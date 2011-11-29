Tour of Bright startlist
Official starters as at November 29, 2011
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|1
|Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
|2
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|3
|Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
|4
|Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
|5
|Jay Bourke (Ballarat-Sebastopol C C)
|6
|Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|7
|Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
|8
|Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
|9
|Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|11
|Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
|12
|Rowan Dever (Great Britain)
|13
|Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|14
|Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
|15
|Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|16
|Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
|18
|Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|19
|Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
|20
|Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|21
|Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
|22
|John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
|23
|Peter Kerr (Triathlon Victoria)
|24
|Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|25
|William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
|26
|Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
|27
|Daniel McConnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
|28
|Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
|29
|Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|30
|William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|31
|Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
|32
|Brendan Sexton (Triathlon Victoria)
|33
|Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
|34
|Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|35
|Peter Thompson (Ipswich CC)
|36
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|37
|James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|38
|Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|39
|Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|40
|Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
|41
|Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|42
|Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
|43
|Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
|44
|Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
|45
|Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|46
|Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
|47
|Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
|48
|James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC)
|49
|Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
|50
|Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|51
|Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
|52
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|53
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
|54
|Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|55
|Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|56
|Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|57
|Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
|58
|Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|59
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Canberra Cycling Club)
|60
|Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|61
|Trevor Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
|62
|Ben McDuff (Canberra Cycling Club)
|63
|Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bridie O'Donnell (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|2
|Jessica Allen (Midland CC)
|3
|Miranda Griffiths (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|4
|Chloe McConville (Carnegie Caulfield CC )
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
|6
|Jo Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|7
|Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|8
|Rebecca Locke (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
|9
|Naomi Williams (Launceston City CC)
|10
|Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|11
|Delphine Astier (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
|12
|Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc )
|13
|Lucy Coldwell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|14
|Clare Dallat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|15
|Erin Densham (Triathlon Victoria )
|16
|Myfanwy Galloway (Canberra Cycling Club)
|17
|Rebecca Henderson (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
|18
|Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|19
|Jenni King (MTBA)
|20
|Tanya Matthewson (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|21
|Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|22
|Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|23
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy