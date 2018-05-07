Fabio Aru's Giro d'Italia Colnago C64 - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Fabio Aru's Colnago C64 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 23 Aru opts for 53/39 chainrings on his crankset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 23 All frames and forks are approved by the UCI for UCI sanctioned races (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 23 The Campagnolo EPS junction box sits underneath the stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 23 Aru adapts his brake levers with a small screw to reduce the reach of the lever (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 23 Direct mount brakes are becoming more popular as they offer more versatility with a wider tyre clearance (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 23 One of two non-Italian components on the bike are the Look Keo Carbon Blade pedals (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 23 A look at the carbon fibre bodied Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 23 Colnago have a distinctive lugging design with their carbon tubing (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 23 The iconic Colnago logo sits on the head tube and seat stays of the C64 frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 23 Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels feature carbon rims and hubs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 23 The subtle finish on the Prologo saddle matches the unpainted frameset well (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 23 Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres are a popular choice among the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 23 Nearly everything on the Italian national champion's bike comes from his homeland (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 23 Each UAE Team Emirates rider has their name and nationality on their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 23 A look at the new forks on the Colnago C64 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 23 Fabio Aru raced at the Tour of the Alps recentlty alongside several Giro d'Italia contenders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 23 UAE Team Emirates are sticking with 11-speed Campagnolo, despite the Italian component specialists recently launching 12-speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 23 Deda and K-Edge provides Aru with alloy cockpit components (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 23 A close look at Aru's alloy cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 23 Ernesto Colnago's signature sits on the top tube of Colnago frames (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 23 Bold white Colnago decals adorn the downtube of the frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 23 Small flashes of white at the front of the frameset are the only areas of paint on the frame in an attempt to reduce weight (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) flies the flag for Italy at the Giro d'Italia, with the home nation hoping he can somehow defeat Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and so pull the maglia rosa over his Italian national champion's tricolore stripes.

Aru rides for UAE Team Emirates, funded by the Middle Eastern nation and its brands, but will ride the Giro d'Italia on a very Italian bike made by Colnago, equipped with Campagnolo components.

Chris Froome tested his Giro d'Italia bikes at the Tour of the Alps and Aru did the same with his Colnago C64. Compared to the team issue Colnago C64, Aru's bike is close to 200g lighter due to the limited colours. The logos and decals are all simple white paint, with just a touch of white behind the head tube and on the forks to highlight the new tube shapes of the C64.

The C64 is built in the Colnago factory in Cambiago, northeast of Milan. Its chunkier carbon fibre tube shapes and carbon fibre lugs follow the successful Colnago designs that began with the C40 in the nineties. It's maybe a little heavier and perhaps lacks the curvy aesthetics of many other carbon fibre frames but it remains distinctive.

For the C64, the lugs around the seat cluster have been integrated into the seat tube, resulting in a unique seat tube for each size variant of the model. Another update to the new model is a D-profile seat post, which is the same component used in the aerodynamic Concept model frameset from Colnago and a popular design for a variety of carbon frames from a number of manufacturers. The forks are also chunkier and wider than the predecessor, allowing for up to 28mm tyres.

UAE Team Emirates pair their Colnago frames with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS groupset and Bora Ultra carbon wheels, not yet switching to the recently announced 12-speed groupset from the Italian company. The crankset comes courtesy of Power2Max with their Type S Campagnolo power meter system.

Senior team mechanic Giuseppe Archetti pointed out the tiny brass screws added to Aru's brake levers. This artisan pro touch helps Aru reach the levers by limiting their return more than the standard Campagnolo options.

Aru runs a relatively short Deda Elementi stem. Archetti had yet to make a final cut to the fork tube as Aru was still to finalise how low he could go at the Giro d'Italia.

Alongside Campagnolo and Deda components on the Italian champion's Colnago frameset, more Italian components in bottle cages, saddle and tyres come from Elite, Prologo and Vittoria, respectively.

Look provides Aru and UAE Team Emirates with Keo Carbon Blade pedals.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Fabio Aru's Collage C64 for the Giro d'Italia.