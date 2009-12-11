Cronulla Grand Prix start list
Full list of competitors for Sunday's race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Brown (Randwick Botany CC)
|2
|Christopher Sutton (St George CC)
|3
|Matthew Wilson (Team Type 1 USA)
|4
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|5
|David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
|6
|Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
|7
|Jeremy Hunt (Great Britain)
|8
|Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla CTC)
|9
|Scott Law (Illawarra CC)
|10
|Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|11
|Peter Fitzpatrick (St George)
|12
|Dean Windsor (Bathurst CC)
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Kooragang Open CC)
|14
|Richard Lang (Budget Forklifts)
|15
|Po hung Wu (Chinese Taipai)
|16
|Chris Prior (Fly V Australia)
|17
|Leon Vogels (Fly V Australia)
|18
|Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
|19
|Daniel Mcguigan (Bicisport)
|20
|Geoff Straub (Armidale CC)
|21
|Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)
|22
|Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
|23
|Benjamin Simonelli (Bicisport)
|24
|Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|25
|Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
|26
|Ben Massa (Central Coast CC)
|27
|Matthew Fleming (Clarence St CCC)
|28
|Mitchell Pearson (Eurobodalla CTC)
|29
|Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|30
|Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|31
|Douglas Repacholi (Melville Fremantle CC)
|32
|Brendan Cole (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
|33
|Brendan Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
|34
|Kris Koke (Northern Sydney CC)
|35
|Brent Skippen (Northern Sydney CC)
|36
|Glenn Stojanow (Northern Sydney CC)
|37
|David Treacy (Northern Sydney CC)
|38
|Robert Williams (Nowra Velo Club)
|39
|Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports Inc.)
|40
|Cody Stevenson (Penrith Panthers CC)
|41
|Robert Cater (Randwick Botany CC)
|42
|Reuben Donati (Randwick Botany CC)
|43
|Luke Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
|44
|Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|45
|Carlo Barendilla (Southern Districts CC)
|46
|Troy Glennan (Sutherland Shire CC)
|47
|Aiden Lyons (Sutherland Shire CC)
|48
|Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
|49
|Sam Rutherford
|50
|Michael Curran (Central Coast CC)
|51
|Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta CC)
|52
|James Mcdulling (Parramatta CC)
|53
|Tyler Mclachlan (Southern Cross CC)
|54
|Warren Scott (St George CC)
|55
|Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
|56
|Joshua Cornish (Southern Cross CC)
|57
|Rene Kolbach (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katherine Bates (Parramatta CC)
|2
|Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC)
|3
|Megan Dunn (Dubbo CC)
|4
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (St George CC)
|5
|Skye-Lee Armstrong (Parramatta CC)
|6
|Josephine Tomic (Northern Districts WA)
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
|8
|Belinda Goss (Mersey Valley Devonport )
|9
|Tess Downing (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|10
|Chloe Hosking (Canberra Cycling Club)
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Northern Districts WA)
|12
|Nimesha Smith (International)
|13
|Ting Ying Huang (International)
|14
|Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport )
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Penrith Panthers CC)
|16
|Elizabeth Georgouras (Bicisport)
|17
|Michaela Anderson, (Midland CC)
|18
|Sallyanne Cowman (Sutherland Shire CC)
|19
|Chistine Twomey (Parramatta CC)
|20
|Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|21
|Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
|22
|Trudy Van Der Straaten (Bicisport)
|23
|Jessie Maclean (Canberra Cycling Club)
|24
|Chey Howard (Central Coast CC)
|25
|Emily Williams (Dubbo CC)
|26
|Joanna Somerville, (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|27
|India Mclean (Northern Sydney CC)
|28
|Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney CC)
|29
|Emma Sprouster (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|31
|Sara Vidakovich (Randwick Botany CC)
|32
|Susan Henry (Randwick Botany CC)
|33
|Kirsty Mills (St George CC)
|34
|Felicity Williamson (Sutherland Shire CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Angus Tobin (Bathurst CC)
|2
|Conor Trott (Bathurst CC)
|3
|Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
|4
|Jayson Austin (Bicisport)
|5
|Joel Stewart (Canberra Cycling Club)
|6
|Edward Bissaker (Canberra Cycling Club)
|7
|Joel Finucane (Cootamundra CC)
|8
|Thomas Cranston (Illawarra CC)
|9
|Daniel Hennessy (Illawarra CC)
|10
|Samuel Arnold (Illawarra CC)
|11
|Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
|12
|Andrew Herrmann (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|13
|Jack Bennett (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|14
|Colin Grimes (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|15
|Adam Socha (MTBA)
|16
|Wayne Hourigan (Northern Sydney CC)
|17
|Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)
|18
|Luke Collyer (Parramatta CC)
|19
|Kristopher Collins (Parramatta CC)
|20
|Thomas Pritchard (Parramatta CC)
|21
|Daniel O'keefe (Parramatta CC)
|22
|Tremain Permewan (Peloton Sports Inc.)
