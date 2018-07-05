Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Shiv TT – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Peter Sagan's S-Works Shiv TT (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 Specialized's wheel brand Roval provides Sagan with a CLX 64 deep-rimmed carbon front wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 22 Teams will label up their Velon data transmitters for ease of location (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 The bottom brake is located on the underside of the bottom bracket to keep it out of the wind (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 The Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset is equipped with a Specialized power meter and paired with special pro-only R9100 series chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 A closer look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 Peter Sagan's name and Slovakian flag adorns the top tube of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 Sagan's cockpit from above (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 The S-Works Shiv TT features a centre-pull, direct-mount front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 Sagan chooses not to have any handlebar tape or grip tape on his handlebar extensions (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 A close up look at the Specialized power meter. A few other pro bikes have also been seen with a fluoro orange hardware cover (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 The S-Works Shiv features an integrated stem that conceals any cabling (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 The bike's drivetrain uses a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and R9100 series components (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 Sagan runs a Specialized TTS saddle on the time trial-specific bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 More and more races are offering live data-tracking for riders, mainly through Velon (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Ceramic bearings specialists CeramicSpeed provide bearings upgrades for Bora-Hansgrohe's bottom bracket, wheels and headsets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Di2 gear-change buttons are located on the inside of the gear/brake shifters on the base bars (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 The Shiv's seat tube hugs the shape of the rear wheel to reduce wind turbulance (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 Sagan opted for a whopping 58t outer chainring for the team time trial at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 Sagan runs a fairly standard cockpit set-up (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Bora-Hansgrohe use the same S-Works Turbo tyres on their time trial bikes as they do on the road (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora - Hansgrohe in the Black Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite more than 100 victories for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Slovakian's time trial victories are few and far between.

The three-time road world champion's last time trial victory was back in 2015, when he won the Slovakian time trial national championships. But with an eye on a stint in the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France, Sagan will need to put in a strong performance on the stage 3 team time trial of the race to stay in contention for the race lead during the opening stages of the race – assuming he doesn't take yellow in either of the opening two stages.

Sagan's unpainted S-Works Shiv TT uses the same mix of Specialized, Shimano and Roval components as the Bora-Hansgrohe road bikes.

While the majority of the drivetrain and shifting comes courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, Sagan's cranks are an older Dura-Ace 9000 series model, equipped with Specialized's power meter, which was released earlier this year.

Paired with the cranks are a massive duo of 58/46 professional-only-issue chainrings, which he used for the relatively flat but fast team time trial course at the Tour de Suisse, and it is likely Sagan will run a similar set-up on the Tour's team time trial on stage 3.

Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team uses wheels from Specialized's sister-brand Roval, opting for a CLX 64 front wheel and the new 321 Disc rear wheel.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Sagan's time trial set-up.

Full specification

Frame: Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

Fork: Specialized Shiv FACT Carbon, full monocoque

Front brake: Specialized Shiv

Rear brake: Specialized Shiv

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9180

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series cranks with Specialized power meter, 58/46 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Rear wheel: Roval 321 Disc

Front wheel: Roval CLX 64

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Turbo

Handlebars: Specialized carbon aero bar

Stem: S-Works Shiv aero stem

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Specialized TTS

Seat post: Specialized Shiv

Bottle cages: N/A

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount