Tony Martin's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL

Image 1 of 20 Tony Martin's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 20 Tony Martin was the only Katusha-Alpecin rider on disc brakes for stage 4, although teammate Reto Hollenstein opted for discs on stage 2 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 20 SRAM's QuickView Garmin out-front computer mount (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 20 Katusha-Alpecin have been running 160mm rotors at the Tour de France, whilst Quick-Step Floors and Team Sunweb have been riding 140mm (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 20 This is the first time we have seen tubular versions of the Zipp 454 NSW wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 20 The wheels feature biomimicry technology, deriving their design from the pectoral fins of a humpback whale to reduce air turbulance (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 20 Tony Martin runs 175mm cranks on his road and time trial bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 20 Continental's Competion ALX 25mm tubular tyres are the most prominent tyres in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 20 Canyon's S27 carbon seatpost is bladed to contribute to the frames aero properties (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 20 Internal routing for the brake hoses, whilst the gear shifting is wireless (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 20 Martin opts for a Selle Italia Novus Flow Team Edition and has added grippers to ensure a secure position whilst riding (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 20 German rider, German Grand Depart, German frame (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 20 Martin ran a 54T chain set for the relatively flat stage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 20 Zipp currently only offers clincher versions of the 454 NSW, suggesting tubular versions will be available soon (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 20 The Canyon Aeroad was equipped with SRAM Red eTap HRD, the disc brake version of the wireless groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 20 The hood shape is new from SRAM for the groupset, allowing the hyrdraulic system but without the mechanical shifting components (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 20 Clean lines and design with Katusha-Alpecin's red, white and black colour scheme (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 20 Canyon decals adorn the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 20 Katusha-Alpecin pair their Canyons with Tacx Deva bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 20 The rear hub features a magnetic clutch to eliminate any mechanical drag when freewheeling (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

While the majority of the WorldTour peloton races on Shimano or Campagnolo, Katusha-Alpecin is the one notable team running SRAM components. German and world time trial champion Tony Martin raced Canyon's Aeroad frame for the fourth stage of this year's Tour de France, equipped with a SRAM Red eTap HRD disc groupset and Zipp's latest wheelset, the 454 NSW.

Martin's compatriot Marcel Kittel became the first rider in history to win a Tour stage on disc brakes on stage 2 of the race. Kittel's Quick-Step and other Shimano-sponsored teams are running 140mm rotors when using disc brakes, but the SRAM-sponsored Katusha-Alpecin has 160mm rotors.

The UCI standard is 160mm rotors and thus the disc wheel spares available on Mavic neutral service are 160mm. This puts Mavic in a strange position, and the wheel company's brand manager Chad Moore said Mavic may bring 140mm wheels inside the cars, just in case.

In any event, the complexity of disc wheel changes was one reason behind Mavic's decision to prioritise complete bike changes this year, and the inclusion of dropper seatposts on neutral bikes to adjust to a rider's saddle height on the fly.

The Zipp 454 NSW wheelset on which Martin's brakes are mounted launched in clincher form last year and features a rim design inspired by the distinctive shape of a pectoral fin on a humpback whale.

The unique shape of the fins generates a close vortex, allowing the water flow to stay attached to the fin and perform extreme manoeuvres in a small area at high speeds due to reduced turbulence.

Zipp made the 454 NSW clincher available in versions for both rim and disc brakes, but Martin rides a tubular version of the wheelset and the Katusha-Alpecin team have also been seen racing the 454 NSW rim brake in a tubular format.

We reached out to Zipp asking whether the tubular versions will be available for consumers and are awaiting a response.

The Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 SL frame is the latest carnation of the German brand's aero model and is electronic-groupset specific.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a close look at the German's bike.

Frame: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 SL

Fork: Canyon Aeroblade SLX Disc

Brakes: SRAM Red eTap HRD disc brakes, 160mm rotors

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD Shift-Brake control

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 54/39t chainrings, 175mm cranks

Wheels: Zipp 454 NSW disc brake

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Canyon H16, 390mm

Stem: Canyon V13, 120mm

Headset: Canyon Arcos

Tape/grips: Selle Italia Smootape Gran Fondo

Pedals: Look Keo 2 Max

Saddle: Selle Italia Novus Team Edition, customised

Seatpost: Canyon S27 carbon

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva