Olympic mountain bike start lists

Preliminary start lists for elite men and women cross country

Elite men cross country on August 12
#Rider Name (Country)
1Julien Absalon (France)
2Marios Athanasiadis (Cyprus)
3Marc Bassingthwaighte (Namibia)
4Sam Bewley (New Zealand)
5Piotr Brzozka (Poland)
6Philip Buys (South Africa)
7Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong)
8Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
9Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
10Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
11Robert Forstemann (Germany)
12Manuel Fumic (Germany)
13Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)
14Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)
15Derek Horton (Guam)
16Periklis Ilias (Greece)
17Geoff Kabush (Canada)
18Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
19Liam Killeen (Great Britain)
20Marek Konwa (Poland)
21Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
22Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
23Karl Markt (Austria)
24Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
25Moritz Milatz (Germany)
26Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (Costa Rica)
27Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
28Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
29Sven Nys (Belgium)
30Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
32Andras Parti (Hungary)
33Evgeniy Pechenin (Russia)
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (France)
35Max Plaxton (Canada)
36David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
37Sergji Rysenko (Ukraine)
38Samuel Schultz (United States)
39Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
40Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)
41Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)
42Burry Stander (South Africa)
43Stephane Tempier (France)
44Weisong Tong (China)
45Rubens Valeriano (Brazil)
46Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
47Rudi Van Houts (Netherlands)
48Michael Vingerling (Netherlands)
49Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
50Todd Wells (United States)
51Kam-Po Wong (Hong Kong)
52Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)

Elite women cross country on August 11
#Rider Name (Country)
1Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia)
2Emily Batty (Canada)
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine)
4Barbara Benko (Hungary)
5Julie Bresset (France)
6Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
7Lea Davison (United States)
8Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Poland)
9Alexandra Engen (Sweden)
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
11Georgia Gould (United States)
12Karen Hanlen (New Zealand)
13Rebecca Henderson (Australia)
14Irina Kalentieva (Russia)
15Rie Katayama (Japan)
16Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)
17Annie Last (Great Britain)
18Eva Lechner (Italy)
19Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
20Adelheid Morath (Germany)
21Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
22Candice Neethling (South Africa)
23Elisabeth Osl (Austria)
24Catharine Pendrel (Canada)
25Qinglan Shi (China)
26Sabine Spitz (Germany)
27Esther Suss (Switzerland)
28Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) [will not start due to injury]
29Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia)