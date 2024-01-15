Primoz Roglic's bike: Will this Specialized Tarmac win the Tour de France in 2024?
A look at the Slovenian's new Specialized Tarmac SL8 after his move to Bora-Hansgrohe
Slovenian Primož Roglič is one of the most successful stage racers of recent years. With three overall victories at the Vuelta a España, and a victory at the Giro d'Italia which he wrestled from Geraint Thomas on the race's final uphill time trial last year. Add in overall titles at Tirreno-Adriatico, Tour de Romandie, Paris-Nice and the Criterium du Dauphine and it's clear Roglič is a formidable stage racer. His one-day record isn't too shabby either, with victory in the monument Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2020.
Looking through such a mighty palmares it's clear one overall title still eludes the Slovenian; an overall win at the Tour de France. Roglič finished second to countryman Tadej Pogacar in 2020 after Pogačar took the maillot Jaune from Roglič after a blistering uphill time trial,
Roglič left Jumbo Visma - now Visma-Lease A Bike - at the end of last year after a record-breaking season that saw the team win all three grand tours.
The rise of Dane Jonas Vingegaard has created something of a stumbling block in Roglič's assault on a Tour de France title and the Slovenian chose to switch to Bora-Hansgrohe over the winter to lead them in races. As was confirmed just this week, the switch proved a wise move, as the team will be 'all in for Roglic' at this year's Tour.
What is Primoz Roglič's bike for 2024?
Bora-Hansgrohe race on Specialized bikes and will race aboard the Tarmac SL8 model which was released back in August, replacing the outgoing SL7 model which had enjoyed huge success.
The team also use a Specialized equipment package including Specialized's saddles, helmet, shoes, and the integrated Roval handlebar and stem, as well as the Rapide and Alpinist carbon fibre wheels.
The team switched from Shimano to SRAM drivetrain equipment and brakes this winter after using Shimano groupsets for the last nine years. This meant a change from Shimano's Dura-Ace groupset to SRAM's Red AXS, but it's one less thing for Roglič to adapt to as he used SRAM equipment last year at Jumbo Visma.
The finishing kit and accessories for Bora come in the shape of handlebar tape from American brand Supacaz (a brand owned by Anthony Sinyard, son of Specialized's founder Mike Sinyard), bottle cages again from Specialized, computers from SRAM-owned Hammerhead, whilst computer mounts and chain catcher devices are from K-Edge.
What size is Primoz Roglič's bike?
Primoz Roglič is around 177cm tall and given we know he was riding a 51cm Cervélo during his time at Jumbo Visma, we estimate will be riding a 52cm Tarmac frame.
A size 52 Tarmac SL8 has a stack of 527mm and a reach of 380mm, and like a lot of pro riders Roglič looks to use the smallest frame he can get away with, pairing it with a large amount of seatpost height and a relatively long stem.
Primoz Roglič bike: Specifications
|Frame
|Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8
|Groupset
|SRAM Red AXS
|Brakes
|SRAM Red
|Wheelset
|Roval Rapide CLX II
|Tyres
|Specialized Turbo Cotton
|Cockpit
|Roval Rapide Cockpit
|Chainset
|SRAM Red
|Power meter
|SRAM Red AXS Powermeter chainset
|Pedals
|Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
|Saddle
|Specialized Phenom
|Bottle cages
|Specialized Rib Cage II
|Bar tape
|Supacaz
|Computer Mount
|K-Edge
|Computers
|Hammerhead Karoo 2
