Sea Otter 2011: Pivot Cycles testing the waters with new 4X frame

Image 1 of 8 The Pivot Cycles M4X uses post mount rear brake tabs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 8 Pivot Cycles built this M4X four-cross/slalom frame specfically for its race team but it may reach production if there's enough consumer demand. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 8 The 142x12mm rear end includes a burly derailleur hanger. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 8 The Pivot Cycles M4X uses a tapered head tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 8 The Pivot Cycles M4X features ISCG tabs machined right in with the rest of the bottom bracket shell. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 8 The revised lower link is made of machined aluminum. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 8 The rear end gets additional bracing for extra stiffness. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 8 The seat tube is kinked so as to clear the liower link. (Image credit: James Huang)

Pivot Cycles showed off a new four-cross/slalom variant of its popular Mach 4 at this year's Sea Otter Classic tentatively called M4X. Built for the company's factory racing team, Pivot may or may not bring the prototype into production depending on public response.

The special frame features 100mm of travel and a tapered head tube like on the standard Mach 4 but generally stouter construction throughout, a modified geometry with a shorter rear end, lower-slung front triangle, and slacker head tube angle, ISCG tabs integrated into the machined bottom bracket shell, a unique aluminum lower link on the dw-link suspension design – which has likely been retuned for a firmer feel to better suit bigger hits and faster speeds – and a 142x12mm rear end for extra stiffness.

Also unique to the M4X is an ultra-burly replaceable derailleur hanger, post-mount rear brake tabs, twin upright braces on the rear triangle, and a threaded bottom bracket shell.

Pricing was unavailable on account of the bike's hitherto uncertain production future nor do we have a claimed weight at the moment – though it's fair to say that the M4X is almost certainly some degree heavier than a standard Mach 4.

