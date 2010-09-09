Trending

Launceston to New Norfolk Classic start list

Full list of starters

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pat Shaw (VIC)
2Cam Peterson (NSW)
3Mitch Pearson (NSW)
4Andrew Roe (SA)
5Rhys Gillett (VIC)
6Ben Dyball (NSW)
7Nick Dougall (QLD)
8Harrif Saleh (Malaysia)
9Adiq Othman (Malaysia)
10Amir Rusli (Malaysia)
11Fallanie Ali (Malaysia)
12Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysia)
13Shahrul Amin (Malaysia)
14Ghazali Hamid (Malaysia)
15Zamri Saleh (Malaysia)
16Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysia)
17Akmal Amrun (Malaysia)
18Yong Li (Malaysia)
19James Williamson (NZ)
20George Bennett (NZ)
20Matthew Marshall (NZ)
21Jason Christie (NZ)
22Taylor Gunman (NZ)
23Shem Rodger (NZ)
24Eliot Crowther (NZ)
25Matthew Rice (TAS)
26Darren Rolfe (QLD)
27Brendan Brooks (NSW)
28Ben Cutajar (QLD)
29Chris Jory (NSW)
31Matthew Benson (SA)
32Matthew Bishop (VIC)
33Rowan Dever (VIC)
34David Fulton (VIC)
35Tom Mcdonough (VIC)
36Jim Moore (NSW)
37Glenn Myler (WA)
38Matthew Opperman (SA)
39Luke Padgett (TAS)
40Tom Sallai (TAS)
41Michael Smith (TAS)
42Jason Chisholm (TAS)
43Michael Stevens (NSW)
44Russell Leary (QLD)
45Dean Wilson (TAS)
46Emma Lawson (TAS)
47Jonathon Smith (TAS)
48Danny Pulbrook (TAS)
49Callum Fagg (TAS)
50Alex Clements (TAS)
51Jack Matthews (TAS)
52Jonathon White (TAS)