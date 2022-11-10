Fred Wright: A breakthrough year, future plans, and the next wave of British stars

Having turned professional with Bahrain Victorious in 2020, Londoner Fred Wright has spent the early seasons of his career gradually building and progressing, before enjoying a break-out season this year.

The 23-year-old was at the forefront of races from spring to the autumn, recording a top-10 at the Tour of Flanders and establishing himself as a constant breakaway fixture at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

In July, he narrowly missed out on victory in Saint-Etienne before going on to take five top-five placings at the Vuelta. In the process, Wright has established himself as one of the rising stars of the peloton and a first pro win surely isn't far off.

In September, Bahrain Victorious extended Wright's contract to 2025, and he looks set to be a key leader for the team in the Classics and Grand Tours going forward.

Cyclingnews caught up with Wright at the recent Rouleur Live event, talking through his best season yet, future goals, and the new wave of British cycling, among other subjects. Read on for the full interview with one of the most exciting young riders in the peloton.

Cyclingnews: You've been one of the big breakthrough riders of the 2022 season. What's your analysis of this year's racing?

Fred Wright: I think it all started in the lead-up to Flanders. With each race I was getting better, getting more confident, learning the roads. I went into Flanders with a lot more confidence than I've ever had going into such a big race. I know it takes years to really know the course, but I felt really comfortable with what was coming, and what the plan was.

We bonded well as a team and all that sort of stuff, and so going into the race, I was... not expecting, maybe, the result that happened, but I was expecting that I would get further into the race that I had done previously. And I think to just be there in that group of six or seven of us coming into the Kwaremont for the last time it's like that's already an improvement on last year and sort of a sign of what's to come.

So, the confidence I got from Flanders I think sort of took me through going to every sort of race being like, 'OK, I was seventh in Flanders – it's nothing to be sniffed at'. So, I kind of took that on for the rest of the season.

Then to come through to the Grand Tours in the way that I did… I couldn't really be happier. Obviously, there's a lot of like 'oh, you should have got a win, could have potentially won a stage', but I really think that it's just the right sort of progression from last year. I don't want to put too much stress on when or where the win is going to come.

I'm really happy with where I'm at. We're happy with the team and looking forward to the next year already. I'm sort of getting back into the swing of training and stuff. So, I'm looking forward to it.

CN: Looking back at the end of last winter and the start of the season, did you expect to be showing that kind of progression?

FW: I mean, I broke my collarbone in December and then crashed in the Saudi Tour and didn't finish. It was almost a bit like 'oh, this start hasn't been so great', but I think with an injury sometimes it can almost be a blessing – you train harder or whatever and I think in the end it worked out quite well.

Like, I went on the turbo loads after I broke my collarbone, and I don't think that hampered me too much. It'd be interesting to see this year – touch wood, hopefully nothing happens – how my training sets me up. But I don't think I expected to do two Grand Tours and be performing at that level, especially at the Vuelta. I think it was really nice to be animating the races in the way that I was. It was a bit of an honour, I guess.

Wright battling up the Paterberg on the way to a seventh place at the 2022 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

CN: And then in the spring obviously you were top-10 at your second Tour of Flanders. Was that result something you thought possible when you rolled out of Antwerp in the morning?

FW: I think I'm someone who's maybe a little bit not so full of self-confidence – in terms of my abilities on the bike, rather than general life. So yeah, I don't quite realise how well I'm going.

But I'd like to think that coming into Flanders I really was like 'OK, these are some of the best legs I've ever had. Let's see what we can do.' It was really nice to then know those feelings get translated into a result because sometimes you can be feeling really good and not go very well. But I think I have that confirmation that takes you through things. It's definitely a race I want to do well in the future, that's for sure.

CN: Obviously then we've seen you in the Tour and Vuelta getting in breaks and coming close to stage wins on multiple occasions. You've had a big season, but do you hold any frustration about that series of near misses?

FW: A lot of close ones, but to be there lighting up the race at two of the biggest races on the calendar… I think I'd take everything that I got this year at the start of the season.

You kind of look back and go 'Maybe I could have done this.' I think the only time was stage 7 of the Vuelta. It was a sort of group sprint of five, six of us. I know what I did wrong – that was the one that probably should have been a win, maybe and wasn't.

But I think it's all in hindsight, these things. You can't overthink things too much and I think the best thing for me is just to keep it simple, learn from mistakes and try again, try and get another break and grab those days or in the Classics. Just keep plugging away and it will happen.

CN: Are there any lessons you can take away from those second, third, and fourth places to convert them into wins next season?

FW: I think it's all one big process. I don't think it's like one thing. I think I'd say it's learning from each mistake. I think I'm quite good at adapting and taking on information.

I'm probably overthinking things a little bit too much sometimes maybe. But I'm good at absorbing information, absorbing it from all these experiences. At some point that's going to translate into something big, I hope.

CN: This season you've shown you can sprint, ride the hills, and be there with the best on the cobbles. Is there one particular niche you'd see yourself moving towards more than another?

FW: [An all-rounder] is kind of what I see myself trying to be. That's where I'm trying to get myself to. And then whether it's a break or a reduced group sprint at the end of a race, that's where I'd see myself winning bike races, so that's what I want to try and do next year.

I think that, in trying to get the best result at – or trying to win – a big Classic, that's what gives those all-round qualities. I'd say that's a bit more of a short-term goal, but in the next few years that's what I really like, and I'll see what happens. You don't want to bog yourself down – things are going well, so I think let's just keep the ball rolling on, right?

I think the way that my season has been the past two years – sort of going all-in for the Classics, having a bit of a break, then going to the Tour supporting but also having opportunities at stages... I'd happily do that for the next three years, at least. I think it's a really good way to lay the season out.

Wright with his Bahrain Victorious teammates ahead of stage 8 of the Tour de France. He'd spent 172km in the break on the road to Lausanne (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

CN: You've stepped up a level this season in terms of results, but your team hasn't quite lived up to the achievements of 2021. How do you evaluate Bahrain Victorious' season as a whole?

FW: I think it was always going to be hard to replicate what happened in 2021. That was such an amazing year for the team. The thing is it's not like we didn't put in the same amount of effort into training and everything like that.

It's just – it's why it's such a great sport because there are so many variables that aren't just how much training you put in. There's so much to it that, yes, we didn't win as many races, but there's no reason we can't win more races next year.

And you say that, but we had Matej [Mohorič] winning San Remo, for example. In cycling, people always focus on how people did in the most recent race, but I think it was still a pretty good season.

CN: Just over a year ago you were in the Roubaix velodrome celebrating the win with Sonny Colbrelli. What can you say about your time racing with him and what happened this year?

FW: He was someone that I [looked to] – you know the style of rider he is and how strong he was last year, it was really quite crazy.

To be part of that team when he won Roubaix was one of the best experiences I've had. It's just such a shame. I really feel for him, and I hope he can find a new chapter. The fact I can say I was there when he won Roubaix... I really appreciate the time he was in the team, and I guess I don't know what the score is going forward with him.

CN: Next year, your team is going to look quite different. Teuns, Colbrelli, Sánchez, Tratnik won't be there, while there'll be seven new faces including Andrea Pasqualon, Nikias Arndt, and maybe some lesser-known riders. What can you tell us about your new teammates?

FW: I think they've really strengthened the support for Phil Bauhaus and his lead-out train. He's someone that has always not quite had the guys to deliver him in that way.

I really think he's one of the fastest and he's got one of the best kicks out there and I don't quite think he's been able to show that as many times as he maybe deserves. I think he really can compete with some of the best sprinters, so I think that's quite exciting.

Nikias Arndt is coming in and he's basically Phil's best mate. I think that's perfect. Also, guys like him and Pasqualon are great Classics riders, so we've really bolstered the Classics team. I'm really excited for the Classics because we've really upgraded the team in that regard.

Wright took silver at the Commonwealth Games time trial in August, another big result during a breakthrough season (Image credit: Alex LiveseyGetty Images)

CN: We've spoken a bit about this already but what would your ideal 2023 season look like, in terms of goals and races?

FW: First there's Flanders and Roubaix and building up to them. Then hopefully the Tour after that. That's what I want to do but obviously, we'll talk about what the best plan is.

Obviously, the World Championships are coming in Glasgow soon after the Tour. I think it's good timing, I don't know. I'd basically be looking to come out of the Tour like I did this year and then go into the Worlds. It'd be a big goal as well, especially being in Scotland.

CN: Finally, you were on stage tonight talking about Herne Hill velodrome. Along with Ethan Hayter, his brother Leo, Thomas Gloag, and more, you're part of a new generation of young British riders who have grown up racing there. It looks like an exciting time for British cycling.

FW: It's so exciting. You've got Herne Hill and British riders in general. There are so many riders coming up and it's only going to be more like that because of the success.

There are lots of kids that will see me, Ethan, and Leo, and that'll be what inspires them. For us, it was the case of the 2012 Olympics and that sort of era with Wiggins and Cavendish. That's what got us to get involved.

Not that you should put too much stress on it because we did spend our entire time enjoying riding our bikes. I think that's what the emphasis should be, but at the same time, it is great to have. It doesn't feel so long ago that we were looking up to people and now we have kids looking up to us now.

It's great to have so many young British guys coming through. Teams see the success of young British guys and now they're more invested in young British guys, so it's only going to get bigger.