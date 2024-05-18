In a race of his own – Tadej Pogačar puts Giro d'Italia further and further out of reach

By
published

Slovenian gains again in time trial and eyes another stage win at Livigno

Tadej Pogacar at the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogacar at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

How many times can one rider keep on winning the same bike race? Tadej Pogačar’s inexorable march towards Giro d’Italia victory continued on Saturday as he landed yet another blow on his putative rivals in the stage 14 time trial to Desenzano del Garda.

After his victory in the Perugia time trial last week – and maybe even after the summit finish at Oropa on stage 2 – it was already tempting to declare this Giro over as a contest. On the shores of Lake Garda on Saturday afternoon, Pogačar simply repeated the dose. A race that was already beyond the reach of the rest save for injury or illness to the maglia rosa has now moved even further from their grasp.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.