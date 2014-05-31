Philaldelphia Cycling Classic start list
Elite men and women starters as of May 31, 2014
Elite Men
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|John Murphy (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Will Routley (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|22
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|23
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|24
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|25
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|26
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|28
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|32
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|33
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|34
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|35
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|36
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|41
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|42
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|44
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|46
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|48
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|54
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|56
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|57
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|58
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|61
|Renan Maia (Bra) Airgas Cycling
|62
|Gregory Ratzell (USA) Airgas Cycling
|63
|Zack Noonan (USA) Airgas Cycling
|64
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Cycling
|65
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|66
|Matthew Lyons (USA) Airgas Cycling
|67
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|68
|Dean Hass (USA) Airgas Cycling
|71
|Michael Woods (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|72
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|73
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|74
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|75
|James Gene Piccoli (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|76
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|77
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|81
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|82
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
|83
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|84
|Andrew Baker (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|85
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|86
|Max Korus (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|87
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|88
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|101
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
|102
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
|103
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Christina Watches - Kuma
|104
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
|105
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Christina Watches - Kuma
|106
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Christina Watches - Kuma
|111
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|112
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|113
|Sam Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|114
|Joshua Lucas Galloway Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|115
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|116
|Alex Wohler (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|117
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|118
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|121
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|122
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|123
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|124
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|125
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|126
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|127
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|128
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|131
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|132
|Devon Dunn (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|133
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|134
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|135
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|136
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|137
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|138
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|141
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|142
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|143
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|144
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (Mex) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|145
|Agustin Font Oronoz (PuR) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|146
|Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|147
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|148
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|151
|Luke Ockerby (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|152
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Garneau - Québecor
|153
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|154
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|155
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|156
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|161
|Aurélien Passeron (Fra) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|164
|William Goodfellow (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Robert Ralph (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Olivier Delaney (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Elliot Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team Smartstop
|172
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Smartstop
|173
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop
|174
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team Smartstop
|175
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|176
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|177
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop
|178
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|181
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|182
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|183
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|184
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|185
|Sam Basseitti (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|186
|Bruno Langlois (Can) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|187
|John Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|188
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
Elite Women
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon
|5
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Janel Holcomb (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|22
|Niman Song (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|23
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|24
|Dong Yan Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|26
|Xiu Jie Jiang (Chn) China Chongming-Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|32
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|33
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|34
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|35
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|36
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
|41
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Forno D'asolo - Astute
|42
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo - Astute
|43
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Forno D'asolo - Astute
|44
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Forno D'asolo - Astute
|45
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Forno D'asolo - Astute
|51
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|52
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Tibco / To The Top
|53
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
|54
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|55
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|56
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|61
|Mara Abbott (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|62
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|63
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Alison Powers (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|66
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
|72
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
|73
|Adrianne Provost (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
|74
|Khristi Lay (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
|75
|Anne-Marie B Morin (Can) Sas-Mazda-Macogep P/B Specialized
|81
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|82
|Laura Brown (Can) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|83
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|84
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|85
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|86
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-Fine Cooking
|91
|Rose Long (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|92
|Lisa Kennish (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|93
|Aimee Layton (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|94
|Rachel Hallum-Monks (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|95
|Fabienne Géraro (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|96
|Kristin Lotito (USA) Crca/Citymd Racing
|101
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
|102
|Colleen Gulick (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
|103
|Andrea Brennan (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
|105
|Kathryn Bertine SKN Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
|106
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team Eps/Css P/B Shebell & Shebell
|111
|Amber Neben (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|112
|Anna Sanders (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|113
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|114
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|115
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|116
|Amy Cutler (USA) Fcs/Zingne P/B Mr Restore
|121
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Garneau Factory Team
|122
|Joanie Caron (Can) Garneau Factory Team
|123
|Jenny Rios (Mex) Garneau Factory Team
|124
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (USA) Garneau Factory Team
|125
|Vanessa Drigo (Swi) Garneau Factory Team
|126
|Debbie Milne (USA) Garneau Factory Team
|131
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|132
|Laura Jorgensen (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|133
|Jessica Chong (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|134
|Kerrin Strevell (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|135
|Robin Farna (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|136
|Kathleen Wolfkuhle (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|141
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
|142
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
|143
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
|144
|Frances Morrison (USA) Mid Atlantic Bzh / Hilltop
|151
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|152
|Allyson Gillard (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|153
|Erin Donohue (USA) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|154
|Madeleine Mcconnell (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|155
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|156
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Ncch P/B Dec Express
|161
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|162
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|163
|Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|164
|Michelle Miller (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|165
|Amy Miner (USA) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|166
|Emily Spence (Can) Peanut Butter & Co-Human Zoom
|171
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|172
|Morgan Patton Brown (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|173
|Camie Kornely (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|174
|Helen Hatch (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|175
|Tracey Cameron (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|176
|Cecillia Davis-Hayes (USA) Crca-Stan's Notubes P/B Endurancewerx
|181
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|182
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|183
|Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|184
|Emily Flynn (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|185
|Amélie Bruneau (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|186
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) Stevens - The Cyclery
|191
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Twenty 16 & Co
|192
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
|193
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
|194
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
|195
|Amber Gaffney (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
|196
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 & Co
|201
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Zimmer Capital
|202
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Zimmer Capital
|203
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Zimmer Capital
|204
|Raquel Miller (USA) Zimmer Capital
|205
|Celia Riechel (USA) Zimmer Capital
|206
|Beth Ruiz (USA) Zimmer Capital
|211
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten
|212
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Vanderkitten
|213
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) Vanderkitten
|214
|Elle Anderson (USA) Vanderkitten
|215
|Amy Charity (USA) Vanderkitten
|216
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
|221
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Fearless Femme
|222
|Tina Pic (USA) Fearless Femme
|223
|Erin Silliman (USA) Fearless Femme
|224
|Christina Birch (USA) Fearless Femme
|225
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme
|226
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Fearless Femme
