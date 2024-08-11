The riders from Australia and New Zealand flying the flag at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

By
published

From Niamh Fisher-Black, who will be backing the defending champion, to Grace Brown's last stand and Sarah Gigante's debut

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), Kim Cadzow (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) and Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal)
Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez), Kim Cadzow (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Niamh Fisher-Black (SD Worx-Protime) and Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The men's Tour de France is over, the Olympic Games are wrapping up but this is no time to turn off the spotlight, as the stage is set for another enthralling battle at the Tour de France Femmes.

The third edition of the race starts in the Netherlands on Monday, August 8, before working its way back toward the Alps and a crucial final two days in the mountain, with Alpe d'Huez the crowning glory. Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) may be the outright favourite, but there are plenty of others that are set to play a significant role – including a contingent of 13 riders from Australia and New Zealand.

Some of those will be chasing their chances for stage victories, and perhaps giving one of the nations its first Tour de France Femmes stage victor, while others will be dedicated to helping their teammates. Either way – whether they are lining up for their first or last Tour de France Femmes – the strong group of riders from Australia and New Zealand will not go unnoticed as the peloton weaves its way across the 946km course from Rotterdam to the top of Alpe d'Huez.

Image 1 of 2
SAN SEBASTIAN SPAIN MAY 12 Sarah Roy of Australia and Cofidis Women Team prior to the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024 Stage 3 a 1149km stage from San Sebastian to San Sebastian UCIWWT on May 12 2024 in San Sebastian Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Sarah Roy at Itzulia Women in 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 2
WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 14 Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team attacks at Willunga Hill 370m to win the 8th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2024 Stage 3 a 934km stage from Adelaide to Willunga Hill 370m UCIWWT on January 14 2024 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Sarah Gigante on Willunga Hill at the Women's Tour Down Under(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.