2016 UCI Road World Championships: Elite Women start list

Official starters as of October 14, 2016

A signed rainbow jersey of Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

1Elizabeth Deignan (Great Britain)
2Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
3Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
4Danielle King (Great Britain)
5Laura Massey (Great Britain)
6Annasley Park (Great Britain)
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
8Eileen Roe (Great Britain)
9Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
10Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands)
11Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)
13Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
14Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
15Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
16Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
17Allie Dragoo (United States Of America)
18Megan Guarnier (United States Of America)
19Amber Neben (United States Of America)
20Coryn Rivera (United States Of America)
21Alexis Ryan (United States Of America)
22Carmen Small (United States Of America)
23Lauren Stephens (United States Of America)
24Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
25Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
26Elena Cecchini (Italy)
27Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
28Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
29Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
30Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
31Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
32Gracie Elvin (Australia)
33Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
34Chloe Hosking (Australia)
35Lauren Kitchen (Australia)
36Loren Rowney (Australia)
37Sarah Roy (Australia)
38Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
39Marta Lach (Poland)
40Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
41Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
42Anna Plichta (Poland)
43Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)
44Sara Bergen (Canada)
45Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
46Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
47Alison Jackson (Canada)
48Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
49Joelle Numainville (Canada)
50Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
51Emma Johansson (Sweden)
52Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
53Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)
54Sara Penton (Sweden)
55Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
56Romy Kasper (Germany)
57Lisa Klein (Germany)
58Mieke Kroger (Germany)
59Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
60Trixi Worrack (Germany)
61Aude Biannic (France)
62Audrey Cordon (France)
63Coralie Demay (France)
64Eugenie Duval (France)
65Roxane Fournier (France)
66Pascale Jeuland (France)
67Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
68Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
69Carla Oberholzer (South Africa)
70Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
71Anriette Schoeman (South Africa)
72Zanele Tshoko (South Africa)
73Sofie De Vuyst (Belgium)
74Valerie Demey (Belgium)
75Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
76Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
77Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
78Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)
79Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
80Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
81Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
82Margarita Syrodoeva (Russian Federation)
83Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
84Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
85Antonia Grondahl (Finland)
86Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
87Rosa Tormanen (Finland)
88Laura Vainionpaa (Finland)
89Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
90Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
91Elise Maes (Luxembourg)
92Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
93Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
94Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
95Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
96Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
97Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
98Alba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
99Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
100Julie Leth (Denmark)
101Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
102Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
103Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
104Yusseli Mendivil (Mexico)
105Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)
106Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)
107Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
108Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)
109Emilie Moberg (Norway)
110Paz Bash (Israel)
111Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
112Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
113Eri Yonamine (Japan)
114Miho Yoshikawa (Japan)
115Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
116Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
117Diana Penuela (Colombia)
118Christina Perchtold (Austria)
119Sarah Rijkes (Austria)
120Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
121Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
122Mia Radotic (Croatia)
123Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
124Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)
125Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
126Ursa Pintar (Slovenia)
127Kelly Kalm (Estonia)
128Hong Guo (People's Republic of China)
129Jiajun Sun (People's Republic of China)
130Natalya Saifutdinova (Kazakhstan)
131Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kazakhstan)
132Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda)
133Thi That Nguyen (Vietnam)
134Mossana Debesai (Eritrea)
135Wogahta Gebrehiwet (Eritrea)
136Wahazit Kidane (Eritrea)
137Noura Alameeri (Kuwait)
138Nada Aljeraiwi (Kuwait)
139Najla Aljeraiwi (Kuwait)
140Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
141Nicolle Bruderer Cofino (Guatemala)
142Jelena Eric (Serbia)
143Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)
144Tsega Gebere Beyene (Ethiopia)
145Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Ethiopia)
146Eden Bekele Hailemariam (Ethiopia)