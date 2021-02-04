Pro bike gallery: Cameron Meyer's new Bianchi Specialissima Disc
Lightweight meets aero for the reigning Australian national champion
This year's Santos Festival of Cycling was Cameron Meyer's last outing in the green, and gold bars, with the Australian National Championships set to run the first week of February. It was also his first race aboard Team BikeExchange's new Bianchi team bikes. While Luke Durbridge opted for the aero Oltre XR4, Meyer went for the lightweight Celeste painted Speccialissima disc.
With Australia's COVID-19 border restrictions preventing international riders from travelling to the race, the World Tour season opener was adjusted to run as a domestic race featuring the top continental teams, as well as a smattering of Aussie World Tour riders who are currently at home.
One of the newer updates to the pro peloton, the Specialissima Disc - an updated version of Bianchi's lightweight climbing bike - was only unveiled last October. Interestingly, Team Bike Exchange has opted for a painted frame over the all-black colourway the brand claims is 80g lighter (the painted frame is said to weigh 750g), which Bianchi specifically said was 'created especially for the WorldTour.'
The new Specialissima falls into a similar category as the Scott Addict RC Meyer was riding last season; light on the scale but still fast in the wind tunnel. The geometry offers an identical reach figure in the corresponding size, but a 28mm taller headtube making for a 13.5mm higher reach — illustrated by the lack of headset spacers under Meyer's stem.
Speaking of the cockpit, Meyer is riding FSA's K-Force carbon bars with its newly integrated 'Aerodynamic integrated Cable Route (ACR), which run the cables and brake hoses internally into the 130mm FSA ACR 'Reparto Corse' stem.
Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 dual control levers and a K-Edge Garmin mount complete the current Aussie National Champ's cockpit, with the bar end junction box serving as his left-hand bar end.
Meyer runs Shimano's integrated Dura-Ace power meter and Shimano Dura-Ace pedals at the cranks, with a matching rear derailleur attached to a direct mount hanger and 11-30t cassette at the back.
Given Meyer has picked the lightweight option from Team Bike Exchange's new team sponsor, it's no surprise to see him rolling on Shimano C40 wheels, with 25c Pirelli PZero tubulars. Interestingly Meyer has opted to run an XTR rotor on the front and a Dura-Ace Rotor on the rear wheel — the former are 10g lighter than the latter in the 160mm size — though this mix and match may be due to a mid-race puncture and wheel change.
Perched atop the Specialissiama's decidedly un-aero, round FSA K-Force Light seatpost is Fizik's Antares Versus EVO 00 Adaptive saddle, which utilizes futuristic 3D printed honeycomb padding and the brand's Moebius carbon rails
Tech Specs: Cameron Meyer's new Bianchi Specialissima Disc
- Frameset: Bianchi Specialissima Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Hydraulic disc, 160mm XTR Rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Hydraulic disc, 140mm Dura-Ace Rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace Dual Sided Powermeter Hollowtech II
- Bottom bracket: Shimano SM-BB72-41B
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40
- Tyres: Pirelli PZero Velo
- Handlebars: FSA K-Force ACR
- Handlebar tape: Bianchi
- Stem: FSA ACR
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Saddle: Fizik Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive
- Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
- Rider height: 1.81 m
