Race tech: Marcel Kittel's Giant Propel Advanced and more

Image 1 of 112 Marcel Kittel's (Giant-Shimano) Giant Propel Advanced - about five hours before winning Scheldeprijs in a sprint finish (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 112 Several FDJ.fr used Lapierre's new Pulsium endurance bike at Scheldeprijs - likely as a final shakeout test before Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 112 Lotto-Belisol rider Marcel Sieberg went with a Ridley X-Night 'cross bike at Scheldeprijs - perhaps as a last shakeout test before Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 112 TRP CX8.4 direct-pull brakes for Marcel Sieberg's (Lotto-Belisol) Ridley X-Night at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 112 25mm-wide Continental Competition Pro Limited ALX tubulars for the Lotto-Belisol team at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 112 Two layers of Lizard Skins DSP tape make for quite the handful on Marcel Sieberg's (Lotto-Belisol) Ridley X-Night at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 112 Lotto-Belisol team mechanics use additional clamps on the seatposts as a bit of extra insurance against slippage at Scheldeprijs. Note how they also made good use of the vestigial rear brake housing stop (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 112 Other Lotto-Belisol riders had their race numbers attached to the back of the seatmast head (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 112 Friction can be a major problem on direct-mount brakes such as used on Lotto-Belisol's Ridley Noah FAST. Team mechanics have applied short sections of heat shrink tubing and o-rings in an effort to keep out the crud (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 112 Neri Sottoli's ultra-bright MCipollini machines just before the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 112 Ursus carbon tubular wheels and Schwalbe tires for the Neri Sottoli team (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 112 MCipollini's latest Bond frames feature BB386EVO bottom bracket shells (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 112 Matching bright neon Time Xpresso pedals for the Neri Sottoli team (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 112 A mix of Scott Foils and Addicts for the IAM Cycling squad at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 112 Lotto-Belisol is using internally mounted Campagnolo EPS batteries. Note the charging port just beneath the bottle cage on the seat tube (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 112 The roughened strips on the sides of Lotto-Belisol's Ridley Noah FAST head tubes and seat tubes supposedly help passing air 'stick' to the frame (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 112 Lapierre says the Pulsium's elastomer insert damps more vibration and allows for more top tube-seat tube flex than the compay's previous endurance bike (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 112 Some FDJ.fr riders have also started pairing current-generation Xelius frames with the direct-mount forks of the upcoming Aircode aero road model (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 112 Lapierre's new Aircode fork features direct-mount brakes. FDJ.fr has spliced those on to existing Xelius frames here (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 112 25mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix tubulars for the FDJ.fr team at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 112 FDJ.fr is using SRM power meters (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 112 Sometimes pro riders are looking for just a few millimeters of additional bar drop and bearing durability is a small price to pay to get it (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 112 Lapierre has built the Pulsium fork with a generous 50mm of rake and a tighter curve up top in an effort to boost rider comfort (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 112 Long-reach brake calipers on FDJ.fr's new Lapierre Pulsium endurance bikes allow for Paris-Roubaix-friendly tire sizes (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 112 Aluminum Elite Ciussi bottle cags for the FDJ.fr team (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 112 Most of the Lotto-Belisol riders, such as Kenny Dehaes, were on the aero Ridley Noah FAST at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 112 Ridley claims the split seat stays and fork blades on the Noah FAST pull air away from the wheels to reduce aerodynamic drag (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 112 Campagnolo Bora Ultra Two deep-section carbon tubulars for the Lotto-Belisol squad at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 29 of 112 IAM Cycling's Prologo saddles feature grippy CPC covers (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 30 of 112 IAM Cycling riders were on a mix of DT Swiss Spline carbon tubular wheels at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 31 of 112 Schwalbe One HT tubulars for David Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 32 of 112 Davide Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) sits on fi'zi:k's discontinued - but ultralight - Arione k:1 saddle (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 33 of 112 A full fi'zi:k cockpit - including handlebar tape - for Davide Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 34 of 112 The rather stout looking replaceable rear derailleur hanger on Ag2r-La Mondiale's Focus Izalco Max (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 35 of 112 Ag2r-La Mondiale team mechanics use sections of plastic wire wrap to tidy up the front ends (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 36 of 112 While most of the Cannondale team went with the smoother-riding Synapse Hi-Mod, Elia Viviani went opted for the SuperSix EVO (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 37 of 112 Peter Sagan's (Cannondale) custom-geometry Cannondale Synapse Hi-Mod just before the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 38 of 112 MTN-Qhubeka's Treks are hard to miss (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 39 of 112 MTN-Qhubeka riders paired Trek Madone frames with Trek Domane forks at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 40 of 112 Strips of electrical tape keep crud out of SRAM's Red DoubleTap levers when they're up atop the team cars (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 41 of 112 Europcar riders went with a variety of different Colnagos at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 42 of 112 Scheldeprijs's more straightforward parcours translated into much smaller course notes for the riders than at Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 43 of 112 Slim fork blades suggest a smooth ride on Ag2r-La Mondiale's Focus Izalco Max bikes (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 44 of 112 Davide Appollonio's (Ag2r-La Mondiale) Focus Izalco Max at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 45 of 112 ISM's Adamo split-nose saddles may look unsual but more than a handful of riders have broken their sponsorship obligations in order to run them (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 46 of 112 Schwalbe's 'First Ride' prototype program supplies top teams and riders with special tire prototypes that may or may not make it into production (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 47 of 112 Elite touts its Cannibal cage as being useful on compact frames given its side-access entry but apparently it holds bottles pretty well, too (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 48 of 112 The distinctive hub shell design on IAM Cycling's DT Swiss Spline wheels (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 49 of 112 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) switched from the BMC SLR01 model he used during Ronde van Vlaanderen to a GranFondo GF01 - likely in preparation for Sunday's run at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 50 of 112 A forged aluminum 3T ARX II Team stem and carbon fiber traditional-bend 3T Rotundo Team bars for Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 51 of 112 The unusual kinks and angles on the BMC GF01 provide better big-bump performance than the otherwise comfy SLR01 model (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 52 of 112 The integrated chain catcher on Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC) BMC GF01 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 53 of 112 Traditional-bend bars and supplemental Di2 sprint shifters on Greg Van Avermaet's (BMC) BMC GF01 at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 54 of 112 25mm-wide Continental Competition Pro Limited ALX tubulars for Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 55 of 112 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rides a 54cm BMC GF01 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 56 of 112 Elite Sior Mio bottle cages for the BMC squad at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 57 of 112 Androni Giocattoli riders were mostly on Bianchi Sempre Pros