Cronulla Grand Prix start list

Full list of competitors for Sunday's race

A Grade- 1pm
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Brown (Randwick Botany CC)
2Christopher Sutton (St George CC)
3Matthew Wilson (Team Type 1 USA)
4Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
5David Pell (Bendigo & District CC)
6Thomas Palmer (Canberra Cycling Club)
7Jeremy Hunt (Great Britain)
8Joel Pearson (Eurobodalla CTC)
9Scott Law (Illawarra CC)
10Alex Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
11Peter Fitzpatrick (St George)
12Dean Windsor (Bathurst CC)
13Joseph Lewis (Kooragang Open CC)
14Richard Lang (Budget Forklifts)
15Po hung Wu (Chinese Taipai)
16Chris Prior (Fly V Australia)
17Leon Vogels (Fly V Australia)
18Cameron Jennings (Rockhampton Cycle Club)
19Daniel Mcguigan (Bicisport)
20Geoff Straub (Armidale CC)
21Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)
22Blair Windsor (Bathurst CC)
23Benjamin Simonelli (Bicisport)
24Adam Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
25Michael Phelan (Canberra Cycling Club)
26Ben Massa (Central Coast CC)
27Matthew Fleming (Clarence St CCC)
28Mitchell Pearson (Eurobodalla CTC)
29Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
30Brodie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
31Douglas Repacholi (Melville Fremantle CC)
32Brendan Cole (Northern Rivers Cycling Club)
33Brendan Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
34Kris Koke (Northern Sydney CC)
35Brent Skippen (Northern Sydney CC)
36Glenn Stojanow (Northern Sydney CC)
37David Treacy (Northern Sydney CC)
38Robert Williams (Nowra Velo Club)
39Cameron Peterson (Peloton Sports Inc.)
40Cody Stevenson (Penrith Panthers CC)
41Robert Cater (Randwick Botany CC)
42Reuben Donati (Randwick Botany CC)
43Luke Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
44Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
45Carlo Barendilla (Southern Districts CC)
46Troy Glennan (Sutherland Shire CC)
47Aiden Lyons (Sutherland Shire CC)
48Samuel Spokes (Tamworth CC)
49Sam Rutherford
50Michael Curran (Central Coast CC)
51Antony Dimitrovski (Parramatta CC)
52James Mcdulling (Parramatta CC)
53Tyler Mclachlan (Southern Cross CC)
54Warren Scott (St George CC)
55Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
56Joshua Cornish (Southern Cross CC)
57Rene Kolbach (Netherlands)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katherine Bates (Parramatta CC)
2Rochelle Gilmore (Bankstown Sports CC)
3Megan Dunn (Dubbo CC)
4Ashlee Ankudinoff (St George CC)
5Skye-Lee Armstrong (Parramatta CC)
6Josephine Tomic (Northern Districts WA)
7Tiffany Cromwell (Norwood C.C.)
8Belinda Goss (Mersey Valley Devonport )
9Tess Downing (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
10Chloe Hosking (Canberra Cycling Club)
11Melissa Hoskins (Northern Districts WA)
12Nimesha Smith (International)
13Ting Ying Huang (International)
14Amy Cure (Mersey Valley Devonport )
15Amanda Spratt (Penrith Panthers CC)
16Elizabeth Georgouras (Bicisport)
17Michaela Anderson, (Midland CC)
18Sallyanne Cowman (Sutherland Shire CC)
19Chistine Twomey (Parramatta CC)
20Amy Bradley (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
21Maryam Rogers (St Kilda Cycling Club Inc)
22Trudy Van Der Straaten (Bicisport)
23Jessie Maclean (Canberra Cycling Club)
24Chey Howard (Central Coast CC)
25Emily Williams (Dubbo CC)
26Joanna Somerville, (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
27India Mclean (Northern Sydney CC)
28Sue Forsyth (Northern Sydney CC)
29Emma Sprouster (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
31Sara Vidakovich (Randwick Botany CC)
32Susan Henry (Randwick Botany CC)
33Kirsty Mills (St George CC)
34Felicity Williamson (Sutherland Shire CC)

B Grade
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angus Tobin (Bathurst CC)
2Conor Trott (Bathurst CC)
3Craig Hutton (Bathurst CC)
4Jayson Austin (Bicisport)
5Joel Stewart (Canberra Cycling Club)
6Edward Bissaker (Canberra Cycling Club)
7Joel Finucane (Cootamundra CC)
8Thomas Cranston (Illawarra CC)
9Daniel Hennessy (Illawarra CC)
10Samuel Arnold (Illawarra CC)
11Jackson Law (Illawarra CC)
12Andrew Herrmann (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
13Jack Bennett (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
14Colin Grimes (Macarthur Collegians CC)
15Adam Socha (MTBA)
16Wayne Hourigan (Northern Sydney CC)
17Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)
18Luke Collyer (Parramatta CC)
19Kristopher Collins (Parramatta CC)
20Thomas Pritchard (Parramatta CC)
21Daniel O'keefe (Parramatta CC)
22Tremain Permewan (Peloton Sports Inc.)
23Liam Poole (Port Macquarie CC)
24Craig Hibbard (Randwick Botany CC)
25Timothy Mcmillan (Southern Cross CC)
26Jonathon Rubie (Southern Cross CC)
27Jonathon Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
28Timothy Bateman (St George CC)
29Anthony Scott (St George CC)
30Matt Williams (St George CC)
31Lewis Little (St George CC)
32Scott Mills (St George CC)
33Liam Sweeten (Sutherland Shire CC)
34Christopher Ludlam
35Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
36Jim Moore (Sutherland Shire CC)
37Brent Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
38Daniel Swanbury (Sutherland Shire CC)
39Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Vikings Cycling Club )
40Tim Hughes (Orange CTC)

