2016 Tour of Turkey start list

Lampre - Merida
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
2Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
7Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida

Lotto Soudal
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
16Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
17Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
26Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
33Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
35Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
36Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
38Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Delko Marseille Provence KTM
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
42Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
43Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
44Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
45Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
46Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
52Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
53Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
54Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
55Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
56Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
57André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
58Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour

Nippo - Vini Fantini
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
63Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
64Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini

Southeast - Venezuela
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
72Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
73Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
74Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
75Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
76Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
77Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
78Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

Team Roth
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
82David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
83Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
84Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
85Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
86Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
87Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
88Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth

Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
92Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
93Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
94Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
95Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
96Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
97Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team

Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
102Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
104Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
105Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
107Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
108Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv

Astana City
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
112Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
113Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
114Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
115Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
116Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
117Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
118Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City

Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
122Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
123Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
124Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
125Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
126Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
127Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
128Johannes Windischbauer (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam

Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
132Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
133Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
134Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
135Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
136Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
137Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team

Torku Sekerspor
#Rider Name (Country) Team
141Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
142Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
143Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
144Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
145Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
146Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
147Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
148Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor

Unieuro Wilier
#Rider Name (Country) Team
151Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
152Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
153Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
154Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
155Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
156Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
157Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
158Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier