Best Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts deals

It's been over twelve years since Castelli launched the original Free bib shorts, trialling them out with its pro riders. The latest Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts are still the pick of its sponsored pro riders and Castelli says that they're also the most popular shorts in its line-up for everyone else.

There's a reason for that. They're among the best cycling shorts available, with a fit that's second to none and a mix of comfortable fabric on the inside faces of the legs and body, and go-faster dimpled outer sides to the legs. The single layer, raw edge grippers are wide to keep your legs comfortable and the hemless mesh bib straps hold everything in place through repeated cycles of sitting and standing. They're lightweight, comfortable and aero.

Then there's Castelli's Progetto X2 Air seat pad. It's Castelli's premium offering with a top layer that's designed to move with you, while the lower layers hold you in place on the saddle.

With the Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts being so popular, they're stocked by a wide range of retailers, so there are often discounts to be found, particularly at the end of the season.

If you've made your mind up and decided the Free Aero Race 4 shorts are the ones for you, we've set our system to hunt down the best deals, so you can be sure you're getting the best price around.

The Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts aren't actually that expensive for premium bib shorts and they're not the priciest in Castelli's range.

As usual with cycle clothing, there are retailers offering discounts to full price too. You can find discounts on the brand's other kit on our Castelli deals page.

You're most likely to find a bargain if you're looking for the smaller and larger sizes, rather than the middle of the range, and Castelli's sizing is a bit more accurate than it used to be, so there shouldn't be a need to size up unless you're after a more relaxed fit. Bear in mind that the Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts are designed for racing so they're built tight.

With their popularity, Castelli makes the Free Aero Race 4 bib shorts in a range of designs, including specials and as part of its custom kit programme, so you may also find more options if you're not just looking for plain black.