C Grade
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jarrah Deans (Bathurst CC)
2Timothy Llewellyn (Dulwich Hill BC)
3Jarrod Coveney (Goulburn CC)
4Thomas Risorto (Illawarra CC)
5Matthew Howell (Macarthur Collegians CC)
6Matt Bush (Macarthur Collegians CC)
7Karlo Bozic (Parramatta CC)
8Macauley Mulhall (Parramatta CC)
9Chad Doering (Penrith Panthers CC)
10Ben Trojko (Penrith Panthers CC)
11Keegan Aitchison (Southern Cross CC)
12Jay Dutton (St George CC)
13Nick Arena (Sutherland Shire CC)
14James Bale (Sutherland Shire CC)
15Mark Hadfield (Sutherland Shire CC)
16Mitchell Hayward (Sutherland Shire CC)
17Drew Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
18Michael Croft (Sutherland Shire CC)
19Bradley Giller (Sutherland Shire CC)
20Bradley Lovelock (Tuggeranong Vikings CC)
21Craig Eves (Bathurst CC)
22Daniel Chalhoub (Kooragang Open CC)
23Calum Lazenby (BCRI)
24Tomasz Chardyzak (St George)
25Peter Zitzelberger (St George CC)
26Anton Allen (Sydney CC)
27Dean Cleary
28Alexander Rose-Innes (Randwick Botany)

Masters 1-4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Sitsky (Sydney CC)
2Christopher Wright
3Dean Benedetti (ADF Cycling)
4Michael Rand (ADF Cycling)
5Christopher Holbert (ADF Cycling)
6Paul Connor (ADF Cycling)
7David Jones (Bathurst CC)
8Michael Marshall (Bathurst CC)
9Mark Simons (Bathurst CC)
10Richard Vial (Carnegie Caulfield CC)
11Alex Ramsay (Dulwich Hill BC)
12Michael Clement (Dulwich Hill BC)
13Ian Dencker (Dulwich Hill BC)
14Mark Lacey (Dulwich Hill BC)
15Stewart Campbell (Eastern Suburbs CC)
16Ian Gardiner (Eastern Suburbs CC)
17Robert Rychter (Eastern Suburbs CC)
18Matt Backhouse (Eastern Suburbs CC)
19Warwick Edward (Eastern Suburbs CC)
20John Peppard (Eastern Suburbs CC)
21Peter O?Connor (Eastern Suburbs CC)
22Adrian Booth (Ffast Cycle Club)
23Robert Hernandez (Illawarra CC)
24Neil Arnold (Illawarra CC)
25Darren Smith (Kooragang Open CC)
26Craig Campbell (Kooragang Open CC)
27Michael Probert (Kooragang Open CC)
28Salvatore Picciotta (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
29David Williams (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
30Robert Migliorino (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
31Charles Topfer (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
32Gil Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
33Alberto Talone, (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
34Michael Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
35Matthew Garnon (Northern Sydney CC)
36Max Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)
37Gregory Tesoriero (Northern Sydney CC)
38Mathew Campbell (Northern Sydney CC)
39Garry Chapman (Northern Sydney CC)
40David Evans (Northern Sydney CC)
41Gary Harwood (Northern Sydney CC)
42Matthew Johnston (Northern Sydney CC)
43Gary Wilson (Northern Sydney CC)
44Peter Baird (Northern Sydney CC)
45Philip Ward (Northern Sydney CC)
46Lyndon Waygood (Northern Sydney CC)
47Tim Hughes (Orange CTC)
48Bernie Humphreys (Randwick Botany CC)
49Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)
50Martin Millwood (Randwick Botany CC)
51Calvin Smith (Randwick Botany CC)
52John Hadley (Randwick Botany CC)
53Patrick Naughton (Randwick Botany CC)
54Allan Smith (Randwick Botany CC)
55Ian Drinnan (Southern Cross CC)
56Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)
57Lachlan Mackay (St George CC)
58Peter Carscadden (St George CC)
59Greg O?Brien (St George CC)
60Geoffrey Baxter (St George CC)
61Karl Bellamy (St George CC)
62Gary Rubie (St George CC)
63Troy Fisher (Sutherland Shire CC)
64Petr Lang (Sutherland Shire CC)
65Daniel Laroche (Sutherland Shire CC)
66Jason Morgan (Sutherland Shire CC)
67Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
68Glenn Wiltshire (Sutherland Shire CC)
69Alex Frame (Sutherland Shire CC)
70Andrew Herlihen (Sutherland Shire CC)
71Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
72James Palmer (Sutherland Shire CC)
73Graeme Paterson (Sutherland Shire CC)
74Michael Chapman (Sutherland Shire CC)
75Gary Hawkes (Sutherland Shire CC)
76Glen Ingram (Sutherland Shire CC)
77Paul Kean (Sutherland Shire CC)
78Daryl Moylan (Sutherland Shire CC)
79Todd Wheeler (Sutherland Shire CC)
80Craig Hawkins (Sutherland Shire CC)
81Michael Koronis (Lidcombe Auburn CC)

