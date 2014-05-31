Trending

Philaldelphia Cycling Classic start list

Elite men and women starters as of May 31, 2014

Elite Men

1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
2Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
4Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Will Routley (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
22Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
23Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
24Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
25Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
26Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
28Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
32Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
33Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
34Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
35Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
36Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
41Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
42Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
43Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
44David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
45Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
46Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
47Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
48Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
51Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
54Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
55Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
58Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
61Renan Maia (Bra) Airgas Cycling
62Gregory Ratzell (USA) Airgas Cycling
63Zack Noonan (USA) Airgas Cycling
64Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Cycling
65Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
66Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
67Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
68Dean Hass (USA) Airgas Cycling
71Michael Woods (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
72Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
73Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
74Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
75James Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
76Alexander Cataford (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
77Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
81Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
82Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
83Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
84Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
85Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
86Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
87Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
88Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
101Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
102Sebastian Forke (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
103Jake Tanner (GBr) Christina Watches - Kuma
104Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
105Enrico Rossi (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
106Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches - Kuma
111Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
112Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
113Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
114Joshua Lucas Galloway Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
115Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
116Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
117Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
118Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
121Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
122Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
123Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
124Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
125Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
126Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
127Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
128Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
131Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
132Devon Dunn (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
133Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
134Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
135Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
136Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
137Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
138Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
141Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
142Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
143Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
144Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
145Agustin Font Oronoz (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
146Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
147Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
148Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
151Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
152Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
153Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
154Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
155Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
156Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau - Québecor
161Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
162Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
163Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
164William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
165Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
166Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
167Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
168Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
171Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
172Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
173Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop
174Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop
175Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
176Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
177Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
178Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
181Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
182Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
183David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
184Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
185Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
186Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
187John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
188James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda

Elite Women

1Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
2Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
4Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon
5Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
11Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Lauren Hall (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Hongyu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
22Niman Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
23Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
24Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
25Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
26Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
31Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
32Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
33Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
34Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
35Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
36Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
41Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo - Astute
42Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo - Astute
43Jessenia Meneses (Col) Forno D'asolo - Astute
44Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo - Astute
45Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Forno D'asolo - Astute
51Andrea Dvorak (USA) Tibco / To The Top
52Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Tibco / To The Top
53Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
54Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Tibco / To The Top
55Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
56Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
61Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
62Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Lauren Tamayo (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
71Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
72Catherine Dessureault (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
73Adrianne Provost (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
74Khristi Lay (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
75Anne-Marie B Morin (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
81Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
82Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
83Olivia Dillon (Irl) Colavita-Fine Cooking
84Lenore Pipes (Gum) Colavita-Fine Cooking
85Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
86Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
91Rose Long (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
92Lisa Kennish (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
93Aimee Layton (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
94Rachel Hallum-Monks (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
95Fabienne Géraro (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
96Kristin Lotito (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
101Deborah Leedale-Brown (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
102Colleen Gulick (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
103Andrea Brennan (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
105Kathryn Bertine SKN Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
106Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
111Amber Neben (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
112Anna Sanders (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
113Jessica Cutler (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
114Jessica Cerra (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
115Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
116Amy Cutler (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
121Amy Bradley (Aus) Garneau Factory Team
122Joanie Caron (Can) Garneau Factory Team
123Jenny Rios (Mex) Garneau Factory Team
124Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) Garneau Factory Team
125Vanessa Drigo (Swi) Garneau Factory Team
126Debbie Milne (USA) Garneau Factory Team
131Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
132Laura Jorgensen (USA) Mellow Mushroom
133Jessica Chong (USA) Mellow Mushroom
134Kerrin Strevell (USA) Mellow Mushroom
135Robin Farna (USA) Mellow Mushroom
136Kathleen Wolfkuhle (USA) Mellow Mushroom
141Arley Kemmerer (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
142Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
143Lauren Dagostino (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
144Frances Morrison (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
151Jessica Allen (Aus) Ncch P/B Dec Express
152Allyson Gillard (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
153Erin Donohue (USA) Ncch P/B Dec Express
154Madeleine Mcconnell (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
155Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
156Karlee Gendron (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
161Ivy Audrain (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
162Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
163Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
164Michelle Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
165Amy Miner (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
166Emily Spence (Can) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
171BrittLee Bowman (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
172Morgan Patton Brown (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
173Camie Kornely (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
174Helen Hatch (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
175Tracey Cameron (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
176Cecillia Davis-Hayes (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
181Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
182Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
183Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
184Emily Flynn (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
185Amélie Bruneau (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
186Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
191Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty 16 & Co
192Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
193Abigail Mickey (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
194Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
195Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
196Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
201Patricia Buerkle (USA) Zimmer Capital
202Leslie Lupien (USA) Zimmer Capital
203Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Zimmer Capital
204Raquel Miller (USA) Zimmer Capital
205Celia Riechel (USA) Zimmer Capital
206Beth Ruiz (USA) Zimmer Capital
211Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
212Sophie Williamson (NZl) Vanderkitten
213Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
214Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
215Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
216Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
221Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Fearless Femme
222Tina Pic (USA) Fearless Femme
223Erin Silliman (USA) Fearless Femme
224Christina Birch (USA) Fearless Femme
225Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme
226Laura Meadley (Aus) Fearless Femme