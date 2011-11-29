Trending

Tour of Bright startlist

Official starters as at November 29, 2011

Elite men
#Rider Name (Team)
1Lachlan Norris (MTBA)
2Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
3Stuart Smith (Leongatha)
4Adrian Jackson (Dirt Riders)
5Jay Bourke (Ballarat-Sebastopol C C)
6Eric Shepherd (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
7Ben Dyball (Caravello CC)
8Luke Fetch (Mornington Cycling Club)
9Jason Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
10Darren Lapthorne (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
11Ashley Baines (Wangaratta CC)
12Rowan Dever (Great Britain)
13Nick Bensley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
14Cal Britten (Alpine Cycling Club)
15Thomas Donald (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
16Peter English (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
17Floris Goesinnen (Netherlands)
18Mark Guirguis (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
19Jarrod Hughes (ADF Cycling)
20Benjamin Johnson (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
21Jacob Kauffmann (Manly Warringah CC)
22John Kent (Alpine Cycling Club)
23Peter Kerr (Triathlon Victoria)
24Michael Knoff (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
25William Lind (Canberra Cycling Club)
26Scott Liston (Dirt Riders)
27Daniel McConnell (Bairnsdale & Riviera C C)
28Luke Meers (Illawarra CC)
29Rhys Pollock (Albury-Wodonga CC)
30William Raisin-Shaw (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
31Amir Rusli (International- MAS)
32Brendan Sexton (Triathlon Victoria)
33Stuart Shaw (Canberra Cycling Club)
34Peter Smith (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
35Peter Thompson (Ipswich CC)
36Neil Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
37James Boal (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
38Stephen Bomball (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
39Andrew Christie (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
40Matthew Clark (Wangaratta Cycling Club Inc)
41Patrick Drapac (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
42Ben Hilleard (Mornington Cycling Club)
43Brendan Johnston (Eurobodalla Cyclists Club Inc.)
44Samuel Layzell (Kooragang Open CC)
45Trent Morey (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
46Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
47Lewis Rattray (MTBA)
48James Rendall (Albury-Wodonga CC)
49Malcolm Rudolph (Fraser Coast Cycling Inc.)
50Dean Sanfilippo (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
51Adam Semple (Melville Fremantle CC)
52Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
53Paul Van Der Ploeg (Team Mount Beauty)
54Mitchell Cooper (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
55Jack Cummings (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
56Liam Dove (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
57Jack Haig (Bendigo & District CC)
58Jake Klajnblat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
59Karl Michelin-Beard (Canberra Cycling Club)
60Alexander Morgan (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
61Trevor Spencer (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc)
62Ben McDuff (Canberra Cycling Club)
63Brenton Jones (Warragul Cycling Club)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bridie O'Donnell (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
2Jessica Allen (Midland CC)
3Miranda Griffiths (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
4Chloe McConville (Carnegie Caulfield CC )
5Kendelle Hodges (Brunswick Cycling Club Inc)
6Jo Hogan (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
7Lisa Jacobs (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
8Rebecca Locke (Coburg Cycling Club Inc)
9Naomi Williams (Launceston City CC)
10Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
11Delphine Astier (Footscray Cycling Club Inc)
12Heidi Buntrock (Blackburn Cycling Club Inc )
13Lucy Coldwell (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
14Clare Dallat (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
15Erin Densham (Triathlon Victoria )
16Myfanwy Galloway (Canberra Cycling Club)
17Rebecca Henderson (Vikings Cycling Club ACT)
18Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
19Jenni King (MTBA)
20Tanya Matthewson (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
21Sarah Riley (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
22Nicole Whitburn (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
23Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC