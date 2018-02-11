Tony Martin's Canyon Speedmax CF SLX – Gallery
Former world champion's wind-cheating machine for 2018
Now in his second season with Katusha-Alpecin, time trial specialist Tony Martin will again use the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in the race against the clock.
For the 2017 season, the four-time world champion raced time trials aboard a custom black Speedmax with rainbow stripes, as well as a unique Kraftwerk-inspired design to celebrate the Tour de France Grand Depart in Dusseldorf.
Following Tom Dumoulin's time trial victory in Bergen at the end of last season, Martin is back to a team issue Canyon Speedmax CF SLX in the bold, red design of Katusha-Alpecin.
Katusha-Alpecin pairs their Canyons with SRAM Red eTap drive trains and Quarq power meters. In the past, Martin has been known to race time trials with a single chainring and no front derailleur, but his current build is equipped with an inner chainring to accompany the German's massive 58-tooth outer chainring.
The Speedmax has integrated brakes at the front and rear from Canyon in an attempt to further improve aerodynamics.
The Zipp 808 front wheel has had the red Katusha-Alpecin decals added to Martin's existing rainbow stripe decals and remnants of the previous design, perhaps intentionally, are left visible.
Despite an infamous painful incident involving Martin's undercarriage and grip tape on his saddle, Martin runs a thick strip of grip tape on the central channel of his Selle Italia saddle in an attempt to stay in position while racing against the clock.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the four-time world champion's time trialling machine.
Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
Fork: Canyon F32 Aero
Front brake: Canyon B11 Integrated Aero
Rear brake: Canyon B12 Integrated Aero
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap with Blips satellite shifter buttons
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM Red, 11-32
Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 58t outer chainring, 175mm cranks
Front wheel: Zipp 808
Rear wheel: Zipp 900
Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF base bar
Extensions: Canyon E192
Tape/grips: Ergon Canon base bar grips
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade
Saddle: Selle Italia Tri with grip tape customisation
Seat post: Canyon S32 Carbon
Bottle cages: Tacx Tao
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
