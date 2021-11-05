Tech gallery: Highlights from the Rouleur Live show

All the tech new and old from the four-day showcase in London
Rouleur Live is a four-day gathering in London that showcases all things cycling tech, alongside live interviews with pro riders, appearances from some of the sport's biggest names, and more. Put together by Rouleur magazine, the show attracts thousands of spectators and some of the sport's biggest brands including Pinarello, Wahoo, Specialized and Colnago, and is a great opportunity to get hands-on with the newest products, some of which are yet to make it past the prototype stage. After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, the 2021 show is back in full swing.
It's the tech that captures our attention, and no matter if it's new or old, there's no limit to what you're likely to find at the show. We spent an evening in London taking an in-depth look around, and we've compiled all of our highlights into the gallery below. From a history of title-winning Kask helmets to two still-unreleased products from Wahoo, as well as hoards of pro bikes including Carapaz's celebratory Olympic Gold Pinarello and a wildly painted Lotus Hope HB.T, it's safe to say, the 2021 show didn't disappoint.
NW PRDCTS FRM Wahoo
Sorry, we couldn't resist losing the vowels. Until 2021, Wahoo had never forcibly teased a product out to the world before officially launching it, but this year the indoor cycling and tech specialists have done just that, twice.
With the launch of the new Wahoo Speedplay pedal range, it teased the POWRLINK, which are to be the brand's first power meter pedal. They can't be far from launch now, as there were plenty of details on offer at Rouleur Live, including a power claimed accuracy of +/- 1%.
The brand now seems to be teasing the KICKR ROLLR, which was first teased at World Championships in Leuven. There's limited information on specs and features, but having gotten up close with it, we'll be putting together a separate page in the coming days with everything we know so far.
A wildly painted Lotus Hope HB.T
Bored of the black on black theme, Hope came to the show with a wildly painted version of the HB.T track bike ridden by Team GB at the Olympics. It had been spruced up by Death Spray Custom, the same brand to have painted a number of cars for the forever-drifting rally driving star, Ken Block.
The bike featured all of the usual 3D-printed titanium components, an enormous 63T chainring, a saddle from carbon fibre specialists Simmons Racing, and the build was topped off with white carbon fibre track wheels from Hope.
Pinarello bring the big guns
Pinarello might have gone the entire Tour de France this year without a single victory to celebrate, but the Italian brand still has a lot to shout about from the 2021 season. Not least Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia, Richard Carapaz's Olympic Gold and Italy's success on the track.
The brand came to Rouleur Live in full force, showcasing a gaggle of Ineos Grenadiers team bikes, including Carapaz's golden celebratory bike (and yes, in the flesh, it is actually gold), Gianni Moscon's bike from Paris-Roubaix still wearing the grit and grime picked up along the way, as well as Bernal's Pink Bolide TT bike, complete with colour-matched 3D-printed Fizik saddle.
