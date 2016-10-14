2016 UCI Road World Championships: Elite Women start list
Official starters as of October 14, 2016
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (Great Britain)
|2
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
|3
|Hannah Barnes (Great Britain)
|4
|Danielle King (Great Britain)
|5
|Laura Massey (Great Britain)
|6
|Annasley Park (Great Britain)
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (Great Britain)
|8
|Eileen Roe (Great Britain)
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|10
|Roxane Knetemann (Netherlands)
|11
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Netherlands)
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|14
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|15
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|16
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|17
|Allie Dragoo (United States Of America)
|18
|Megan Guarnier (United States Of America)
|19
|Amber Neben (United States Of America)
|20
|Coryn Rivera (United States Of America)
|21
|Alexis Ryan (United States Of America)
|22
|Carmen Small (United States Of America)
|23
|Lauren Stephens (United States Of America)
|24
|Marta Bastianelli (Italy)
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Italy)
|26
|Elena Cecchini (Italy)
|27
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|28
|Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Italy)
|30
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|31
|Tiffany Cromwell (Australia)
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Australia)
|33
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|34
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|35
|Lauren Kitchen (Australia)
|36
|Loren Rowney (Australia)
|37
|Sarah Roy (Australia)
|38
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|39
|Marta Lach (Poland)
|40
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
|41
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|42
|Anna Plichta (Poland)
|43
|Alicja Ratajczak (Poland)
|44
|Sara Bergen (Canada)
|45
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|46
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Canada)
|47
|Alison Jackson (Canada)
|48
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|49
|Joelle Numainville (Canada)
|50
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|51
|Emma Johansson (Sweden)
|52
|Sara Mustonen (Sweden)
|53
|Alexandra Nessmar (Sweden)
|54
|Sara Penton (Sweden)
|55
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|56
|Romy Kasper (Germany)
|57
|Lisa Klein (Germany)
|58
|Mieke Kroger (Germany)
|59
|Stephanie Pohl (Germany)
|60
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|61
|Aude Biannic (France)
|62
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|63
|Coralie Demay (France)
|64
|Eugenie Duval (France)
|65
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|66
|Pascale Jeuland (France)
|67
|Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
|68
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (South Africa)
|69
|Carla Oberholzer (South Africa)
|70
|Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
|71
|Anriette Schoeman (South Africa)
|72
|Zanele Tshoko (South Africa)
|73
|Sofie De Vuyst (Belgium)
|74
|Valerie Demey (Belgium)
|75
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|76
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|77
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|78
|Anisha Vekemans (Belgium)
|79
|Alena Amialiusik (Belarus)
|80
|Alexandra Chekina (Russian Federation)
|81
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|82
|Margarita Syrodoeva (Russian Federation)
|83
|Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
|84
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Russian Federation)
|85
|Antonia Grondahl (Finland)
|86
|Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
|87
|Rosa Tormanen (Finland)
|88
|Laura Vainionpaa (Finland)
|89
|Nicole Hanselmann (Switzerland)
|90
|Chantal Hoffmann (Luxembourg)
|91
|Elise Maes (Luxembourg)
|92
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|93
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|94
|Olga Shekel (Ukraine)
|95
|Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)
|96
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|97
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spain)
|98
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
|99
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|100
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|101
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|102
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|103
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
|104
|Yusseli Mendivil (Mexico)
|105
|Silvija Latozaite (Lithuania)
|106
|Rasa Leleivyte (Lithuania)
|107
|Katrine Aalerud (Norway)
|108
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Norway)
|109
|Emilie Moberg (Norway)
|110
|Paz Bash (Israel)
|111
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Israel)
|112
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|113
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|114
|Miho Yoshikawa (Japan)
|115
|Olena Pavlukhina (Azerbaijan)
|116
|Phetdarin Somrat (Thailand)
|117
|Diana Penuela (Colombia)
|118
|Christina Perchtold (Austria)
|119
|Sarah Rijkes (Austria)
|120
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|121
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|122
|Mia Radotic (Croatia)
|123
|Nikola Noskova (Czech Republic)
|124
|Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)
|125
|Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
|126
|Ursa Pintar (Slovenia)
|127
|Kelly Kalm (Estonia)
|128
|Hong Guo (People's Republic of China)
|129
|Jiajun Sun (People's Republic of China)
|130
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kazakhstan)
|131
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kazakhstan)
|132
|Beatha Ingabire (Rwanda)
|133
|Thi That Nguyen (Vietnam)
|134
|Mossana Debesai (Eritrea)
|135
|Wogahta Gebrehiwet (Eritrea)
|136
|Wahazit Kidane (Eritrea)
|137
|Noura Alameeri (Kuwait)
|138
|Nada Aljeraiwi (Kuwait)
|139
|Najla Aljeraiwi (Kuwait)
|140
|Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
|141
|Nicolle Bruderer Cofino (Guatemala)
|142
|Jelena Eric (Serbia)
|143
|Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)
|144
|Tsega Gebere Beyene (Ethiopia)
|145
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Ethiopia)
|146
|Eden Bekele Hailemariam (Ethiopia)
