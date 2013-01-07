Cycling Australia Road National Championships under 23 start list
Official starters as of January 7, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|303
|Damien Howson (SA)
|304
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|305
|Alexander Morgan (Vic)
|306
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|307
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|308
|Bradley Linfield (WA)
|309
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|310
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|311
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|312
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|313
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|314
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|315
|Adam Phelan (ACT)
|316
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|317
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|318
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|319
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|320
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|321
|Matthew Slee (NSW)
|322
|James Boal (Vic)
|323
|Blaise Bourke (Vic)
|324
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)
|325
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|326
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|327
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|328
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)
|329
|Ben Cutajar (Qld)
|330
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|331
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|332
|David Edwards (Qld)
|333
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|334
|Rylee Field (NSW)
|335
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
|336
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
|337
|Alexander Hoffman (Qld)
|338
|Jordan Kerby (Qld)
|339
|Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
|340
|Jake McMahon (Tas)
|341
|Scott McPhee (SA)
|342
|Mitchell Mulhern (Qld)
|343
|Justin Vanstone (Qld)
|344
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|301
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|302
|Scott Law (NSW)
|303
|Damien Howson (SA)
|304
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|307
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|308
|Bradley Linfield (WA)
|309
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|310
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|311
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|312
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|313
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|314
|Peter Loft (Tas)
|315
|Adam Phelan (ACT)
|316
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|317
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|318
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|319
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|325
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|326
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|328
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)
|333
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|334
|Rylee Field (NSW)
|335
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
|339
|Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
|340
|Jake McMahon (Tas)
|341
|Scott Mcphee (SA)
|343
|Justin Vanstone (Qld)
|346
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|347
|Jay McCarthy (Qld)
|349
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|350
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|351
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|352
|Shaun Baxter (WA)
|353
|Nicholas Bien (Vic)
|357
|Camden Bush (Vic)
|358
|James Butler (Vic)
|359
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|361
|Andrew Clarkson (SA)
|363
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|365
|James Cummings (Vic)
|368
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
|371
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|372
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|373
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|376
|William Heath (WA)
|380
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|382
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|384
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|385
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|391
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|394
|Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
|395
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|396
|Jack Matthews (Tas)
|397
|Sam McCallum (Vic)
|398
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
|400
|Liam Melville (NSW)
|403
|Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
|404
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|405
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|406
|Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
|407
|Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)
|408
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|409
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|410
|Michael Phelan (ACT)
|413
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|414
|Nicholas Schultz (Qld)
|415
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|416
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|419
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|420
|Joel Stearnes (Tas)
|421
|Andrew Stephan (Qld)
|422
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|423
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|427
|Liam White (Vic)
|428
|Alexander Woff (Vic)
|301
|Caleb Ewan (NSW)
|302
|Scott Law (NSW)
|303
|Damien Howson (SA)
|304
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|307
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|308
|Bradley Linfield (WA)
|309
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|310
|Luke Ockerby (Tas)
|311
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|312
|Jesse Kerrison (Qld)
|313
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|315
|Adam Phelan (ACT)
|316
|Alex Wohler (Qld)
|317
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|318
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|319
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|320
|Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW)
|321
|Matthew Slee (NSW)
|322
|James Boal (Vic)
|324
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)
|325
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|326
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|327
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|328
|Joshua Cornish (NSW)
|329
|Ben Cutajar (Qld)
|330
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|331
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|332
|David Edwards (Qld)
|333
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|334
|Rylee Field (NSW)
|335
|Douglas Freeburn (Qld)
|336
|Thomas Hamilton (Vic)
|338
|Jordan Kerby (Qld)
|339
|Dimitry Makeev (Vic)
|340
|Jake McMahon (Tas)
|341
|Scott McPhee (SA)
|343
|Justin Vanstone (Qld)
|344
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|345
|Michael Hepburn (Qld)
|346
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|347
|Jay McCarthy (Qld)
|348
|Lachlan Morton (NSW)
|349
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|350
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|351
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|352
|Shaun Baxter (WA)
|353
|Nicholas Bien (Vic)
|354
|Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
|355
|Clement Boydell (Vic)
|356
|Munro Boydell (Vic)
|358
|James Butler (Vic)
|359
|Jeremy Cameron (Vic)
|360
|Taylor Charlton (Qld)
|361
|Andrew Clarkson (SA)
|362
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|363
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|364
|Michael Crosbie (Vic)
|365
|James Cummings (Vic)
|366
|Mitchell Dedman (Vic)
|367
|James Fox (Vic)
|368
|Chris Filiatrault (ACT)
|369
|Sam Fuhrmeister (Vic)
|370
|Justin Gassner (SA)
|371
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|372
|Michael Hale (Vic)
|373
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|374
|Joshua Hamilton (Qld)
|375
|Chris Harper (SA)
|376
|William Heath (WA)
|377
|Harry Herne (NSW)
|378
|Liam Hill (Vic)
|379
|Davy Huang (Vic)
|380
|Zane Hunter (Vic)
|381
|Billy Hutton (NSW)
|382
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|383
|Stefan Imberger (Vic)
|384
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|385
|Nicholas Katsonis (Vic)
|386
|Robert Kell (NSW)
|387
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|388
|Alex Kinnane (SA)
|389
|Jake Klajnblat (Vic)
|390
|Patrick Lane (Vic)
|391
|Matthew Leonard (Vic)
|392
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|393
|Jason Lowndes (Vic)
|394
|Ryan MacAnally (Qld)
|395
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|396
|Jack Matthews (Tas)
|397
|Sam McCallum (Vic)
|398
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (SA)
|399
|Daniel McDonald (NSW)
|400
|Liam Melville (NSW)
|401
|Calum Middleton (Vic)
|402
|Trent Morey (Vic)
|403
|Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
|404
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|405
|Samuel Nelson (NSW)
|406
|Matthew Nicholson (Tas)
|407
|Shaun O'Callaghan (SA)
|408
|Luke Parker (Vic)
|409
|Cameron Parlevliet (Vic)
|410
|Michael Phelan (ACT)
|411
|Ian Peter Richards (Qld)
|412
|Todd Satchell (Vic)
|413
|Sam Sautelle (ACT)
|414
|Nicholas Schultz (Qld)
|415
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|416
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|417
|Nicholas Smith (Vic)
|418
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|419
|Trevor Spencer (Vic)
|420
|Joel Stearnes (Tas)
|421
|Andrew Stephan (Qld)
|422
|Joshua Taylor (NSW)
|423
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|424
|Kyle Ward (NSW)
|425
|Calvin Watson (Vic)
|426
|Thomas Weereratne (Vic)
|427
|Liam White (Vic)
|428
|Alexander Woff (Vic)
