Diego Ulissi's Colnago V2-R – Gallery

Built from the original Lampre-Merida set-up at the end of the 2016 season, UAE Team Emirates have one of the strongest Italian contingents in the peloton despite being registered in the United Arab Emirates.
The Italian connections continue with the team equipped with bikes from the legendary frame builders Colnago and have the choice of the C60, Concept or V2-R road models.
UAE Team Emirates pair their frames with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets, Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels, Vittoria tubular tyres, cockpits from Dedacciai, bottle cages from Elite and saddles from Prologo.
Look pedals, a Power2Max power meter and a Garmin computer mount, from France, Germany and the United States respectively, were the only components on the bike not from Italy.
Ulissi opts for the V2-R frameset from the Colnago line-up, which sports direct mount rim brakes and a semi-aero design. Launched last June, the bike also features a threaded bottom bracket and a proprietary D-profile seat post.
Fork: Colnago V2-R monocoque carbon fibre Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29 Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Power2Max crankset, 53/39, 172.5mm cranks Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular Handlebars: Dedacciai Superleggero, 410mm Stem: Dedacciai Superleggero, 135mm Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Airing Nack Seat post: Colnago V2-R Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Critical measurements
Rider’s height: 1.75m Saddle height from BB (c-t): 720mm Seat tube length (c-t): 480mm Top tube length (c-c): 518mm Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 560mm Total bicycle weight: 7.13kg
