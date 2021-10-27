Best Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer deals

Sitting at the pinnacle of the Wahoo trainer hierarchy, above the Kickr Core direct drive trainer and the Kickr Snap wheel-on trainer, the original Kickr has all the tech that's made Wahoo a leading player in trainer tech.

Its 7.25kg flywheel has plenty of inertia to make for a realistic ride feel and its power measurement has a claimed accuracy of +/-1 per cent with automatic calibration. You can hook it up with your bike's power meter via Bluetooth or ANT+ instead if you prefer to use the same meter indoors and out.

If you want to push the watts, the Wahoo Kickr will handle 2200W output and will simulate hills up to 20 per cent. It's compatible with road and mountain bike wheel sizes from 24-inch all the way up to 29er MTB wheels and with axles from 130mm quick release through to 148mm 'Boost' thru axles.

The Kickr trainer comes with an 11-28 11-speed cassette pre-fitted, so you're ready to hook up your bike, plug it in and go. The wide base and robust construction mean that the Kickr provides a really stable base for your indoor efforts and the latest V5 version includes Kickr Axis feet for up to five degrees of side to side sway for an even more realistic feel.

The Kickr is compatible with the rest of Wahoo's training infrastructure including the Kickr Climb gradient simulator and the Kickr Headwind smart fan, for the ultimate indoor training set-up, while you can hook it directly into the internet with the Kickr Direct Connect dongle and avoid the risk of wireless connection drop-outs.

If you've decided the Kickr is right for you, our system searches across the internet for the best prices on millions of products and brings you the best prices in realtime. Right now, here are the best deals on the Wahoo Kickr trainer.

Full price, the Kickr smart trainer costs $1,199.99 / £999.99 / €1,199.99 / AU$1,799.95.

Deals on any indoor cycling products are rare at present, thanks to product stock shortages at retailers and the phenomenal uptake of indoor cycling over the last couple of years as the increased realism of indoor training and Covid have made riding and competition outdoors less attractive. But they're even rarer with Wahoo, as the brand's price control is frustratingly impeccable.

Wahoo usually offers one single (very good) deal over the Black Friday weekend. We don't have information on what this year's will be, but given the Kickr is in popular demand and still reasonably new, we don't expect to see it discounted.

Nonetheless, check out our Black Friday Wahoo deals for discounts specific to the brand, and Black Friday bike deals to see a wider spread of savings.