SRAM Tour of the Gila start list
Provisional starters as of April 25, 2011
|Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|Sam Pickman (California Giant/Specialized)
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles)
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP)
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|Kevin Nicoal (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|Tucker Olander (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|Russell Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Jacob (jake) Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|Rene Corella (La Jolla)
|Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)
|Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
|Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)
|Travis J. McCabe (Landis - Trek)
|Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
|David Reid (Landis - Trek)
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
|Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|James McCoy (Pure Black Racing)
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|Kris French (snappel cycling)
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (team echelon multisport)
|Kai Applequist (team exergy)
|Matt Cooke (team exergy)
|Andres Diaz (team exergy)
|Chris Hong (team exergy)
|Sam Johnson (team exergy)
|Quinn Keogh (team exergy)
|Erik Slack (team exergy)
|Jordan Cheyne (Team H&R Block)
|Jonathan Baker (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|Nico Toutenhoofd (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)
|Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Joesph Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Platteville)
|Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)
|John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Menso De Jong (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|Austin Arguello (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Joseph Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|Ryan Blickem (ZiaVelo Racing)
|Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)
|Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|Rhae Shaw (CycleU)
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)
|Megan French (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Anna McLoon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Melanie Meyers (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems)
|Caroline Brunet (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Julie Emmerman (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Nicole Evans (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Megan Hottman (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|Angela Des Cognets (Primal/Treads)
|Anne Donley (Primal/Treads)
|Sue Stokes (Primal/Treads)
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching Systems)
|Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)
|Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|Chrissy Parks (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|Patty Buerkle (VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek)
