Cycling Australia Road National Championships under 23 start list

Official starters as of January 7, 2013

 

Under 23 - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
303Damien Howson (SA)
304Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
305Alexander Morgan (Vic)
306Miles Scotson (SA)
307Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
308Bradley Linfield (WA)
309Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
310Luke Ockerby (Tas)
311Alex Clements (Tas)
312Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
313Jack Haig (Vic)
314Peter Loft (Tas)
315Adam Phelan (ACT)
316Alex Wohler (Qld)
317Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
318Fraser Northey (SA)
319Samuel Spokes (NSW)
320Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
321Matthew Slee (NSW)
322James Boal (Vic)
323Blaise Bourke (Vic)
324Timothy Cameron (ACT)
325Harry Carpenter (SA)
326Matthew Clark (Vic)
327Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
328Joshua Cornish (NSW)
329Ben Cutajar (Qld)
330Jordan Davies (NSW)
331Jay Dutton (NSW)
332David Edwards (Qld)
333Jesse Ewart (NSW)
334Rylee Field (NSW)
335Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
336Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
337Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
338Jordan Kerby (Qld)
339Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
340Jake McMahon (Tas)
341Scott McPhee (SA)
342Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
343Justin Vanstone (Qld)
344Fergus Sully (Vic)

Under 23 - Criterium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
301Caleb Ewan (NSW)
302Scott Law (NSW)
303Damien Howson (SA)
304Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
307Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
308Bradley Linfield (WA)
309Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
310Luke Ockerby (Tas)
311Alex Clements (Tas)
312Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
313Jack Haig (Vic)
314Peter Loft (Tas)
315Adam Phelan (ACT)
316Alex Wohler (Qld)
317Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
318Fraser Northey (SA)
319Samuel Spokes (NSW)
325Harry Carpenter (SA)
326Matthew Clark (Vic)
328Joshua Cornish (NSW)
333Jesse Ewart (NSW)
334Rylee Field (NSW)
335Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
339Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
340Jake McMahon (Tas)
341Scott Mcphee (SA)
343Justin Vanstone (Qld)
346Brenton Jones (Vic)
347Jay McCarthy (Qld)
349Joshua Prete (Qld)
350Samuel Davis (WA)
351Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
352Shaun Baxter (WA)
353Nicholas Bien (Vic)
357Camden Bush (Vic)
358James Butler (Vic)
359Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
361Andrew Clarkson (SA)
363Sam Crome (Vic)
365James Cummings (Vic)
368Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
371Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
372Michael Hale (Vic)
373Julian Hamill (NSW)
376William Heath (WA)
380Zane Hunter (Vic)
382Craig Hutton (NSW)
384Jarryd Jones (Vic)
385Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
391Matthew Leonard (Vic)
394Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
395Andrew Martin (WA)
396Jack Matthews (Tas)
397Sam McCallum (Vic)
398Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
400Liam Melville (NSW)
403Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
404Conor Murtagh (Vic)
405Samuel Nelson (NSW)
406Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
407Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)
408Luke Parker (Vic)
409Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
410Michael Phelan (ACT)
413Sam Sautelle (ACT)
414Nicholas Schultz (Qld)
415Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
416Clive Silcock (Vic)
419Trevor Spencer (Vic)
420Joel Stearnes (Tas)
421Andrew Stephan (Qld)
422Joshua Taylor (NSW)
423Jared Triggs (NSW)
427Liam White (Vic)
428Alexander Woff (Vic)

Under 23 - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
301Caleb Ewan (NSW)
302Scott Law (NSW)
303Damien Howson (SA)
304Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
307Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
308Bradley Linfield (WA)
309Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
310Luke Ockerby (Tas)
311Alex Clements (Tas)
312Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
313Jack Haig (Vic)
315Adam Phelan (ACT)
316Alex Wohler (Qld)
317Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
318Fraser Northey (SA)
319Samuel Spokes (NSW)
320Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
321Matthew Slee (NSW)
322James Boal (Vic)
324Timothy Cameron (ACT)
325Harry Carpenter (SA)
326Matthew Clark (Vic)
327Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
328Joshua Cornish (NSW)
329Ben Cutajar (Qld)
330Jordan Davies (NSW)
331Jay Dutton (NSW)
332David Edwards (Qld)
333Jesse Ewart (NSW)
334Rylee Field (NSW)
335Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
336Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
338Jordan Kerby (Qld)
339Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
340Jake McMahon (Tas)
341Scott McPhee (SA)
343Justin Vanstone (Qld)
344Fergus Sully (Vic)
345Michael Hepburn (Qld)
346Brenton Jones (Vic)
347Jay McCarthy (Qld)
348Lachlan Morton (NSW)
349Joshua Prete (Qld)
350Samuel Davis (WA)
351Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
352Shaun Baxter (WA)
353Nicholas Bien (Vic)
354Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
355Clement Boydell (Vic)
356Munro Boydell (Vic)
358James Butler (Vic)
359Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
360Taylor Charlton (Qld)
361Andrew Clarkson (SA)
362Alistair Crameri (Vic)
363Sam Crome (Vic)
364Michael Crosbie (Vic)
365James Cummings (Vic)
366Mitchell Dedman (Vic)
367James Fox (Vic)
368Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
369Sam Fuhrmeister (Vic)
370Justin Gassner (SA)
371Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
372Michael Hale (Vic)
373Julian Hamill (NSW)
374Joshua Hamilton (Qld)
375Chris Harper (SA)
376William Heath (WA)
377Harry Herne (NSW)
378Liam Hill (Vic)
379Davy Huang (Vic)
380Zane Hunter (Vic)
381Billy Hutton (NSW)
382Craig Hutton (NSW)
383Stefan Imberger (Vic)
384Jarryd Jones (Vic)
385Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
386Robert Kell (NSW)
387Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
388Alex Kinnane (SA)
389Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
390Patrick Lane (Vic)
391Matthew Leonard (Vic)
392Wade Longworth (WA)
393Jason Lowndes (Vic)
394Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
395Andrew Martin (WA)
396Jack Matthews (Tas)
397Sam McCallum (Vic)
398Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
399Daniel McDonald (NSW)
400Liam Melville (NSW)
401Calum Middleton (Vic)
402Trent Morey (Vic)
403Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
404Conor Murtagh (Vic)
405Samuel Nelson (NSW)
406Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
407Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)
408Luke Parker (Vic)
409Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
410Michael Phelan (ACT)
411Ian Peter Richards (Qld)
412Todd Satchell (Vic)
413Sam Sautelle (ACT)
414Nicholas Schultz (Qld)
415Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
416Clive Silcock (Vic)
417Nicholas Smith (Vic)
418Stuart Smith (Vic)
419Trevor Spencer (Vic)
420Joel Stearnes (Tas)
421Andrew Stephan (Qld)
422Joshua Taylor (NSW)
423Jared Triggs (NSW)
424Kyle Ward (NSW)
425Calvin Watson (Vic)
426Thomas Weereratne (Vic)
427Liam White (Vic)
428Alexander Woff (Vic)