Ster Elektrotoer prologue start times
Official start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|17:30:00
|2
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17:31:00
|3
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17:32:00
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|17:33:00
|5
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17:34:00
|6
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|17:35:00
|7
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17:36:00
|8
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|17:37:00
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|17:38:00
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|17:39:00
|11
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|17:40:00
|12
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17:41:00
|13
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|17:42:00
|14
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17:43:00
|15
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|17:44:00
|16
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17:45:00
|17
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17:46:00
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17:47:00
|19
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17:48:00
|20
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|17:49:00
|21
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17:50:00
|22
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|17:51:00
|23
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|17:52:00
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|17:53:00
|25
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|17:54:00
|26
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17:55:00
|27
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|17:56:00
|28
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|17:57:00
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17:58:00
|30
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|17:59:00
|31
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18:00:00
|32
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18:01:00
|33
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18:02:00
|34
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18:03:00
|35
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CarmioOro NGC
|18:04:00
|36
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18:05:00
|37
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18:06:00
|38
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|18:07:00
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:08:00
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|18:09:00
|41
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18:10:00
|42
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|18:11:00
|43
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|18:12:00
|44
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18:13:00
|45
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18:14:00
|46
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18:15:00
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18:16:00
|48
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18:17:00
|49
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18:18:00
|50
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|18:19:00
|51
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18:20:00
|52
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|18:21:00
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|18:22:00
|54
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:23:00
|55
|Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank
|18:24:00
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18:25:00
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|18:26:00
|58
|Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|18:27:00
|59
|Glenn d'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18:28:00
|60
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18:29:00
|61
|Sierk-Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18:30:00
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18:31:00
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18:32:00
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18:33:00
|65
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) CarmioOro NGC
|18:34:00
|66
|Martial Ricci-Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|18:35:00
|67
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|18:36:00
|68
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18:37:00
|69
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:38:00
|70
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|18:39:00
|71
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18:40:00
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|18:41:00
|73
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18:42:00
|74
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18:43:00
|75
|Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18:44:00
|76
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18:45:00
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18:46:00
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|18:47:00
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18:48:00
|80
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|18:49:00
|81
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18:50:00
|82
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|18:51:00
|83
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18:52:00
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18:53:00
|85
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|18:54:00
|86
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18:55:00
|87
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|18:56:00
|88
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18:57:00
|89
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18:58:00
|90
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|18:59:00
|91
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19:00:00
|92
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19:01:00
|93
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|19:02:00
|94
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19:03:00
|95
|Eric Berthou (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|19:04:00
|96
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19:05:00
|97
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|19:06:00
|98
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19:07:00
|99
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|19:08:00
|100
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|19:09:00
|101
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19:10:00
|102
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|19:11:00
|103
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19:12:00
|104
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19:13:00
|105
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|19:14:00
|106
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19:15:00
|107
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19:16:00
|108
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|19:17:00
|109
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19:18:00
|110
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|19:19:00
|111
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|19:20:00
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|19:21:00
|113
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|19:22:00
|114
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|19:23:00
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|19:24:00
|116
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19:25:00
|117
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|19:26:00
|118
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|19:27:00
|119
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19:28:00