at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 58 of 112 Four-arm FSA K-Force Light cranksets for the Androni Giocattoli riders at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 59 of 112 The clever clip-on Selle Italia logo makes the saddle easier to identify in race photos (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 60 of 112 Katusha riders Vladimir Gusev and Vladimir Isaichev both went with bar top mounted brake levers at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 61 of 112 Custom paint for Katusha rider Luca Paolini (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 62 of 112 Alexander Kristoff's (Katusha) custom painted Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 63 of 112 Supplemental Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 sprint shifters for Katusha captain Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 64 of 112 Grippy handlebar tape for Katusha rider Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 65 of 112 Alexander Kristoff's (Katusha) Canyon VCLS seatpost flexes more than most for a cushier ride over rough roads (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 66 of 112 Yet another set of stout Elite Ciussi aluminum bottle cages, this time for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 67 of 112 Bradley Wiggins' (Sky) Pinarello Dogma K before the start of Scheldeprijs. Wiggins has focused his training efforts for a top finish at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 68 of 112 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has his bars wrapped all the way up to the stem clamp. Team mechanics say it's something he's carried over from his days on the track (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 69 of 112 An extra-padded custom fi'zi:k Arione saddle for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 70 of 112 There's certainly no mistaking which country Bradley Wiggins (Sky) calls home (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 71 of 112 Katusha riders used Canyon Ultimate CF SLX frames across the board at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 72 of 112 The semi-integrated stem on the Cofidis Look 675 is certainly distinctive looking (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 73 of 112 Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders - including Tom Boonen - were mostly on the aero Venge model at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 74 of 112 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is certainly hoping for another Paris-Roubaix win on Sunday, although he'll assuredly be on a Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4 and not this Venge that he used at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 75 of 112 Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Sharp) CervÃ©lo S3 is safely tucked away in between two others just before the start of Scheldeprijs. The former winner would end up second on the day (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 76 of 112 A sleek 3T Integra LTD stem with an integrated Garmin Edge mount for Garmin-Sharp sprinter Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 77 of 112 Garmin-Sharp riders are finally using Garmin's new Vector power meter in competition. Also note the new Rotor adjustable chain catcher (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 78 of 112 Mavic Cosmic CXR 80 carbon tubular wheels for Garmin-Sharp's Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 79 of 112 Rotor's new chain catcher uses a sliding lower section with a long, flat edge that should work better with the larger inner chainrings that will be used at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 80 of 112 Garmin-Sharp team mechanics clearly take a lot of pride in how the riders' number plates are installed. Note how precisely the front of Tyler Farrar's plate is cut to follow the profile of the frame (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 81 of 112 Arundel Mandible carbon fiber cages on Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Sharp) CervÃ©lo S3 at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 82 of 112 Most of the brakes we saw before the start of Scheldeprijs had their quick-releases in the open position (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 83 of 112 A generous wrap of electrical tape joins the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wire and rear brake housing together (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 84 of 112 A Cofidis team-issue Look 675 about to go for a ride atop the team car at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 85 of 112 Veloflex Arenberg tubular tires for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 86 of 112 Wiggo! (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 87 of 112 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) has now won Scheldeprijs three times in a row (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 88 of 112 A stout carbon fiber PRO Vibe Sprint stem for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 89 of 112 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) uses a cutout PRO Turnix saddle (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 90 of 112 A relatively wide-range 11-28T Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 cassette for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 91 of 112 Trek Factory Racing's fleet of Madones and Domanes just before the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 92 of 112 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) rode this Wilier Triestina Cento 1 SR at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 93 of 112 While most riders seem to prefer having their Garmin Edge displays out in front of the bars, Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) instead has opted for K-Edge's steerer cap mount (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 94 of 112 Custom-finished K-Edge chain catchers for the UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 95 of 112 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) is riding a fi'zi:k Antares VSX saddle (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 96 of 112 UnitedHealthcare's Wilier Triestina Cento 1 SR frames are a variation of the paint schemes used on production bikes (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 97 of 112 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) runs his bars tilted slightly downward but with the levers mounted very high (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 98 of 112 Maxxis has revamped UnitedHealthcare's Campione tubular tires to be more raceworthy than before. Given that the tread actually matches with the consumer version, there's a good chance these aren't simply rebadged models from another company (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 99 of 112 Giant-Shimano mechanics use heat shrink tubing to clean up the cable routing (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 100 of 112 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) uses semi-anatomic bars and levers mounted in a traditional location (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 101 of 112 Speedplay Zero Nanogram pedals for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 102 of 112 White numbers on the back of the seat tube help team mechanics quickly identify bikes when they're on top of the cars (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 103 of 112 Andrea Guardini's (Astana) Specialized S-Works Venge before the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 104 of 112 Corima deep-section carbon tubular wheels for the Astana squad at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 105 of 112 One of Theo Bos's (Belkin) spare Bianchi Oltre XRs before the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 106 of 112 25mm-wide Vittoria Corsa SC tubulars for Theo Bos (Belkin) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 107 of 112 Sprint shifters and Lizard Skins DSP tape for Belkin strongman Theo Bos (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 108 of 112 The Fourier DX005 brakes feature two stops for the cable noodle so that mechanics can quickly swap between wide and narrow rims (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 109 of 112 The Giant-Shimano's Giant Propel Advanced's use aftermarket Fouriers machined aluminum brakes instead of the molded carbon fiber ones sold on the stock bikes (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 110 of 112 25mm-wide Vittoria Corsa SC tubulars for Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 111 of 112 Supplemental Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 sprint shifters for three-time Scheldeprijs winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 112 of 112 Custom stainless steel number plate holders from K-Edge for the UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) roared to his third consecutive win at Scheldeprijs, this time aboard Giant's slippery Propel Advanced aero road machine. The big German's setup wasn't just focused on reducing drag, though.

