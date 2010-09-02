Photo gallery: A day at Canada's mountain bike Worlds

Image 1 of 40
A First Aid Patrol shuttles a New Zealand rider and her bike to the medical center
A young boy buys a race jersey with hopes that his favorite riders will autograph it.
World Champion Nino Schurter (Switzerland) looks like a mall shopper with his Oakley bag.
Those noisy vezuellas are showing up at international mountain biking events
World Championship belt buckles are for sale at the venue
A Schick representative explains the benefits of having five blades.
One vendor is offering the perfect blend of bike riding and skiing.
Belgian cyclo-cross star Sven Nys has been competing on the mountain bike this season
The Belgian team waits for a race to finish so its riders can do some practice laps
In the trials finals, competitors must ride over letters making up the words "Quebec" and "Canada"
A worker helps prepare part to the trials course.
Major preparations are underway for live entertainment this weekend
Under 23 Winner Alexandra Engen (Sweden) about to make a pass that gives her the victory
Sage Wilderman (Team USA) in a bit of agony. She did not finish the race.
Zhaunzhuan Ye (China) heads down one of the many rocky sections of course.
Volunteer course marshalls will sit at the same location on the cross country course all weekend.
There were plenty of crashes on the technical Mont-Sainte-Anne course
A Yeti rider tries to dial in one of the jumps
Downhill racers who are doing practice runs ride a jump that crosses the cross country course
Samara Sheppard (New Zealand) pushes her bike on a section of course she finds to be unrideable
Race fans began gathering at 8:00 am for the day's racing
A new podium built with Canadian pine has been built for the event
You can easily identify team managers by their walkie-talkies
A lone worker gets the pump track ready for a busy day
Proper fashion for racers this year includes "compression stockings"
A woman prepares her "South Pacific" themed booth
Stylish entrance to the venue
For those not interested in pedaling, this vendor is selling electric motor bikes.
Nervous parents and friends are on hand to watch this morning's races
Canadian Emily Batty, one of the Under 23 race favorites, warms up on a trainer in the Trek World Team tent
The Monster Energy Specialized downhill bikes practically glow in the dark
Bassman, who some think may be the best bike mechanic in the world, prepares Marie-Helene Premont's race machine.
A Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain mechanic prepares to install a new crankset for one of his cross country racers
A Swiss racer tries to stay on her bike as the going gets increasingly steep
Riders this weekend will face a maze of steep, uphill switchbacks
Annie Last (Great Britain) leads out the Under 23 women's cross country
Many sunglasses vendors are on site, all claiming that their products are best.
Storm clouds seemed to be gathering over the venue early in the morning.
Cars throughout Quebec can be seen with gigantic Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup decals
A Chinese rider is responsible for washing her own bike.
At the World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, the cross country, downhill and four cross racing is just part of the show. Many exhibitors, in and out of the cycling industry, come out to show their wares in a large expo area. At Mont-Sainte-Anne, there's also an atmosphere of fun and partying. Organizers are providing plenty of onsite entertainment in the form of concerts, pump tracks and rides with some top riders.
This photo gallery, by Dave McElwaine, captures some of the action, on and off bike, during the second day of competition.
