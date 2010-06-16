Trending

Ster Elektrotoer prologue start times

Official start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof17:30:00
2Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels17:31:00
3Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator17:32:00
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano17:33:00
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17:34:00
6Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC17:35:00
7Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17:36:00
8Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram17:37:00
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha17:38:00
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia17:39:00
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank17:40:00
12John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team17:41:00
13Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step17:42:00
14Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank17:43:00
15Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof17:44:00
16Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels17:45:00
17Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator17:46:00
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano17:47:00
19Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17:48:00
20Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC17:49:00
21Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet17:50:00
22Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram17:51:00
23Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha17:52:00
24André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia17:53:00
25Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank17:54:00
26Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team17:55:00
27Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step17:56:00
28Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank17:57:00
29Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto17:58:00
30Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof17:59:00
31Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18:00:00
32Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18:01:00
33Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano18:02:00
34Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18:03:00
35Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC18:04:00
36Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet18:05:00
37Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram18:06:00
38Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha18:07:00
39Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia18:08:00
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank18:09:00
41Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team18:10:00
42Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step18:11:00
43Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank18:12:00
44Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18:13:00
45Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof18:14:00
46Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18:15:00
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18:16:00
48Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano18:17:00
49Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18:18:00
50Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC18:19:00
51Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet18:20:00
52Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram18:21:00
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha18:22:00
54Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia18:23:00
55Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank18:24:00
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team18:25:00
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step18:26:00
58Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank18:27:00
59Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18:28:00
60Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof18:29:00
61Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18:30:00
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18:31:00
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano18:32:00
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18:33:00
65Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC18:34:00
66Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet18:35:00
67Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram18:36:00
68Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha18:37:00
69Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia18:38:00
70Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank18:39:00
71Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18:40:00
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step18:41:00
73Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18:42:00
74Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18:43:00
75Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof18:44:00
76Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels18:45:00
77Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator18:46:00
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano18:47:00
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team18:48:00
80Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC18:49:00
81Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet18:50:00
82Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram18:51:00
83Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha18:52:00
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia18:53:00
85Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank18:54:00
86Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18:55:00
87Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step18:56:00
88Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18:57:00
89Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto18:58:00
90Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof18:59:00
91Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels19:00:00
92Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19:01:00
93Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano19:02:00
94Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19:03:00
95Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC19:04:00
96Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet19:05:00
97Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram19:06:00
98Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha19:07:00
99Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia19:08:00
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank19:09:00
101Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team19:10:00
102Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step19:11:00
103Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank19:12:00
104Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19:13:00
105Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof19:14:00
106Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels19:15:00
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19:16:00
108Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano19:17:00
109Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team19:18:00
110Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC19:19:00
111Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet19:20:00
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram19:21:00
113Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha19:22:00
114Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia19:23:00
115Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank19:24:00
116Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team19:25:00
117Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step19:26:00
118Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank19:27:00
119Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19:28:00