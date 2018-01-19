Diego Ulissi's Colnago V2-R – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 Diego Ulissi's 2018 Colnago V2-R (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 26 Most teams utilise numbered stickers to signify each rider's first, second or third choice race bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 26 A look at the front end of Ulissi's cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 26 UAE-Team Emirates opt for black, unbranded handlebar tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 26 The full Campagnolo Super Record groupset is paired with Bora Ultra 50 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 26 Campagnolo's Super Record levers feature the famous curves and a clear lacquered carbon finish (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 26 A look at the direct mount front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 26 New season, new Prologo Scratch saddle for Ulissi (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 26 A port on the down tube allows internal cable routing if desired (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 26 The UCI approval sticker is strangely located at the head of the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 26 Bold V2-R decals adorn the seat tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 26 The team run Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 26 Ulissi's stem measured 135mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 26 The team are equipped with Garmin computers and mounts for the 2018 season (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 26 UAE-Team Emirates equip their Campagnolo Super Record cranksets with a Power2Max power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 26 A closer look at the Campagnolo Super Record EPS front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 26 The electronic derailleurs from Campagnolo have a lacquered carbon finish (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 26 The aero frameset has a frame specific seatpost in the common D profile (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 26 Ernesto Colnago puts his name on the majority of his frames (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 26 The seat post is secured via a wedge system in the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 26 Each of the UAE-Team Emirates riders have their name and national flag on the seat stays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 26 The V2-R features direct mount Campagnolo Super Record brakes front and rear (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 26 The majority of the components on the bike are Italian (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 26 Yellow tape signifies that this set of wheels are Ulissi's race wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 26 One of the few non-Italian components are the Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 26 The frameset is equipped with a chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Diego Ulissi lined up at the Tour Down Under alongside former world champion Rui Costa as joint team leaders of UAE Team Emirates.

Built from the original Lampre-Merida set-up at the end of the 2016 season, UAE Team Emirates have one of the strongest Italian contingents in the peloton despite being registered in the United Arab Emirates.

The Italian connections continue with the team equipped with bikes from the legendary frame builders Colnago and have the choice of the C60, Concept or V2-R road models.

UAE Team Emirates pair their frames with Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets, Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels, Vittoria tubular tyres, cockpits from Dedacciai, bottle cages from Elite and saddles from Prologo.

Look pedals, a Power2Max power meter and a Garmin computer mount, from France, Germany and the United States respectively, were the only components on the bike not from Italy.

Ulissi opts for the V2-R frameset from the Colnago line-up, which sports direct mount rim brakes and a semi-aero design. Launched last June, the bike also features a threaded bottom bracket and a proprietary D-profile seat post.

Frame: Colnago V2-R monocoque carbon fibre, size 48s

Fork: Colnago V2-R monocoque carbon fibre

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-29

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record with Power2Max crankset, 53/39, 172.5mm cranks

Wheels: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Dedacciai Superleggero, 410mm

Stem: Dedacciai Superleggero, 135mm

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 CPC Airing Nack

Seat post: Colnago V2-R

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Critical measurements

Rider’s height: 1.75m

Saddle height from BB (c-t): 720mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 480mm

Top tube length (c-c): 518mm

Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 560mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.13kg