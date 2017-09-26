2017 Giro della Toscana start list
Provisional starters as of September 26, 2017
eyJ0eXBlIjoiYm94b3V0IiwiaWQiOiIxOGQwMTM3OC1mZmY0LTQ4ODItYTc1Ni01YmFkNWU1ZTI5MWIiLCJkYXRhIjp7InRpdGxlIjoiUmVsYXRlZCBBcnRpY2xlcyIsInRleHQiOlsiXHUwMDNjYSBocmVmPVwiL25ld3MvY2F2ZW5kaXNoLWhlYWRsaW5lcy1kaW1lbnNpb24tZGF0YS1hdC1naXJvLWRlbGxhLXRvc2NhbmFcIlx1MDAzZUNhdmVuZGlzaCBoZWFkbGluZXMgRGltZW5zaW9uIERhdGEgYXQgR2lybyBkZWxsYSBUb3NjYW5hXHUwMDNjL2FcdTAwM2UiXSwiaW1hZ2UiOnsiaWQiOiIiLCJuYW1lIjoiIiwicGF0aCI6IiIsInNyYyI6IiIsIm1vcyI6IiIsImltcG9ydFNyYyI6IiIsIndpZHRoIjowLCJoZWlnaHQiOjAsImFsdCI6IiIsImNyZWRpdCI6IiJ9fX0=>Start List
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita)
|3
|Antonio Nibali (Ita)
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|5
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo)
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita)
|9
|Andrea Garosio (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Mark Cavendish (GBr)
|12
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa)
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr)
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut)
|15
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA)
|16
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA)
|18
|Jacobus Venter (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Jhon Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col)
|22
|Matteo Bono (Ita)
|23
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro)
|24
|Filippo Ganna (Ita)
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA)
|26
|Marko Kump (Slo)
|27
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Blr)
|28
|Federico Zurlo (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita)
|32
|Simone Andreetta (Ita)
|33
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|34
|Umberto Orsini (Ita)
|35
|Simone Sterbini (Ita)
|36
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|37
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita)
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb)
|42
|Matteo Busato (Ita)
|43
|Cristian Rodríguez Martin (Spa)
|44
|Yonder Godoy (Ven)
|45
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
|46
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita)
|47
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col)
|48
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita)
|52
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|53
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita)
|54
|Iuri Filosi (Ita)
|55
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn)
|56
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita)
|57
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn)
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|62
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col)
|63
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|64
|Marco Frapporti (Ita)
|65
|Fausto Masnada (Ita)
|66
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col)
|67
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col)
|68
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Dan Craven (Nam)
|72
|José Manuel Díaz Gallego (Spa)
|73
|Roy Goldstein (Isr)
|74
|Luis Enrique Lemus Davila (Mex)
|75
|Guy Sagiv (Isr)
|76
|Daniel Turek (Cze)
|77
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|78
|Nicolas Sessler (Bra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Simone Antonini (Ita)
|82
|Frederik Backaert (Bel)
|83
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|84
|Guillaume Martin (Fra)
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|86
|Marco Minnaard (Ned)
|87
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita)
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Ivan Rovny (Rus)
|92
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus)
|93
|Pavel Brutt (Rus)
|94
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus)
|95
|Serguei Firsanov (Rus)
|96
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|97
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus)
|98
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa)
|102
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru)
|103
|Dylan Page (Swi)
|104
|Josu Zabala (Spa)
|105
|Chris Butler (USA)
|106
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|107
|Óscar Pelegrí Ferrandis (Spa)
|108
|Danilo Celano (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Maxime Bouet (Fra)
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra)
|113
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra)
|114
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
|115
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg)
|116
|Florian Vachon (Fra)
|117
|Brice Feillu (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Enrico Salvador (Ita)
|122
|Filippo Fortin (Ita)
|124
|Patrick Gamper (Aut)
|125
|Matthias Krizek (Aut)
|126
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut)
|127
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut)
|128
|Markus Wildauer (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Federico Canuti (Ita)
|132
|Ettore Carlini (Ita)
|133
|Pietro Di Genova (Ita)
|134
|Marcello Merlino (Ita)
|135
|Francesco Petrini (Ita)
|136
|Angelo Raffaele (Ita)
|137
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita)
|138
|Angelo Vitiello (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Simone Bernardini (Ita)
|142
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita)
|143
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
|144
|Michele Gazzara (Ita)
|146
|Niccolò Salvietti (Ita)
|147
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita)
|148
|Paolo Totò (Ita)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy