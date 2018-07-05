Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Shiv TT – Gallery

The three-time road world champion's last time trial victory was back in 2015, when he won the Slovakian time trial national championships. But with an eye on a stint in the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France, Sagan will need to put in a strong performance on the stage 3 team time trial of the race to stay in contention for the race lead during the opening stages of the race – assuming he doesn't take yellow in either of the opening two stages.
Sagan's unpainted S-Works Shiv TT uses the same mix of Specialized, Shimano and Roval components as the Bora-Hansgrohe road bikes.
While the majority of the drivetrain and shifting comes courtesy of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components, Sagan's cranks are an older Dura-Ace 9000 series model, equipped with Specialized's power meter, which was released earlier this year.
Paired with the cranks are a massive duo of 58/46 professional-only-issue chainrings, which he used for the relatively flat but fast team time trial course at the Tour de Suisse, and it is likely Sagan will run a similar set-up on the Tour's team time trial on stage 3.
Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team uses wheels from Specialized's sister-brand Roval, opting for a CLX 64 front wheel and the new 321 Disc rear wheel.
