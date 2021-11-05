Tech gallery: Highlights from the Rouleur Live show

Image 1 of 30 Possibly one of the most premium products on show was the 'Dreambox' from 3T, a motorised bike garage that opens to reveal your bike, kit and anything else you stored inside (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 30 Pinarello brought the big guns, into which we've gone into more detail below, but here's Egan Bernal's pink Pinarello Bolide TT from his victory at the Giro (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 30 And here is a pile of mud from Paris-Roubaix, with Gianni Moscon's bike somewhere underneath (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 30 Remember the not-so-gold bike that Pinarello gave Carapaz after he won the Olympic road race? Yeah, it is actually quite gold (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 30 Talking of celebratory bikes, here's a very celebratory Cinelli for the recently crowned U23 World Champion Filippo Baroncini (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 30 ...here's the Belgian champ, Wout Van Aert's Cervelo S5... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 30 ...and here's the Tour de France edition Colnago V3Rs, celebrating Pogačar's second Tour victory (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 30 Another of Pogačar's bikes was on show too. Here's his 'Fire & Ice', which comes complete with Blockchain technology to digitally signify the bike's owner (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 30 The 'ice' part of the paint theme is a really nice finish (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 30 Accompanying the bike was a signed Tour de France yellow jersey too (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 30 And talking of jerseys, Santini was on hand showing off its new Tour jerseys after recently signing a five year deal with the Tour's organisers, ASO (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 30 One of the standout pieces of the show was this Lotus Hope HB.T, which we've gone into more detail about below (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 30 We couldn't ignore this either. It's Adam Blythe's Genesis Zero, painted by Fat Creations in 2020, on show to highlight Vittoria's Corsa tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 30 Wahoo was on hand with some unreleased tech. We've got even more images below, but here's the Kickr Rollr, for which information is sparse (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 30 Wahoo was also showing off the Speedplay Powrlink, which appears to be close to launch (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 30 Literally launching at Rouleur Live was the Muc Off Lube Tank, a service that works with bike shops to offer ultrasonic chain cleaning to the public (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 30 Also launching at the show was this prototype TiltBike from Muoverti (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 30 And POC used the show to launch its 23g Elicit sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 30 POC also had some novelties on show, including the EF Pro Cycling helmets from THAT Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 30 They also had this little guy on show, who measured around 18 inches across. He doesn't have a name yet, so what shall we call him? (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 21 of 30 Kask also brought a few special helmets... including Ben Swift and Bradley Wiggins' national titles, Froome's Tour winning helmets and track helmets from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 30 Here's Viviani's gold-winning Bambino Pro Evo from the 2016 Rio Games (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 30 As well as the same helmet used in 2021 by Ganna, Milan, Lamon and Consonni (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 24 of 30 Met's helmet display highlights Tadej Pogačar's Trenta 3K helmet leading the pack (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 25 of 30 Stepping away from the 'pro' scene, TWMPA was on show with something altogether novel, a wooden e-bike, designed and manufactured in the UK (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 26 of 30 Its proprietary motor is also designed in the UK (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 27 of 30 Shimano was on show with its newest groupsets too, with Dura-Ace as the obvious centrepiece (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 28 of 30 Talking of groupsets, the two-speed hub from Classified was also on show (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 29 of 30 Fara was one of the lesser-known brands on show, but if we may say so, they look stunning. Here's the road-going RD, which is complete with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9200 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 30 of 30 And to round off the gallery, here is the same brand's AR, designed as an all-road machine and is clearly geared towards bikepacking (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Rouleur Live is a four-day gathering in London that showcases all things cycling tech, alongside live interviews with pro riders, appearances from some of the sport's biggest names, and more. Put together by Rouleur magazine, the show attracts thousands of spectators and some of the sport's biggest brands including Pinarello, Wahoo, Specialized and Colnago, and is a great opportunity to get hands-on with the newest products, some of which are yet to make it past the prototype stage. After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, the 2021 show is back in full swing.

It's the tech that captures our attention, and no matter if it's new or old, there's no limit to what you're likely to find at the show. We spent an evening in London taking an in-depth look around, and we've compiled all of our highlights into the gallery below. From a history of title-winning Kask helmets to two still-unreleased products from Wahoo, as well as hoards of pro bikes including Carapaz's celebratory Olympic Gold Pinarello and a wildly painted Lotus Hope HB.T, it's safe to say, the 2021 show didn't disappoint.

Image 1 of 7 Wahoo's Kickr Rollr was on display, returning to wheel-on training but in an altogether new context (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 7 Up front, a front-wheel brace holds your bike stable (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 7 While the front wheel sits in this bracket to keep it from rolling back and forth (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 7 Here is the full unit, which we're told will split into two pieces and fold flat (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 7 The rear wheel sits on two rollers, which are housed in this modern-looking casing (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 7 Wahoo Speedplay pedals will come with a claimed accuracy of +/- 1% (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 7 The electonics are clearly housed in a pod which sits flush against the crank arm (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

NW PRDCTS FRM Wahoo

Sorry, we couldn't resist losing the vowels. Until 2021, Wahoo had never forcibly teased a product out to the world before officially launching it, but this year the indoor cycling and tech specialists have done just that, twice.

With the launch of the new Wahoo Speedplay pedal range, it teased the POWRLINK, which are to be the brand's first power meter pedal. They can't be far from launch now, as there were plenty of details on offer at Rouleur Live, including a power claimed accuracy of +/- 1%.

The brand now seems to be teasing the KICKR ROLLR, which was first teased at World Championships in Leuven. There's limited information on specs and features, but having gotten up close with it, we'll be putting together a separate page in the coming days with everything we know so far.

Image 1 of 5 Because the Lotus Hope HB.T wasn't already wild enough (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 5 Hope commissioned Death Spray Custom to give it this splash of colour (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 5 It features the same 3D-printed custom lugs and carbon fibre frame construction (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 5 It also gets an enormous 63T chainring (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 5 Complete with white wheels to top the build off (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A wildly painted Lotus Hope HB.T

Bored of the black on black theme, Hope came to the show with a wildly painted version of the HB.T track bike ridden by Team GB at the Olympics. It had been spruced up by Death Spray Custom, the same brand to have painted a number of cars for the forever-drifting rally driving star, Ken Block.

The bike featured all of the usual 3D-printed titanium components, an enormous 63T chainring, a saddle from carbon fibre specialists Simmons Racing, and the build was topped off with white carbon fibre track wheels from Hope.

Image 1 of 9 Carapaz's Olympic-Gold-celebrating Pinarello Dogma F (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 9 They don’t seem to be shy about the team’s aftermarket connection to Princeton Carbonworks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 9 It's a truly reflective golden theme (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 9 We're told Gianni Moscon's Dogma F is somewhere beneath the remnants of the Paris-Roubaix mud (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 9 Ah yes, there it is (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 9 There used to be a Pinarello logo here (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 9 Hidden around the back of the Pinarello stand is Egan Bernal's pink Bolide TT bike, which he had (but didn't use) in the Giro d'Italia Stage 21 time trial (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 9 Like Carapaz's Dogma F, it's super shiny and reflective (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 9 It's been topped with a colour-matched Fizik 3D printed saddle (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pinarello bring the big guns

Pinarello might have gone the entire Tour de France this year without a single victory to celebrate, but the Italian brand still has a lot to shout about from the 2021 season. Not least Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia, Richard Carapaz's Olympic Gold and Italy's success on the track.

The brand came to Rouleur Live in full force, showcasing a gaggle of Ineos Grenadiers team bikes, including Carapaz's golden celebratory bike (and yes, in the flesh, it is actually gold), Gianni Moscon's bike from Paris-Roubaix still wearing the grit and grime picked up along the way, as well as Bernal's Pink Bolide TT bike, complete with colour-matched 3D-printed Fizik saddle.