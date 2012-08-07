Olympic mountain bike start lists
Preliminary start lists for elite men and women cross country
Mountain bike start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Julien Absalon (France)
|2
|Marios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)
|3
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)
|4
|Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
|5
|Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
|6
|Philip Buys (South Africa)
|7
|Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong)
|8
|Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
|9
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
|10
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|11
|Robert Forstemann (Germany)
|12
|Manuel Fumic (Germany)
|13
|Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)
|14
|Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)
|15
|Derek Horton (Guam)
|16
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|17
|Geoff Kabush (Canada)
|18
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
|19
|Liam Killeen (Great Britain)
|20
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|21
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|22
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|23
|Karl Markt (Austria)
|24
|Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
|25
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
|26
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica)
|27
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|28
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|29
|Sven Nys (Belgium)
|30
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
|32
|Andras Parti (Hungary)
|33
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Russia)
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)
|35
|Max Plaxton (Canada)
|36
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
|37
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
|38
|Samuel Schultz (United States)
|39
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|40
|Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
|41
|Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)
|42
|Burry Stander (South Africa)
|43
|Stephane Tempier (France)
|44
|Weisong Tong (China)
|45
|Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)
|46
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|47
|Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
|48
|Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)
|49
|Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
|50
|Todd Wells (United States)
|51
|Kam-Po Wong (Hong Kong)
|52
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia)
|2
|Emily Batty (Canada)
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine)
|4
|Barbara Benko (Hungary)
|5
|Julie Bresset (France)
|6
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|7
|Lea Davison (United States)
|8
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland)
|9
|Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|11
|Georgia Gould (United States)
|12
|Karen Hanlen (New Zealand)
|13
|Rebecca Henderson (Australia)
|14
|Irina Kalentieva (Russia)
|15
|Rie Katayama (Japan)
|16
|Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
|17
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|18
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|19
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|20
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|21
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
|22
|Candice Neethling (South Africa)
|23
|Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
|24
|Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
|25
|Qinglan Shi (China)
|26
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|27
|Esther Suss (Switzerland)
|28
|Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) [will not start due to injury]
|29
|Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)
