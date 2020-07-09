Best bike floor pumps

If you're looking for a pump to quickly top up your tyres before you head out the door, you'll likely want a floor pump. Floor pumps are the best bike pumps for big inflation duties, be that at home or in the car park before a ride or race.

Otherwise known as track pumps, floor pumps are the most efficient method for inflating tyres at home. With a wide steady base, a large air chamber and being able to use your weight to push the handle makes inflation much quicker and easier than a handheld pump. Floor pumps also have long hoses, which makes reaching valves simple, even if a bike is mounted on a work stand.

Most floor pumps will include a pressure gauge so that tyre pressure can be set up accurately. An analogue gauge is simple and easy to read, however, a digital gauge will provide a more accurate reading.

As the forces that are put through floor pumps are greater than hand pumps, investing in a high-quality pump - rather than cheaper plastic designs - is worthwhile. Often, high-end brands will offer spare parts and replacement seals should you need to service your floor pump.

(Image credit: Birzman)

Birzman Maha Push and Twist V

Unique valve design and durable build at a very fair price

Max tyre pressure: 220psi | Pressure gauge: Analogue | Weight: 1.2kg | Length: 744mm

Simple push and twist head

The Birzman Maha Push and Twist V delivers a good level of inflation and uses the company's Evolved Barrel Structure, a CNC machined aluminium barrel which promises a smoother pump stroke. The wide base houses an analogue gauge for pressure readings.

Birzman uses a bespoke valve that connects to either a Presta and Schrader using a collar which is pushed down and twisted to secure. Removal simply involves lifting the collar to release and pulling the head away from the valve. Both actions can be performed easily with one hand.

(Image credit: Lezyne )

Lezyne Alloy Digital Drive

Lezyne’s material choice and finishing makes this a professional-grade tool

Max tyre pressure: 220psi | Pressure gauge: Digital | Weight: 1.6kg | Length: 635mm

High-quality construction and an accurate digital gauge

Lezyne’s Alloy Digital Drive pump is a professional pump with its aluminium construction and finish. Lezyne has specced a digital gauge for clear readings which measures to a claimed accuracy of 97 per cent.

Lezyne has redesigned the valve head, the new ABS1 Pro uses a chuck that flips between Presta and Schrader and securely screws onto the valve. The valve head has a valve-core tool that is integrated on the rear of the unit for tubeless systems.

Lezyne offers a range of seal kits and spares should you need to service your pump or wish to fit different valve heads, extenders or hoses.

(Image credit: Topeak)

Topeak Joe Blow Booster

Two-in-one floor pump for quick inflation and tubeless setup

Max tyre pressure: 160psi | Pressure gauge: Analogue | Weight: 2.9kg | Length: 740mm

Built-in tubeless booster

Tubeless has been around in mountain biking for a while but as it becomes more popular for road having a booster is key to successful tubeless setup. The booster works by pressurising a one-litre air chamber to 160psi before blasting the air into the tyre to seat it properly on the rim.

A simple switch on the gauge allows you to transfer between charge and inflate mode, releasing the charged air from the booster. The big gauge is mounted to the top of the booster making it easy to read while using the pump.

The head uses Topeak's Smarthead technology to adapt to any valve type without the need to change any parts. A 152cm hose allows you to reach your valves easily, even if the bike is mounted in a work stand.