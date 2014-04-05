Gallery: Tour of Flanders preparations

Image 1 of 69
Thor Hushovd sets the pace for BMC
The banners were hung above the cobbles with care...
Orica-GreenEdge on the Koppenberg
Katusha out on the Koppenberg
Luca Paolini is easy to spot with his custom helmet paint job
Luca Paolini trains on the Tour of Flanders course
The cobbles of the Koppenberg
Peter Sagan makes it look easy on the Koppenberg
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) recons the Koppenberg
Stefano Zanini relives his moments in the Koppenberg
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes on the route of the Tour of Flanders
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
An Orica-GreenEdge rider tests out the cobbles
The Koppenberg is a popular place on the Friday before Tour of Flanders
The fields of Flanders
Pros and amateurs alike tackle the Koppenberg
Varying degrees of success on scaling the Koppenberg
Enthusiasts tackle the Koppenberg
Tinkoff Saxo trains on the Tour of Flanders course
Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) tests out the gears
Sorensen chooses to save his legs and walks
Two different but equally valid ways to get up the Koppenberg
Tinkoff-Saxo riders test out the Tour of Flanders route
A Garmin-Sharp rider on the Koppenberg
Lampre-Merida was out on the Koppenberg too
A Europcar rider borrows the one-glove technique from Greg Van Avermaet
A fan watches the Lampre-Merida team come by
Amateurs are thrilled to be passed by the pros
IAM Cycling test out the course from the Tour of Flanders
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) drops back to the team car
Pre-race favourite for the Tour of Flanders Peter Sagan
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
John Degenkolb (Giant - Shimano)
Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka)
Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Team Belkin and Omega Pharma-QuickStep join up on a training ride
Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
Jos Van Emden (Belkin)
Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto) finished third in last year's Flanders
Boom, Boom, Boom: Lars Boom leads the Belkin squad
Tinkoff - Saxo check out the course for Flanders
The Tinkoff - Saxo riders are without a clear favourite ahead of the race but have plenty of experience
Room for two? Belkin and Omega share the cobbles
Oscar Gatto and Peter Sagan will take on Trek and Omega at Flanders
A young fan picks her moment before launching a killer attack on Peter Sagan
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) tests his legs ahead of Sunday's race
Thor Hushovd (BMC) will be working for Greg Van Avermaet in Flanders
Sep Vanmarcke will lead the Belkin challenge in Flanders
Both Belkin and Omega Pharma QuickStep trained on the course
Can Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) find his top form in time?
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) stretches his legs and his team
On the eve of the Tour of Flanders, the peloton is putting the last touches on their preparation - scouting the critical cobbled sections in between press conferences, massages, meals, and studying the road book, all the while trying to keep the nerves calm.
Race favourites, outsiders and domestiques alike mingled with locals and enthusiastic visitors on the famed cobbled ascents, highlighting the unique beauty of cycling, where the fans and the famous athletes come together on the same pitch.
A crystal clear day preceded this year's Tour of Flanders, and it's the calm before the storm. Sunday morning, the clouds will roll in, the cars will kick up plumes of dust across the countryside, and the gladiators will clash in the most beautiful of cycling spectacles.
Enjoy this gallery as you await the start of
De Ronde.