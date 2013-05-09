Pro bike: Timmy Duggan's Specialized S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 16 Timmy Duggan is the 2012 US national champ and a 2012 Olympian. This custom SRM PowerControl 7 was for the latter, but goes well with his US national champ kit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 16 A small but telling sign of a professional's bike: the number holder (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 16 Tacx carbon cages (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 16 Duggan will bring this training bike to California to be used as a spare (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 16 SRM uses a tried-and-true wheel magnet for speed and distance (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 16 Light blue Red hoods match Duggan's US national champion clothing (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 7 of 16 Duggan's Tarmac has a 10cm head tube (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 16 The wireless head unit for Duggan's SRM power meter provides vital information to rider, coach and team (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 9 of 16 Duggan will likely be Team Saxo Tinkoff's lone American at the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 10 of 16 A Prologo Zero TR saddle (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 11 of 16 Duggan trains on Zipp 101 clincher wheels (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 12 of 16 A SRAM Red WiFLi long-cage derailleur allows for use of bigger cassettes, like this 11-28T (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 13 of 16 Look's Kéo Blade pedals use a carbon leaf spring for engagement tension (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 14 of 16 Duggan has a wireless SRM power meter on his S-Works crank with SRAM Red 2012 chainrings (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 15 of 16 Duggan's training bike sees plenty of miles — and he often does his own wrenching (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 16 of 16 Timmy Duggan's Team Saxo Tinkoff edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: BikeRadar)

US national champion Timmy Duggan will soon be defending his American road title, but first he will be racing the Amgen Tour of California beginning this weekend. The Team Saxo Tinkoff rider recently returned to racing at the Tour of Turkey following a nasty crash at the Tour Down Under that resulted in a broken tibia and collarbone. He spent two weeks at home in Nederland, Colorado, for some recharging and altitude training ahead of California. While BikeRadar often profiles pros' race machines, here we take a look at the training bike that Duggan, like most pros, uses away from the races.





While Duggan's race bike is completely taken care of at the races, he is largely on his own when training. After motorpacing in the rain with his friend Ted King of Team Cannondale, Duggan took his bike to the car wash to clean it up before this photoshoot.

"We get broken cables like anyone else. We buy tubes like anyone else," Duggan said. "But your bike is your samurai sword. You’ve got to take care of it. Especially your training bike. If it’s running on fumes, you’re not getting good training."





Interestingly, Duggan uses a Red WiFLi long-cage rear derailleur, which allows the use of a large cassette. For training around his Nederland home high in the Rocky Mountains, Duggan prefers to have an 11-28T cassette.



For all of Cyclingnews' Tour of California coverage, click here.

Complete Bike Specifications

Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac, size 49cm

Stem: Zipp Service Course SL, 120mm

Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL, 40cm c-to-c

Handlebar tape: Specialized Roubaix

Brakes: SRAM Red 2012

Front derailleur: SRAM Red 2012 with chain catcher

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 2012, WiFli

Shift/brake levers: SRAM Red 2012, with blue hoods

Cassette: PG 1070, 11-28

Chain: PC 1091 PowerChain

Crankset: Specialized S-Works with SRM power meter and SRAM Red 2012 53/39 chainrings, 172.5

Pedals: Look Kéo Blade

Wheelset: Zipp 101 clinchers

Tires: Mavic Yksion Pro - Specialized provides race tires

Saddle: Prologo TR

Seatpost: Zipp SL Speed Carbon with 20mm setback

Bottle cages: Tacx

Computer: SRM PowerControl 7 US Olympic edition

Other accessories: SRM wheel magnet and sensor



Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 5'8" (173cm)

Rider's weight: 134lb (60.8kg)

Saddle height (from BB, c-to-t): 68.5cm

Saddle setback: 3cm

Seat tube length (c-to-t): 46cm

Handlebar reach (tip of saddle to bar center): 52cm

Handlebar drop (saddle top to bar top, vertically): 7cm

Head tube length: 10cm

Top tube length: 51.5cm

Total bicycle weight: 17.75lb/8.05kg