|23
|Liam Poole (Port Macquarie CC)
|24
|Craig Hibbard (Randwick Botany CC)
|25
|Timothy Mcmillan (Southern Cross CC)
|26
|Jonathon Rubie (Southern Cross CC)
|27
|Jonathon Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
|28
|Timothy Bateman (St George CC)
|29
|Anthony Scott (St George CC)
|30
|Matt Williams (St George CC)
|31
|Lewis Little (St George CC)
|32
|Scott Mills (St George CC)
|33
|Liam Sweeten (Sutherland Shire CC)
|34
|Christopher Ludlam
|35
|Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
|36
|Jim Moore (Sutherland Shire CC)
|37
|Brent Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
|38
|Daniel Swanbury (Sutherland Shire CC)
|39
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club )
|40
|Tim Hughes (Orange CTC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jarrah Deans (Bathurst CC)
|2
|Timothy Llewellyn (Dulwich Hill BC)
|3
|Jarrod Coveney (Goulburn CC)
|4
|Thomas Risorto (Illawarra CC)
|5
|Matthew Howell (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|6
|Matt Bush (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|7
|Karlo Bozic (Parramatta CC)
|8
|Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta CC)
|9
|Chad Doering (Penrith Panthers CC)
|10
|Ben Trojko (Penrith Panthers CC)
|11
|Keegan Aitchison (Southern Cross CC)
|12
|Jay Dutton (St George CC)
|13
|Nick Arena (Sutherland Shire CC)
|14
|James Bale (Sutherland Shire CC)
|15
|Mark Hadfield (Sutherland Shire CC)
|16
|Mitchell Hayward (Sutherland Shire CC)
|17
|Drew Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
|18
|Michael Croft (Sutherland Shire CC)
|19
|Bradley Giller (Sutherland Shire CC)
|20
|Bradley Lovelock (Tuggeranong Vikings CC)
|21
|Craig Eves (Bathurst CC)
|22
|Daniel Chalhoub (Kooragang Open CC)
|23
|Calum Lazenby (BCRI)
|24
|Tomasz Chardyzak (St George)
|25
|Peter Zitzelberger (St George CC)
|26
|Anton Allen (Sydney CC)
|27
|Dean Cleary
|28
|Alexander Rose-Innes (Randwick Botany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Sitsky (Sydney CC)
|2
|Christopher Wright
|3
|Dean Benedetti (ADF Cycling)
|4
|Michael Rand (ADF Cycling)
|5
|Christopher Holbert (ADF Cycling)
|6
|Paul Connor (ADF Cycling)
|7
|David Jones (Bathurst CC)
|8
|Michael Marshall (Bathurst CC)
|9
|Mark Simons (Bathurst CC)
|10
|Richard Vial (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
|11
|Alex Ramsay (Dulwich Hill BC)
|12
|Michael Clement (Dulwich Hill BC)
|13
|Ian Dencker (Dulwich Hill BC)
|14
|Mark Lacey (Dulwich Hill BC)
|15
|Stewart Campbell (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|16
|Ian Gardiner (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|17
|Robert Rychter (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|18
|Matt Backhouse (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|19
|Warwick Edward (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|20
|John Peppard (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|21
|Peter O?Connor (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|22
|Adrian Booth (Ffast Cycle Club)
|23
|Robert Hernandez (Illawarra CC)
|24
|Neil Arnold (Illawarra CC)
|25
|Darren Smith (Kooragang Open CC)
|26
|Craig Campbell (Kooragang Open CC)
|27
|Michael Probert (Kooragang Open CC)
|28
|Salvatore Picciotta (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|29
|David Williams (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|30
|Robert Migliorino (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|31
|Charles Topfer (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|32
|Gil Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|33
|Alberto Talone, (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|34
|Michael Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
|35
|Matthew Garnon (Northern Sydney CC)
|36
|Max Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)
|37
|Gregory Tesoriero (Northern Sydney CC)
|38
|Mathew Campbell (Northern Sydney CC)
|39
|Garry Chapman (Northern Sydney CC)
|40
|David Evans (Northern Sydney CC)
|41
|Gary Harwood (Northern Sydney CC)
|42
|Matthew Johnston (Northern Sydney CC)
|43
|Gary Wilson (Northern Sydney CC)
|44
|Peter Baird (Northern Sydney CC)
|45
|Philip Ward (Northern Sydney CC)
|46
|Lyndon Waygood (Northern Sydney CC)
|47
|Tim Hughes (Orange CTC)
|48
|Bernie Humphreys (Randwick Botany CC)
|49
|Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)
|50
|Martin Millwood (Randwick Botany CC)
|51
|Calvin Smith (Randwick Botany CC)
|52
|John Hadley (Randwick Botany CC)
|53
|Patrick Naughton (Randwick Botany CC)
|54
|Allan Smith (Randwick Botany CC)
|55
|Ian Drinnan (Southern Cross CC)
|56
|Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)
|57
|Lachlan Mackay (St George CC)
|58
|Peter Carscadden (St George CC)
|59
|Greg O?Brien (St George CC)
