E3 BinckBank Classic - Facts and figures
By Laura Weislo
Stats and stories from the past 21 years
It's gone by several different names, this year by 'postponed': the E3 BinckBank Classic would have been held today had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.
Formerly known as E3 Harelbeke, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen and Harelbeke–Antwerp–Harelbeke, the cobbled classic joined the WorldTour in 2012 but has long since been part of the ever increasing cycling fervor in Belgium, leading up to the Tour of Flanders. Cyclingnews looked at the facts and figures of last 21 years of the event in lieu of the actual race.
The E3 Prijs is typically around 205km, give or take 5km, and is usually a quick one despite there being a dozen or more 'hellingen' - the short, steep often cobbled climbs of Flanders - peppered along the route. In 2012, the race moved to include the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen after the climb was excluded from the Tour of Flanders in favour of a more localized finishing circuit near Oudenaarde.
The race is organised independently of the other major Classics players, Flanders Classics and the ASO, and often makes a splash with controversial publicity posters. The organisers hinted at adding a women's race in 2018 but whilst most of the other Spring Classics have a race for women, E3 have not added one yet.
Most successful rider
Tom Boonen is by far the most successful rider of the past 21 years, winning the race five times and landing on the podium seven times total.
Not only does Boonen hold the most race victories, he also holds the most podium finishes of the last 21 years and is the most consistent top 20 finisher.
Stijn Devolder has finished the race the most times, completing the E3 17 times.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Finishes in top 20
|Median placing
|1
|Tom Boonen
|13
|2
|2
|Andrei Tchmil
|3
|2
|3
|Geraint Thomas
|4
|3.5
|4
|Fabian Cancellara
|9
|4
|5
|Oliver Naesen
|3
|4
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke
|8
|6
|7
|Jasper Stuyven
|3
|6
|8
|Jo Planckaert
|4
|6.5
|9
|Gabriele Balducci
|4
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert
|5
|7
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen
|5
|2
|Fabian Cancellara
|3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder
|17
|2
|Tom Boonen
|13
|3
|Andreas Klier
|12
|4
|Leif Hoste
|12
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet
|11
|6
|Niki Terpstra
|11
|7
|Stijn Vandenbergh
|11
|8
|Heinrich Haussler
|10
|9
|Bernhard Eisel
|10
|10
|Matteo Tosatto
|10
Bubble boy
Sep Vanmarcke is the unluckiest rider of the E3 Prijs, finishing inside the top 10 six times without ever taking the win. His highest finish was fourth in 2011 when he missed out on the final podium spot in a four-way sprint behind winner Fabian Cancellara.
Fastest edition
The fastest edition was in 2003 when the race was won by Steven de Jongh. The Dutchman got away on the Kluisbergen with Steffen Wesemann (Telekom) and a young Stijn Devolder (Vlaanderen-T Interim) with 27km to go. With Quickstep having missed the move, the chase came down to Johan Museeuw, still returning from his knee injury, but the trio stayed clear and De Jongh sailed to the victory.
Slowest edition
The 2009 edition was a real hard-man's race, with heavy winds, cold rain and some hail punishing riders along the route. Boonen forged a critical split on the Taaienberg with 56km to go, pulling away a group of favourites that swept up the early breakaway. Boonen attacked again with Pozzato and Maxim Iglinsky heading into 20km to go and the move stuck. The Belgian was in prime position behind Pozzato coming into the final kilometre but Pozzato jumped early and managed to hold off his rivals to take the win.
Oldest winner
Andrei Tchmil was 38 when he won what was then called the GP E3 Harelbeke in 2001, making the selection on the Oude Kwaremont with 40km to go before putting in his winning move on the Tiegemberg inside 20km to go.
Youngest winner
Tom Boonen was a spry 24 years old when he claimed the race for the first time in 2004, although he had already earned the status of team leader. The victory was the start of his storied career in the Classics, one that would ultimately include four Paris-Roubaix, three Tour of Flanders, three Gent-Wevelgem wins and the world title.
Race visualization
Select the year to see a visual representation of where riders finished the race by final average speed.
