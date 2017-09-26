Trending

2017 Giro della Toscana start list

Provisional starters as of September 26, 2017

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium

Daniele Bennati on the final Giro della Toscana podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

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>Start List

Bahrain-Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
3Antonio Nibali (Ita)
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
5Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
7Grega Bole (Slo)
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
9Andrea Garosio (Ita)

Dimension Data
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Mark Cavendish (GBr)
12Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa)
13Stephen Cummings (GBr)
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut)
15Ryan Gibbons (RSA)
16Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
18Jacobus Venter (RSA)

UAE Team Emirates
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
22Matteo Bono (Ita)
23Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
24Filippo Ganna (Ita)
25Louis Meintjes (RSA)
26Marko Kump (Slo)
27Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr)
28Federico Zurlo (Ita)

Bardiani CSF
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
32Simone Andreetta (Ita)
33Simone Velasco (Ita)
34Umberto Orsini (Ita)
35Simone Sterbini (Ita)
36Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
37Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita)

Wilier Triestina
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb)
42Matteo Busato (Ita)
43Cristian Rodríguez Martin (Spa)
44Yonder Godoy (Ven)
45Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
46Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
47Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col)
48Jacopo Mosca (Ita)

Nippo - Vini Fantini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Damiano Cunego (Ita)
52Marco Canola (Ita)
53Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
54Iuri Filosi (Ita)
55Marino Kobayashi (Jpn)
56Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
57Hideto Nakane (Jpn)
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita)

Androni Giocattoli
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
62Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col)
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
64Marco Frapporti (Ita)
65Fausto Masnada (Ita)
66Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col)
67Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
68Andrea Vendrame (Ita)

Israel Cycling Academy
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Dan Craven (Nam)
72José Manuel Díaz Gallego (Spa)
73Roy Goldstein (Isr)
74Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex)
75Guy Sagiv (Isr)
76Daniel Turek (Cze)
77Guy Niv (Isr)
78Nicolas Sessler (Bra)

Wanty - Groupe Gobert
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Simone Antonini (Ita)
82Frederik Backaert (Bel)
83Fabien Doubey (Fra)
84Guillaume Martin (Fra)
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
86Marco Minnaard (Ned)
87Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)

Gazprom – Rusvelo
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Ivan Rovny (Rus)
92Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
93Pavel Brutt (Rus)
94Nikolai Trusov (Rus)
95Serguei Firsanov (Rus)
96Igor Boev (Rus)
97Ildar Arslanov (Rus)
98Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa)
102Fabricio Ferrari (Uru)
103Dylan Page (Swi)
104Josu Zabala (Spa)
105Chris Butler (USA)
106Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
107Óscar Pelegrí Ferrandis (Spa)
108Danilo Celano (Ita)

Fortuneo - Vital Concept
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Maxime Bouet (Fra)
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
113Armindo Fonseca (Fra)
114Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
115Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
116Florian Vachon (Fra)
117Brice Feillu (Fra)

Tirol Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Enrico Salvador (Ita)
122Filippo Fortin (Ita)
124Patrick Gamper (Aut)
125Matthias Krizek (Aut)
126Maximilian Kuen (Aut)
127Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)
128Markus Wildauer (Aut)

D'amico - Utensilnord
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Federico Canuti (Ita)
132Ettore Carlini (Ita)
133Pietro Di Genova (Ita)
134Marcello Merlino (Ita)
135Francesco Petrini (Ita)
136Angelo Raffaele (Ita)
137Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
138Angelo Vitiello (Ita)

Sangemini MG.kvis Olmo Vega
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Simone Bernardini (Ita)
142Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
143Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
144Michele Gazzara (Ita)
146Niccolò Salvietti (Ita)
147Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
148Paolo Totò (Ita)