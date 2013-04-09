Trending

Tour de Perth startlist

Official starters as of 8 April, 2013

Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team (HGP)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
2Jai Crawford (Tas)
3Nathan Earle (Tas)
4Patrick Shaw (Vic)
5Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
6Samuel Davis (WA)
7Jack Haig (Vic)
8Joseph Cooper (NZl)

Budget Forklifts (BFL)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Jack Anderson (Qld)
12Samuel Horgan (NZl)
13Blair Windsor (NSW)
14Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
15Alex Wohler (Qld)
16Marc Williams (ACT)
17Michael Cupitt (ACT)
18Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)

GPM Data#3 (GPM)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Joshua Taylor (NSW)
22Edward White (NSW)
23Scott Law (NSW)
24Julian Hamill (NSW)
25Michael Troy (NSW)
26James Hepburn (Qld)
27Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
28Sam Rutherford (NSW)

search2retain (STR)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
32Cameron Bayly (SA)
33Thomas Donald (Qld)
34Eric Sheppard (Vic)
35Stuart Smith (Vic)
36Angus Tobin (NSW)
37Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
38Noel Teh (Sin)

Satalyst Giant Racing Team (SGR)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Bradeley Hall (WA)
42Alexander Smyth (Vic)
43Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
44Peter English (Vic)
45Adam Semple (WA)
46Henry Morley (WA)
47Craig Cooke (WA)
48Jackson Mawby (WA)

Pro Team Downunder (PTD)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Jayden Copp (Qld)
52Sean Whitfield (ACT)
53Nicholas Woods (NSW)
54James Stretch (Qld)
55James Szollosi (Qld)
56Jacob Restall (Qld)
57Samuel Volkers (Qld)
58Sylvain Lauwers (Fra)

Downer EDI Mining National Cycling Team (DEM)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Saxon Irvine (NSW)
62Ben Carman (Qld)
63Dylan Newbery (Qld)
64Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
65Daniel Pinczewski (NSW)

Target Trek Racing Team (TTR)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71James Boal (Vic)
72James Butler (Vic)
73Joel Strachan (Vic)
74Nathan Elliott (Vic)
75Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
76Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
77Rowan Dever (Vic)

Parramatta Race Team (PAR)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Ryan Thomas (NSW)
82Michael Phelan (ACT)
83Daniel Bonello (NSW)
84Harrison Bailey (NSW)
85Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
86Richard Allen (NSW)

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team (AWS)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
92Rhys Gillett (Vic)
93James Henry (Vic)
94Daniel Nelson (Vic)
95Boon Yeo (Vic)
96James Rendall (Vic)
97Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
98Steven Waite (Vic)

St George Skoda HP Team (SKO)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Jay Dutton (NSW)
102Jordan Davies (NSW)
103Jeremy Scott (NSW)
104Samuel Nelson (NSW)
105Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
106Jared Triggs (NSW)
107Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
108Lachlan Edwards (NSW)

Bianchi Lotto Arbitrage (BLT)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Michael Freiberg (WA)
112Stephen Hall (WA)
113Brett Gillespie (WA)
114Luke Pledger (WA)
115Craig Symonds (Rsa)
116Andrew Martin (WA)
117Trent Derecourt (WA)
118Edward Bissaker (SA)

Seight Test Team p/b The Biomechanics (SBM)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Matthew Leonard (Vic)
122Wade Edwards (Vic)
123Ashley Hawker (Vic)
124Munro Boydell (Vic)
125Clement Boydell (Vic)
126William Livesay (Vic)
127Thierry Russie (Vic)
128Jay Bourke (Vic)

Euride Racing (ERD)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
132George Tansley (SA)
133Harry Carpenter (SA)
134Fraser Northey (SA)
135Andrew Roe (SA)
136Miles Scotson (SA)
137Russell Gill (SA)

Dome Coffees Cycling Team (DCO)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Jonathan Bolton (WA)
142Stuart Passmore (WA)
143Mathew Upton (WA)
144Dave Hind (WA)
145Michael Keenan (WA)
146Toby Brown (WA)
147Andrew Williams (WA)
148Carlo Barendilla (WA)

Woodside (WDS)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Reece Tucknott (WA)
152Brodie Talbot (WA)
153Glyn Fish (WA)
154Lawson Mills (WA)
155Timothy Sellar (WA)
156Thomas Unicomb (WA)
157Matthew Burton (WA)

Individual Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Shaun Baxter (NSW)
162Jackson Brown (WA)
163Luke Ellis (WA)
164Jake Flynn (WA)
165Dane Frey (WA)
166Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
167Patrick Hayburn (WA)
168Edmund Hollands (WA)
169Damir Kolonic (WA)
170Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
171Wade Longworth (WA)
172Nathan Lyons (WA)
173Anthony Minchin (WA)
174Scott Newman (WA)
175Andrew Patterson (WA)
176Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
177Christian Proud (WA)
178Conor Sherwin (WA)
179Luke Sleegers (WA)