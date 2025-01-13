'It's hard to grow if you're not a superstar' - Why Finn Fisher-Black left UAE Emirates, the best team in the world

New Zealand rider says 'It was hard to find my place' as he heads to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in search of Grand Tour racing

Fisher-Black won three races in 2024, including the Muscat Classic solo
Fisher-Black won three races in 2024, including the Muscat Classic solo (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's hard enough to stand out as a talent in cycling in an era of generational stars and ever-younger super talents, that job becomes even more difficult when they are your teammates. For Finn Fisher-Black, that became his experience at UAE Team Emirates, with more and more emerging prospects making roster spots at the biggest races even harder to come by. 

Despite their unequivocal status as 'The best team in the world', whether you measure it by UCI ranking, race wins in 2024, total budget or calibre of riders, of which they have the number-one - Tadej Pogačar, UAE's wealth of talent can prove problematic.