Giant was late to the aero road bike game having launched its Propel Advanced just a little more than a year ago. That extra time has been put to good use, however, as independent tests have verified it to be among the most slippery options available with its sleek shape, compact rear triangle, level top tube, shielded rear wheel, clipped down tube tail, and integrated direct-pull brakes.

Team bikes forego the carbon fiber calipers used on standard consumer bikes, though, in favour for the new Fouriers DX005 aluminum model, which are a touch heavier but lend a firmer feel at the lever (and not long ago were available only to team riders). These calipers also add a little extra race-specific convenience. Each brake includes two stops for the cable noodle milled at different depths so that mechanics can quickly and easily swap between wheels with wider or narrower profiles, plus the more conventional clamp is gentler on brake cables than the carbon version's set screws.

Kittel's 50mm-deep Shimano Dura-Ace carbon tubulars continue the aero theme but otherwise, it's standard fare with a little extra focus on harnessing the three-time winner's immense power output. Among the key highlights are a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9000 electronic group with supplemental sprint shifters on the drops, a massive PRO Vibe Sprint carbon fiber stem, an aluminum PRO semi-anatomic bar, 25mm-wide Vittoria Corsa SC tubulars, and an SRM/Dura-Ace power meter. In spite of the flat course profile, Kittel used a relative wide 11-28T cassette.

Take a closer look at Kittel's setup in the image gallery at top right, along with scores of other bikes from the team paddocks in Antwerp, Belgium.