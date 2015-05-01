Festival Luxembourgeois du cyclisme féminin Elsy Jacobs start list
Provisional starters as of May 1, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
|2
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|4
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe)
|12
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|14
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus)
|15
|Lizzie Williams (Aus)
|16
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|22
|Demi De Jong (Ned)
|23
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|24
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
|32
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
|33
|Audrey Cordon (Fra)
|34
|Danielle King (GBr)
|35
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn)
|36
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol)
|42
|Alice Algisi (Ita)
|43
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|44
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra)
|45
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
|46
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl)
|52
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita)
|53
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)
|54
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
|55
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita)
|56
|Ana Covrig (Rou)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
|62
|Elena Cecchini (Ita)
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus)
|64
|Jessie Daams (Bel)
|65
|Amy Cure (Aus)
|66
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|72
|Sara Mustonen (Swe)
|73
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|74
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|75
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
|76
|Lucy Garner (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned)
|82
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned)
|83
|Melanie Woering (Ned)
|84
|Henriette Woering (Ned)
|85
|Kelly Markus (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)
|92
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel)
|93
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
|94
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
|95
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)
|96
|Annelies Dom (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Allison Beveridge (Can)
|102
|Kristi Lay (Can)
|103
|Stephanie Roorda (Can)
|104
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
|106
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|112
|Elinor Barker (GBr)
|113
|Molly Weaver (GBr)
|114
|Melissa Lowther (GBr)
|115
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Amelie Rivat (Fra)
|122
|Roxane Fournier (Fra)
|123
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|124
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|126
|Séverine Eraud (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Anna Potokina (Rus)
|132
|Marina Likhanova (Rus)
|133
|Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
|134
|Michela Pavin (Ita)
|135
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Sui)
|136
|Elena Franchi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|142
|Fanny Riberot (Fra)
|143
|Soline Lamboley (Fra)
|144
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|146
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Esp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|152
|Riejanne Markus (Ned)
|153
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
|154
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|155
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|156
|Marijn De Vries (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|161
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger)
|162
|Desiree Ehrler (Sui)
|163
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)
|164
|Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|165
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
|166
|Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|171
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
|172
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
|173
|Lija Laizane Latvia
|174
|Allison Linnell (USA)
|175
|Alessia Martini (Ita)
|176
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|181
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|182
|Gabriele Jankute (Ltu)
|183
|Joyce Willems (Bel)
|184
|Tara Gins (Bel)
|185
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|186
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|191
|Lara Carier (Lux)
|192
|Else Belmans (Bel)
|193
|Sara Fletcher (USA)
|194
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|195
|Sarah Borremans (Bel)
|196
|Jessika Timmermans (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Elise Maes (Lux)
|202
|Carmen Coljon (Lux)
|203
|Gaia Buratti (Ita)
|205
|Martine Licker (Lux)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|211
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|212
|Iris Slappendel (Ned)
|213
|Shelley Olds-Evans (USA)
|214
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
|215
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|216
|Lisa Klein (Ger)
