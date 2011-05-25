Pro bike: Jeremy Powers' Jelly Belly p/b Kenda Focus Izalco Pro

Image 1 of 24 Jeremy Powers' (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) Focus Izalco Pro is certainly one of the more recognizable bikes in the pro peloton. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 24 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) runs his SRAM levers high on his classic-bend bars - just like on his 'cross bike. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 24 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) uses titanium-spindled Speedplay Zero pedals. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 24 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team bikes are mostly outfitted with SRAM Force but get an upgrade to Red for the rear derailleur. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 24 The Focus Izalco Pro uses slim seat stays. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 24 DT Swiss 240s hubs are lightweight and reliable. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 24 See that rib running along the underside of the bottom bracket shell? That tube guides the internally routing derailleur housing and Focus claims it also helps stiffen the tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 24 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) sets himself atop a fi'zi:k Arione CX saddle with k:ium rails. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 24 The Focus Izalco Pro features an asymmetrical seat tube. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 24 3T's Dorico Pro seatpost offers just the right amount of setback in this case. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 24 Just a slim 5mm spacer is used underneath the 3T ARX-Pro forged aluminum stem. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 24 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda races on Kenda's Super Domestique tubular tires. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 24 SRAM Force DoubleTap levers are wrapped with bright red hoods. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 24 The enormous BB30-compatible bottom bracket shell dwarfs the SRAM Force BB30 crankarms. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 24 Aside from the finish and steel hardware, SRAM's Force brake calipers are essentially identical to Red. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 24 Extensive sealing keeps dirt and water out of the front derailleur line. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 24 The Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team uses Arundel's more value-oriented Sport cages, made from reinforced nylon instead of carbon fiber. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 24 The rear derailleur housing runs atop the oversized chain stay on Jeremy Powers' (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) Focus Izalco Pro. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 24 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) is using an all-aluminum cockpit on his Focus Izalco Pro. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 24 Cateye provides the Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team with custom Strada Wireless computers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 24 Team bikes are outfitted with SRAM Force BB30 cranks. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 24 Jeremy Powers' (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) Focus Izalco Pro uses carbon fiber dropouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 24 DT Swiss provides the Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team with carbon fiber tubular wheels for racing. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 24 The top tube has just the slightest bit of arc from end to end. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Jeremy Powers - otherwise known as "J-Pow!" - is better known for his exploits on the 'cross racing circuit (not to mention his popular Behind the Barriers video series) but he also cuts his teeth during the road season racing for the Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team.

Despite racing for two entirely different teams, Powers will get to enjoy a bit more stability this season as he'll now at least be on the same make of bicycle through the 2011-2012 season. A switch from the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com powerhouse to the Rapha-Focus team will put him on a Focus Mares this autumn and Jelly Belly is again on the German company's carbon machines this season, upgrading from the Cayo model to the more advanced Izalco Pro.

Technically speaking, the Izalco Pro is Focus's second-tier road racer but in essence, it's simply last year's flagship bumped down a notch and renamed to make room for the recently updated Izalco Team. In fact, the overall shape is very similar, including the very broad and slightly squared-off down tube, tapered front end, enormous BB30-compatible bottom bracket area, slim twin seat stays, carbon fiber dropouts, and asymmetrical seat tube.

The enormous BB30-compatible bottom bracket shell dwarfs the SRAM Force BB30 crankarms. Photo: James Huang

In fact, aside from a more advanced fiber lay-up, about the only visual cue is the slightly altered internal derailleur cable routing. While the Izalco Pro's rear derailleur housing pops out at the bottom bracket and then runs atop the chain stay, the Team's housing only reemerges just ahead of the dropout for a cleaner look.

SRAM provides the team with most of the major hardware though aside from the rear derailleur, it's worth noting that Jelly Belly makes do with Force components instead of the top-end Red. In reality, however, it's not much of a disadvantage at all since the two packages are virtually identical in terms of functionality and feel and also very close in weight.

There are no punches pulled for the wheels, though, as DT Swiss fits the team with its top-end carbon fiber aero tubular wheels for racing and alloy clinchers for training. Naturally, team co-title sponsor Kenda supplies tires throughout.

DT Swiss provides the Jelly Belly p/b Kenda team with carbon fiber tubular wheels for racing. Photo: James Huang

Like many pros, Powers' 3T cockpit components are all aluminum, including the ARX Pro stem, Rotundo Pro classic-bend bar, and Dorico Pro setback seatpost. Remaining bits include an FSA headset, Speedplay Zero Titanium pedals, a fi'zi:k Arione CX saddle, and a Cateye Strada Wireless computer with custom Jelly Belly team graphics.

Unfortunately, Powers and company weren't able to make much of an impact with their Izalco Pros at the Amgen Tour of California, netting just one top-ten stage finish and a 50th-place finish on GC - Powers was 92nd.

But that all being said, sponsoring a team isn't necessarily about winning but rather exposure. And while you never saw any of the Jelly Belly crew up on the podium, the unmistakably colorful Jelly Belly bus and its amiable roster of riders were always ready to engage with ever-present groups of eager fans (who undoubtedly wanted some free jelly beans).

By that measure, it looks like Jelly Belly is doing just fine.

This article originally appeared on BikeRadar.

Complete bike specifications:

Frame: Focus Izalco Pro, 54cm

Fork: 3T Funda Pro

Headset: FSA Orbit integrated

Stem: 3T ARX-Pro, 12cm x -6°

Handlebars: 3T Rotundo Pro, 42cm (c-c)

Tape/grips: fi'zi:k bar:tape

Front brake: SRAM Force

Rear brake: SRAM Force

Brake levers: SRAM Force DoubleTap

Front derailleur: SRAM Force

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red

Shift levers: SRAM Force DoubleTap

Cassette: SRAM PG-1070, 11-26T

Chain: SRAM PC-1090

Crankset: SRAM Force BB30, 175mm, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: SRAM Force BB30

Pedals: Speedplay Zero Titanium

Front wheel: DT Swiss RRC 445F tubular

Rear wheel: DT Swiss RRC 555R tubular

Front tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular, 22mm

Rear tire: Kenda Super Domestique tubular, 22mm

Saddle: fi'zi:k Arione CX, k:ium rails, nylon shell

Seat post: 3T Dorico Pro

Bottle cages: Arundel Sport (2)

Computer: Cateye Strada Wireless

Other accessories: Gore Ride-On Professional System derailleur cables and housing, chain watcher

Critical measurements:

Rider's height: 1.8m (5' 11")

Rider's weight: 68kg (150lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 726mm

Saddle setback: 53mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 540mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 488mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 552mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 92mm

Head tube length: 135mm

Top tube length: 543mm