Masters 5-8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steve Darracott (Hunter District CC)
2Diego Diaz (Illawarra CC)
3Philip Jones (Illawarra CC)
4Mark Tobin (Orange CTC)
5Gary Foley (Parramatta CC)
6Keith Oliver (Parramatta CC)
7Edward Pearce (Parramatta CC)
8Graham Ferguson (Randwick Botany CC)
9Neil Morris (Randwick Botany CC)
10Stephen Dawkins (St George CC)
11David Ramsay (St George CC)
12Kevin Nichols (St George CC)
13Garry O'sullivan (St George CC)
14Roger Cull (Sydney CC)
15Phil Mcknight (Bicisport)
16Gary Libro (Sutherland Shire CC)
17Phillip Loxley (Sutherland Shire CC)
18Allen Turnbull (Sutherland Shire CC)
19Mark Warzuger (Sutherland Shire CC)
20Gary Buckley (Sutherland Shire CC)
21Bob Knezevic (Sutherland Shire CC)
22Neil Thorburn (Sutherland Shire CC)
23Michael Deluca (Sutherland Shire CC)
24Ivan Colig (Waratah Masters CC)
25Norbert Gerold (Manly Waringah CC)

U17 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrison Jones (Bathurst CC)
2Nicholas Yallouris (Central Coast CC)
3Patrick Sharpe (Eastern Suburbs CC)
4Reece Robinson (Hunter District CC)
5Nathan Pignatelli (Illawarra CC)
6Benjamin Fox (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
7Scott Carver (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
8Michael Docker (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
9Ethan Doughty (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
10Luke Youngman (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
11Joshua Blick, Joshua (Manning Valley CC Inc.)
12Edward Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
13Henry Baird, Henry (Northern Sydney CC)
14Joel Ferreira (Parramatta CC)
15James Nicpon (Parramatta CC)
16Benjamin Sagona (Parramatta CC)
17Tirian Mcmanus (Southern Cross CC)
18Caleb Ewan (Southern Highlands CC)
19Jeffrey Blewett (St George CC)
20Nathan Bradshaw (St George CC)
21Jack Mcculloch (St George CC)
22Luke Williams (St George CC)
23Kierin Lewis (Tamworth CC)

U15 Men U15 Women U17 Women - 10:05am
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Harrison Carter (Bathurst CC)
2Mitch Baker (Central Coast CC)
3Kodie Howard (Central Coast CC)
4Peiden Telfer (Central Coast CC)
5Sam Coffee (Dubbo CC)
6Mark Gibson (Goulburn CC)
7Bradley Heffernan (Illawarra CC)
8Matthew Pignatelli (Illawarra CC)
9Travis Smedley (Illawarra CC)
10Thomas Apthorpe (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
11Blake Schuman (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
12Jack Edwards (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
13Harrison Bailey (Northern Sydney CC)
14Brendan Cole (Parramatta CC)
15Eric Neumann (Penrith Panthers CC)
16Peter Cridland (Southern Cross CC)
17Patrick Donelan (Southern Cross CC)
18Evan Pignatelli (Southern Cross CC)
19Jessica Marshall (Bathurst CC)
20Hollee Simons (Bathurst CC)
21Emma Apolony (Dubbo CC)
22Meg Coffee (Dubbo CC)
23Taylia Hough (Inverell Cycle N Tri. Inc.)
24Josie Talbot (Macarthur Collegians CC)
25Genevieve Hofman (Muswellbrook CC)
26Lara Batkin (St George CC)
27Emily Nicholls (Tamworth CC)
28Rebecca Dunn (Dubbo CC)
29Holly Heffernan (Illawarra CC)
30Kayla Salopek (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
31Emily Collyer (Parramatta CC)
32Hannah Crichton (Southern Cross CC)
33Rebecca Peters (Southern Cross CC)
34Laura Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
35Brie Dutton (St George CC)
36Imogen Hines (St George CC)
37Alexandria Nicholls (Tamworth CC)
38Sara Spokes (Tamworth CC)