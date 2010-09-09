Launceston to New Norfolk Classic start list
Full list of starters
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pat Shaw (VIC)
|2
|Cam Peterson (NSW)
|3
|Mitch Pearson (NSW)
|4
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|5
|Rhys Gillett (VIC)
|6
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|7
|Nick Dougall (QLD)
|8
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysia)
|9
|Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
|10
|Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
|11
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysia)
|12
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysia)
|13
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysia)
|14
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysia)
|15
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysia)
|16
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysia)
|17
|Akmal Amrun (Malaysia)
|18
|Yong Li (Malaysia)
|19
|James Williamson (NZ)
|20
|George Bennett (NZ)
|20
|Matthew Marshall (NZ)
|21
|Jason Christie (NZ)
|22
|Taylor Gunman (NZ)
|23
|Shem Rodger (NZ)
|24
|Eliot Crowther (NZ)
|25
|Matthew Rice (TAS)
|26
|Darren Rolfe (QLD)
|27
|Brendan Brooks (NSW)
|28
|Ben Cutajar (QLD)
|29
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|31
|Matthew Benson (SA)
|32
|Matthew Bishop (VIC)
|33
|Rowan Dever (VIC)
|34
|David Fulton (VIC)
|35
|Tom Mcdonough (VIC)
|36
|Jim Moore (NSW)
|37
|Glenn Myler (WA)
|38
|Matthew Opperman (SA)
|39
|Luke Padgett (TAS)
|40
|Tom Sallai (TAS)
|41
|Michael Smith (TAS)
|42
|Jason Chisholm (TAS)
|43
|Michael Stevens (NSW)
|44
|Russell Leary (QLD)
|45
|Dean Wilson (TAS)
|46
|Emma Lawson (TAS)
|47
|Jonathon Smith (TAS)
|48
|Danny Pulbrook (TAS)
|49
|Callum Fagg (TAS)
|50
|Alex Clements (TAS)
|51
|Jack Matthews (TAS)
|52
|Jonathon White (TAS)