|60
|Geoffrey Baxter (St George CC)
|61
|Karl Bellamy (St George CC)
|62
|Gary Rubie (St George CC)
|63
|Troy Fisher (Sutherland Shire CC)
|64
|Petr Lang (Sutherland Shire CC)
|65
|Daniel Laroche (Sutherland Shire CC)
|66
|Jason Morgan (Sutherland Shire CC)
|67
|Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
|68
|Glenn Wiltshire (Sutherland Shire CC)
|69
|Alex Frame (Sutherland Shire CC)
|70
|Andrew Herlihen (Sutherland Shire CC)
|71
|Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
|72
|James Palmer (Sutherland Shire CC)
|73
|Graeme Paterson (Sutherland Shire CC)
|74
|Michael Chapman (Sutherland Shire CC)
|75
|Gary Hawkes (Sutherland Shire CC)
|76
|Glen Ingram (Sutherland Shire CC)
|77
|Paul Kean (Sutherland Shire CC)
|78
|Daryl Moylan (Sutherland Shire CC)
|79
|Todd Wheeler (Sutherland Shire CC)
|80
|Craig Hawkins (Sutherland Shire CC)
|81
|Michael Koronis (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Steve Darracott (Hunter District CC)
|2
|Diego Diaz (Illawarra CC)
|3
|Philip Jones (Illawarra CC)
|4
|Mark Tobin (Orange CTC)
|5
|Gary Foley (Parramatta CC)
|6
|Keith Oliver (Parramatta CC)
|7
|Edward Pearce (Parramatta CC)
|8
|Graham Ferguson (Randwick Botany CC)
|9
|Neil Morris (Randwick Botany CC)
|10
|Stephen Dawkins (St George CC)
|11
|David Ramsay (St George CC)
|12
|Kevin Nichols (St George CC)
|13
|Garry O'sullivan (St George CC)
|14
|Roger Cull (Sydney CC)
|15
|Phil Mcknight (Bicisport)
|16
|Gary Libro (Sutherland Shire CC)
|17
|Phillip Loxley (Sutherland Shire CC)
|18
|Allen Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
|19
|Mark Warzuger (Sutherland Shire CC)
|20
|Gary Buckley (Sutherland Shire CC)
|21
|Bob Knezevic (Sutherland Shire CC)
|22
|Neil Thorburn (Sutherland Shire CC)
|23
|Michael Deluca (Sutherland Shire CC)
|24
|Ivan Colig (Waratah Masters CC)
|25
|Norbert Gerold (Manly Waringah CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrison Jones (Bathurst CC)
|2
|Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
|3
|Patrick Sharpe (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|4
|Reece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
|5
|Nathan Pignatelli (Illawarra CC)
|6
|Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
|7
|Scott Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|8
|Michael Docker (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|9
|Ethan Doughty (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|10
|Luke Youngman (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|11
|Joshua Blick, Joshua (Manning Valley CC Inc.)
|12
|Edward Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
|13
|Henry Baird, Henry (Northern Sydney CC)
|14
|Joel Ferreira (Parramatta CC)
|15
|James Nicpon (Parramatta CC)
|16
|Benjamin Sagona (Parramatta CC)
|17
|Tirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
|18
|Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)
|19
|Jeffrey Blewett (St George CC)
|20
|Nathan Bradshaw (St George CC)
|21
|Jack Mcculloch (St George CC)
|22
|Luke Williams (St George CC)
|23
|Kierin Lewis (Tamworth CC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Harrison Carter (Bathurst CC)
|2
|Mitch Baker (Central Coast CC)
|3
|Kodie Howard (Central Coast CC)
|4
|Peiden Telfer (Central Coast CC)
|5
|Sam Coffee (Dubbo CC)
|6
|Mark Gibson (Goulburn CC)
|7
|Bradley Heffernan (Illawarra CC)
|8
|Matthew Pignatelli (Illawarra CC)
|9
|Travis Smedley (Illawarra CC)
|10
|Thomas Apthorpe (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
|11
|Blake Schuman (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
|12
|Jack Edwards (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|13
|Harrison Bailey (Northern Sydney CC)
|14
|Brendan Cole (Parramatta CC)
|15
|Eric Neumann (Penrith Panthers CC)
|16
|Peter Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
|17
|Patrick Donelan (Southern Cross CC)
|18
|Evan Pignatelli (Southern Cross CC)
|19
|Jessica Marshall (Bathurst CC)
|20
|Hollee Simons (Bathurst CC)
|21
|Emma Apolony (Dubbo CC)
|22
|Meg Coffee (Dubbo CC)
|23
|Taylia Hough (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
|24
|Josie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|25
|Genevieve Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
|26
|Lara Batkin (St George CC)
|27
|Emily Nicholls (Tamworth CC)
|28
|Rebecca Dunn (Dubbo CC)
|29
|Holly Heffernan (Illawarra CC)
|30
|Kayla Salopek (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|31
|Emily Collyer (Parramatta CC)
|32
|Hannah Crichton (Southern Cross CC)
|33
|Rebecca Peters (Southern Cross CC)
|34
|Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|35
|Brie Dutton (St George CC)
|36
|Imogen Hines (St George CC)
|37
|Alexandria Nicholls (Tamworth CC)
|38
|Sara Spokes (Tamworth CC)
