Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX – Gallery

Former world champion's wind-cheating machine for 2018

Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Tacx produce a time trial specific aero bottle cage system

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Tony Martin has ridden a single front chainring in previous time trial bike setups

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
A closer look at the rear wheel dropouts

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Accompanying the 58T front chainring is an 11-32 cassette

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
A look at the SRAM Red eTap wireless electronic rear derailleur

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
We counted 58 teeth on the unmarked outer chainring that accompanies the SRAM Red eTap drivetrain

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Katusha-Alpecin run Look Keo Carbon Blade pedals

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Underneath the Katusha-Alpecin decals on the Zipp wheels, Martin's rainbow stripes from last season remain

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Ergon grips come with the Canyon Speedmax base handlebars

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Katusha-Alpecin are equipped with Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers for the 2018 season

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
A look at Martin's cockpit setup

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
SRAM eTap Blips sit on the end of the bar extensions to change gear while in a tuck position

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Grip tape on the saddle keeps Martin in his aero and most efficient position

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Martin has his saddle pushed forward on the seat post

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
The Speedmax has a distinctive seat cluster

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Zipp and SRAM provide the majority of the components for the former time trial world champion

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)
Martin's disc rear wheel is fully branded with the Katusha Sports logo

(Image credit: Daniel Benson/Immediate Media)

Now in his second season with Katusha-Alpecin, time trial specialist Tony Martin will again use the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in the race against the clock.

For the 2017 season, the four-time world champion raced time trials aboard a custom black Speedmax with rainbow stripes, as well as a unique Kraftwerk-inspired design to celebrate the Tour de France Grand Depart in Dusseldorf.

Following Tom Dumoulin's time trial victory in Bergen at the end of last season, Martin is back to a team issue Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in the bold, red design of Katusha-Alpecin.

Katusha-Alpecin pairs their Canyons with SRAM Red eTap drive trains and Quarq power meters. In the past, Martin has been known to race time trials with a single chainring and no front derailleur, but his current build is equipped with an inner chainring to accompany the German's massive 58-tooth outer chainring.

The Speedmax has integrated brakes at the front and rear from Canyon in an attempt to further improve aerodynamics.

The Zipp 808 front wheel has had the red Katusha-Alpecin decals added to Martin's existing rainbow stripe decals and remnants of the previous design, perhaps intentionally, are left visible.

Despite an infamous painful incident involving Martin's undercarriage and grip tape on his saddle, Martin runs a thick strip of grip tape on the central channel of his Selle Italia saddle in an attempt to stay in position while racing against the clock.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the four-time world champion's time trialling machine.

Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
Fork: Canyon F32 Aero
Front brake: Canyon B11 Integrated Aero
Rear brake: Canyon B12 Integrated Aero
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap with Blips satellite shifter buttons
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-32
Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 58t outer chainring, 175mm cranks
Front wheel: Zipp 808
Rear wheel: Zipp 900
Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF base bar
Extensions: Canyon E192
Tape/grips: Ergon Canon base bar grips
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade
Saddle: Selle Italia Tri with grip tape customisation
Seat post: Canyon S32 Carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Tao
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt