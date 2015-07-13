Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France Specialized S-Works Venge ViAS
New Venge piloted to Tour stage 7 win
Specialized's new S-Works Venge ViAS first popped up at the Tour de Suisse, and on stage 7, Mark Cavendish piloted the aero machine to its first Tour de France stage win.
Bike brands have tried a few approaches to minimizing drag from the brakes. Some have tucked the calipers inside the fork legs, some have nestled an integrated design into the front of the fork, while others have tucked the rear brake behind the bottom brake or snugged it up as close to the seatstays as possible. Specialized had built the front brake into a fairing of sorts, with huge arms trailing horizontally off the fork legs. The rear is built into the center of the seat tube, pivoting on two posts.
Up front, Specialized reduced frontal area by lowering not only the head tube but the integrated stem as well, which channels the internal brake and shift lines from inside the handlebar down into the frame. In order to keep the handlebar height the same, the ViAS Aerofly handlebar curves upward from the stem.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge ViaS 52cm
Fork: Specialized S-Works Venge
Headset: Specialized S-Works
Stem: Specialized ViAS, 135mm
Handlebar: Specialized ViAS Aerofly, 42cm
Front brake: Specialized Venge ViAS
Rear brake: Specialized Venge ViAS
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace
Power meter: SRM
Bottom bracket: FSA Ceramic Bearings
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheels: Roval CLX60
Tubulars: Specialized Turbo Team
Saddle: Specialized Phenom Expert 130mm
Seatpost: Specialized Venge ViAS
Complete bike weight: 7.59 kg / 16.73lb
Rider's height: 173cm (5ft 8in)
Rider's weight: 69kg (152lb)
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 69.8cm
Tip of saddle to handlebar: 54.9cm
