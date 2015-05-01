Trending

Festival Luxembourgeois du cyclisme féminin Elsy Jacobs start list

Provisional starters as of May 1, 2015

 

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned)
2Shara Gillow (Aus)
4Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
5Lucinda Brand (Ned)
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)

Orica - AIS
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Emma Johansson (Swe)
12Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
13Amanda Spratt (Aus)
14Katrin Garfoot (Aus)
15Lizzie Williams (Aus)
16Melissa Hoskins (Aus)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Christine Majerus (Lux)
22Demi De Jong (Ned)
23Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
24Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)

Wiggle Honda
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Emilia Fahlin (Swe)
32Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
33Audrey Cordon (Fra)
34Danielle King (GBr)
35Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn)
36Anna Sanchis Chafer (Esp)

Ale Cipollini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol)
42Alice Algisi (Ita)
43Simona Frapporti (Ita)
44Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra)
45Arianna Fidanza (Ita)
46Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita)

BePink LaClassica
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Ruby Livingstone (NZl)
52Simona Bortolotti (Ita)
53Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita)
54Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita)
55Ilaria Bonomi (Ita)
56Ana Covrig (Rou)

Lotto Soudal Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
62Elena Cecchini (Ita)
63Carlee Taylor (Aus)
64Jessie Daams (Bel)
65Amy Cure (Aus)
66Lieselot Decroix (Bel)

Team Liv-Plantur
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Amy Pieters (Ned)
72Sara Mustonen (Swe)
73Julia Soek (Ned)
74Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
75Floortje Mackaij (Ned)
76Lucy Garner (GBr)

Netherlands
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned)
82Jeanne Korevaar (Ned)
83Melanie Woering (Ned)
84Henriette Woering (Ned)
85Kelly Markus (Ned)

Belgium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Ann Sophie Duyck (Bel)
92Sofie De Vuyst (Bel)
93Lotte Kopecky (Bel)
94Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
95Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel)
96Annelies Dom (Bel)

Canada
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Allison Beveridge (Can)
102Kristi Lay (Can)
103Stephanie Roorda (Can)
104Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
106Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can)

Matrix Fitness Pro Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Laura Trott (GBr)
112Elinor Barker (GBr)
113Molly Weaver (GBr)
114Melissa Lowther (GBr)
115Lucy Martin (GBr)

Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Amelie Rivat (Fra)
122Roxane Fournier (Fra)
123Eugénie Duval (Fra)
124Aude Biannic (Fra)
126Séverine Eraud (Fra)

Servetto Footon
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Anna Potokina (Rus)
132Marina Likhanova (Rus)
133Vittoria Bussi (Ita)
134Michela Pavin (Ita)
135Riccarda Mazzotta (Sui)
136Elena Franchi (Ita)

Lointek Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
142Fanny Riberot (Fra)
143Soline Lamboley (Fra)
144Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
146Aida Nuño Palacio (Esp)

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Janneke Ensing (Ned)
152Riejanne Markus (Ned)
153Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned)
154Jermaine Post (Ned)
155Rozanne Slik (Ned)
156Marijn De Vries (Ned)

Feminine Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
161Stéphanie Borchers (Ger)
162Desiree Ehrler (Sui)
163Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)
164Corine Van Der Zijden (Ned)
165Lotte Van Hoek (Ned)
166Jacqueline Dietrich (Ger)

Aromitalia Vaiano
#Rider Name (Country) Team
171Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
172Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
173Lija Laizane Latvia
174Allison Linnell (USA)
175Alessia Martini (Ita)
176Ewelina Szybiak (Pol)

Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
#Rider Name (Country) Team
181Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
182Gabriele Jankute (Ltu)
183Joyce Willems (Bel)
184Tara Gins (Bel)
185Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
186Laurence Thill (Lux)

Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
191Lara Carier (Lux)
192Else Belmans (Bel)
193Sara Fletcher (USA)
194Daniela Gass (Ger)
195Sarah Borremans (Bel)
196Jessika Timmermans (Bel)

Regionale Luxembourg
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Elise Maes (Lux)
202Carmen Coljon (Lux)
203Gaia Buratti (Ita)
205Martine Licker (Lux)

Bigla Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
211Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
212Iris Slappendel (Ned)
213Shelley Olds-Evans (USA)
214Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA)
215Vera Koedooder (Ned)
216Lisa Klein (Ger)