Primoz Roglic's bike: Will this Specialized Tarmac win the Tour de France in 2024?

Slovenian Primož Roglič is one of the most successful stage racers of recent years. With three overall victories at the Vuelta a España, and a victory at the Giro d'Italia which he wrestled from Geraint Thomas on the race's final uphill time trial last year. Add in overall titles at Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour de Romandie, Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphine and it's clear Roglič is a formidable stage racer. His one-day record isn't too shabby either, with victory in the monument Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2020.

Looking through such a mighty palmares it's clear one overall title still eludes the Slovenian; an overall win at the Tour de France. Roglič finished second to countryman Tadej Pogacar in 2020 after Pogačar took the maillot Jaune from Roglič after a blistering uphill time trial,

Roglič left Jumbo Visma - now Visma-Lease A Bike - at the end of last year after a record-breaking season that saw the team win all three grand tours.

The rise of Dane Jonas Vingegaard has created something of a stumbling block in Roglič's assault on a Tour de France title and the Slovenian chose to switch to Bora-Hansgrohe over the winter to lead them in races. As was confirmed just this week, the switch proved a wise move, as the team will be 'all in for Roglic' at this year's Tour.

What is Primoz Roglič's bike for 2024?

Bora-Hansgrohe race on Specialized bikes and will race aboard the Tarmac SL8 model which was released back in August, replacing the outgoing SL7 model which had enjoyed huge success.

The team also use a Specialized equipment package including Specialized's saddles, helmet, shoes, and the integrated Roval handlebar and stem, as well as the Rapide and Alpinist carbon fibre wheels.

The team switched from Shimano to SRAM drivetrain equipment and brakes this winter after using Shimano groupsets for the last nine years. This meant a change from Shimano's Dura-Ace groupset to SRAM's Red AXS, but it's one less thing for Roglič to adapt to as he used SRAM equipment last year at Jumbo Visma.

The finishing kit and accessories for Bora come in the shape of handlebar tape from American brand Supacaz (a brand owned by Anthony Sinyard, son of Specialized's founder Mike Sinyard), bottle cages again from Specialized, computers from SRAM-owned Hammerhead, whilst computer mounts and chain catcher devices are from K-Edge.

What size is Primoz Roglič's bike?

Primoz Roglič is around 177cm tall and given we know he was riding a 51cm Cervélo during his time at Jumbo Visma, we estimate will be riding a 52cm Tarmac frame.

A size 52 Tarmac SL8 has a stack of 527mm and a reach of 380mm, and like a lot of pro riders Roglič looks to use the smallest frame he can get away with, pairing it with a large amount of seatpost height and a relatively long stem.

Primoz Roglič bike: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frame Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 Groupset SRAM Red AXS Brakes SRAM Red Wheelset Roval Rapide CLX II Tyres Specialized Turbo Cotton Cockpit Roval Rapide Cockpit Chainset SRAM Red Power meter SRAM Red AXS Powermeter chainset Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle Specialized Phenom Bottle cages Specialized Rib Cage II Bar tape Supacaz Computer Mount K-Edge Computers Hammerhead Karoo 2

A green and black fade for Bora this year. Note the amount of seatpost Roglič has on show (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

Roglič will be using the Roval Rapide cockpit this year with Supacaz bar tape (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

Obligatory pro name sticker on the top tube (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

There are 39/52T chainrings on this bike for Roglič at the team's training camp in Mallorca. We have it on good authority that he'll take advantage of SRAM's 1X chainset options and gravel cassettes again in 2024 (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

The Bora-Hansgrohe team refer to themselves as the Band Of Brothers, and this lives as a slogan on the top tube (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

Hammerhead Karoo 2 computers for the team look to be nicely in line with the bars to aid aerodynamics (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

SRAM red hydraulic calipers and rotors for Roglič (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

These wheels have an 'inner tubes only' sticker just to the left of the valve hole, suggesting they're the older Roval Rapide CLX wheels, rather than the newer Rapide CLX II which are tubeless compatible. Note the anti rattle sticker over the valve too (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

SRAM DUB bottom bracket and chainset, the spacer in between the crank arm and bottom bracket cup is the bearing preload collar (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

The 32mm tyre clearance on the Tarmac is more than ample for the 26mm Turbo Cotton tyres seen here. Above this, the SL8's 'speed sniffer ' head tube shape created a lot of talk online last year when it launched (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)

Roglič seems to be sticking with Dura-Ace SPD SL pedals this year. Pedals that are favoured by many riders (Image credit: Future / Stephen Farrand)