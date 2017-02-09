Jesus Herrada's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0 - Gallery
A look at the Movistar man's ride for 2017
Jesus Herrada lined up at the Tour Down Under on the familiar Canyon Ultimate used by the Movistar Team during last year's season. Unlike the WorldTour peers of Team Sky and AG2R La Mondiale, who have entered the season on new bikes, and Team Katusha who ride on the updated Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0, Movistar have opted to stick with their tried, tested and Vuelta a Espana winning Canyon Ultimate 8.0/Campagnolo combination.
Herrada just missed out in a top ten finish in Adelaide, but following Gorka Izaguirre's stage three crash, was Movistar's best placed rider. In his seventh season with the Spanish outfit, the former Spanish national champion will look to build on his biggest career victory, a stage at the Criterium du Dauphine last year, over the course of the season.
The six-foot Spaniard rides a medium frame, 172.5mm cranks, and a 120mm stem. Standard width, 420mm Canyon handlebars are paired with LizardSkins handlebar tape in Movistar colours. Despite being a mid-range size and having various alloy finishing components, the bike weighed in only 140g above the UCI weight limit.
A full Campagnolo Super-Record EPS groupset adorns the German designed frame, which is becoming a rare sight in the WorldTour peloton. Just the Movistar and UAE Abu Dhabi teams are equipped with Campagnolo groupsets and both pair the groupsets with Campagnolo Bora wheelsets.
Herrada has a gear combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-29 cassette. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Aliante VSX saddle in team colours, whilst the French manufacturer Look supplies the pedals.
Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0, size M
Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX
Headset: Canyon Acros
Stem: Canyon V13, 120mm, 6-degree
Handlebar: Tape: Lizard Skins DSP
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/Shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29T
Chain: Campagnolo Record
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53-39T
Pedals: Look Keo carbon
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Fizik Aliante VSX
Seatpost: Canyon S13 VCLS CF
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.83m
Rider's weight: 72kg
Saddle height from BB: 795mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 745mm
Head tube length: 155mm
Top tube length (effective): 556mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.94kg
