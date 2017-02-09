Jesus Herrada's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0 - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Jesus Herrada's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 The bike is equipped with a Power2Max powermeter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 Top of the range Ultimate (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 The Canyon has a neat cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 53-39 chainrings for Herrada (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 The Canyon is equipped with a chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 Look Keo carbon pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 The Fizik Aliante VSX saddle has a large pressure relief channel (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 The Canyon seatpost is marked for an easy setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Movistar opt for LizardSkins handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 The brakes and shifting cables are kept together neatly with a cable tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 Jesus Herrada's Twitter handle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Herrada opts for a 120mm stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 The EPS junction box is held to the stem via rubber bands (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 A Garmin out front mount for Herrada (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 Elite Cannibal bottle cages in Movistar team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 Campagnolo Super-Record EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Jesus Herrada lined up at the Tour Down Under on the familiar Canyon Ultimate used by the Movistar Team during last year's season. Unlike the WorldTour peers of Team Sky and AG2R La Mondiale, who have entered the season on new bikes, and Team Katusha who ride on the updated Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0, Movistar have opted to stick with their tried, tested and Vuelta a Espana winning Canyon Ultimate 8.0/Campagnolo combination.

Herrada just missed out in a top ten finish in Adelaide, but following Gorka Izaguirre's stage three crash, was Movistar's best placed rider. In his seventh season with the Spanish outfit, the former Spanish national champion will look to build on his biggest career victory, a stage at the Criterium du Dauphine last year, over the course of the season.

The six-foot Spaniard rides a medium frame, 172.5mm cranks, and a 120mm stem. Standard width, 420mm Canyon handlebars are paired with LizardSkins handlebar tape in Movistar colours. Despite being a mid-range size and having various alloy finishing components, the bike weighed in only 140g above the UCI weight limit.

A full Campagnolo Super-Record EPS groupset adorns the German designed frame, which is becoming a rare sight in the WorldTour peloton. Just the Movistar and UAE Abu Dhabi teams are equipped with Campagnolo groupsets and both pair the groupsets with Campagnolo Bora wheelsets.

Herrada has a gear combination of 53-39 chainrings and an 11-29 cassette. The Italian trend continues with a Fizik Aliante VSX saddle in team colours, whilst the French manufacturer Look supplies the pedals.

Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the Herrada's bike.

Frame: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 8.0, size M

Fork: Canyon One One Four SLX

Headset: Canyon Acros

Stem: Canyon V13, 120mm, 6-degree

Handlebar: Tape: Lizard Skins DSP

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/Shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Ergopower

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29T

Chain: Campagnolo Record

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record, 53-39T

Pedals: Look Keo carbon

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Fizik Aliante VSX

Seatpost: Canyon S13 VCLS CF

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.83m

Rider's weight: 72kg

Saddle height from BB: 795mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 745mm

Head tube length: 155mm

Top tube length (effective): 556mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.94kg