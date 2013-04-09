Tour de Perth startlist
Official starters as of 8 April, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|2
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|3
|Nathan Earle (Tas)
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|5
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|6
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|7
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|8
|Joseph Cooper (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|12
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|13
|Blair Windsor (NSW)
|14
|Shaun McCarthy (Vic)
|15
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|16
|Marc Williams (ACT)
|17
|Michael Cupitt (ACT)
|18
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|22
|Edward White (NSW)
|23
|Scott Law (NSW)
|24
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|25
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|26
|James Hepburn (Qld)
|27
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|28
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|32
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|33
|Thomas Donald (Qld)
|34
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|35
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|36
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|37
|Alistair Donohoe (Vic)
|38
|Noel Teh (Sin)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Bradeley Hall (WA)
|42
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|43
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|44
|Peter English (Vic)
|45
|Adam Semple (WA)
|46
|Henry Morley (WA)
|47
|Craig Cooke (WA)
|48
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Jayden Copp (Qld)
|52
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|53
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|54
|James Stretch (Qld)
|55
|James Szollosi (Qld)
|56
|Jacob Restall (Qld)
|57
|Samuel Volkers (Qld)
|58
|Sylvain Lauwers (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|62
|Ben Carman (Qld)
|63
|Dylan Newbery (Qld)
|64
|Dylan Nankivell (Qld)
|65
|Daniel Pinczewski (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|James Boal (Vic)
|72
|James Butler (Vic)
|73
|Joel Strachan (Vic)
|74
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|75
|Nicholas D'Ambrosio (NSW)
|76
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|77
|Rowan Dever (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|82
|Michael Phelan (ACT)
|83
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|84
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|85
|Antony Dimitrovski (NSW)
|86
|Richard Allen (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|92
|Rhys Gillett (Vic)
|93
|James Henry (Vic)
|94
|Daniel Nelson (Vic)
|95
|Boon Yeo (Vic)
|96
|James Rendall (Vic)
|97
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|98
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|102
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|103
|Jeremy Scott (NSW)
|104
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|105
|Nicholas Yallouris (NSW)
|106
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|107
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW)
|108
|Lachlan Edwards (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Michael Freiberg (WA)
|112
|Stephen Hall (WA)
|113
|Brett Gillespie (WA)
|114
|Luke Pledger (WA)
|115
|Craig Symonds (Rsa)
|116
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|117
|Trent Derecourt (WA)
|118
|Edward Bissaker (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|122
|Wade Edwards (Vic)
|123
|Ashley Hawker (Vic)
|124
|Munro Boydell (Vic)
|125
|Clement Boydell (Vic)
|126
|William Livesay (Vic)
|127
|Thierry Russie (Vic)
|128
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
|132
|George Tansley (SA)
|133
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|134
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|135
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|136
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|137
|Russell Gill (SA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Jonathan Bolton (WA)
|142
|Stuart Passmore (WA)
|143
|Mathew Upton (WA)
|144
|Dave Hind (WA)
|145
|Michael Keenan (WA)
|146
|Toby Brown (WA)
|147
|Andrew Williams (WA)
|148
|Carlo Barendilla (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Reece Tucknott (WA)
|152
|Brodie Talbot (WA)
|153
|Glyn Fish (WA)
|154
|Lawson Mills (WA)
|155
|Timothy Sellar (WA)
|156
|Thomas Unicomb (WA)
|157
|Matthew Burton (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Shaun Baxter (NSW)
|162
|Jackson Brown (WA)
|163
|Luke Ellis (WA)
|164
|Jake Flynn (WA)
|165
|Dane Frey (WA)
|166
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|167
|Patrick Hayburn (WA)
|168
|Edmund Hollands (WA)
|169
|Damir Kolonic (WA)
|170
|Daniel Lloyd-Smith (WA)
|171
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|172
|Nathan Lyons (WA)
|173
|Anthony Minchin (WA)
|174
|Scott Newman (WA)
|175
|Andrew Patterson (WA)
|176
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA)
|177
|Christian Proud (WA)
|178
|Conor Sherwin (WA)
|179
|Luke Sleegers (WA)
