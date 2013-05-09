Pro bike: Timmy Duggan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac
US national champion's road bike
US national champion Timmy Duggan will soon be defending his American road title, but first he will be racing the Amgen Tour of California beginning this weekend. The Team Saxo Tinkoff rider recently returned to racing at the Tour of Turkey following a nasty crash at the Tour Down Under that resulted in a broken tibia and collarbone. He spent two weeks at home in Nederland, Colorado, for some recharging and altitude training ahead of California. While BikeRadar often profiles pros' race machines, here we take a look at the training bike that Duggan, like most pros, uses away from the races.
While Duggan's race bike is completely taken care of at the races, he is largely on his own when training. After motorpacing in the rain with his friend Ted King of Team Cannondale, Duggan took his bike to the car wash to clean it up before this photoshoot.
"We get broken cables like anyone else. We buy tubes like anyone else," Duggan said. "But your bike is your samurai sword. You’ve got to take care of it. Especially your training bike. If it’s running on fumes, you’re not getting good training."
Interestingly, Duggan uses a Red WiFLi long-cage rear derailleur, which allows the use of a large cassette. For training around his Nederland home high in the Rocky Mountains, Duggan prefers to have an 11-28T cassette.
Complete Bike Specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, size 49cm
Stem: Zipp Service Course SL, 120mm
Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL, 40cm c-to-c
Handlebar tape: Specialized Roubaix
Brakes: SRAM Red 2012
Front derailleur: SRAM Red 2012 with chain catcher
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 2012, WiFli
Shift/brake levers: SRAM Red 2012, with blue hoods
Cassette: PG 1070, 11-28
Chain: PC 1091 PowerChain
Crankset: Specialized S-Works with SRM power meter and SRAM Red 2012 53/39 chainrings, 172.5
Pedals: Look Kéo Blade
Wheelset: Zipp 101 clinchers
Tires: Mavic Yksion Pro - Specialized provides race tires
Saddle: Prologo TR
Seatpost: Zipp SL Speed Carbon with 20mm setback
Bottle cages: Tacx
Computer: SRM PowerControl 7 US Olympic edition
Other accessories: SRM wheel magnet and sensor
Critical Measurements
Rider's height: 5'8" (173cm)
Rider's weight: 134lb (60.8kg)
Saddle height (from BB, c-to-t): 68.5cm
Saddle setback: 3cm
Seat tube length (c-to-t): 46cm
Handlebar reach (tip of saddle to bar center): 52cm
Handlebar drop (saddle top to bar top, vertically): 7cm
Head tube length: 10cm
Top tube length: 51.5cm
Total bicycle weight: 17.75lb/8.05kg
