2016 Tour of Turkey start list
Starters as of April 23
2016 Tour of Turkey start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Xu Gang (Tpe) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|33
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|35
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|36
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|42
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|43
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|44
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|45
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|46
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|52
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|53
|Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|54
|Alex Correia Diniz (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|55
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|56
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|57
|André De Souza Almeida (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|58
|Nathan Riberiro Mahler (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|63
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|64
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|66
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|67
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|72
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|73
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|74
|Enrique Salz Unzue (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|75
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|76
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|77
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|78
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|82
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|83
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|84
|Lucas Gaday Orozco (Arg) Team Roth
|85
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team Roth
|86
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|87
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|88
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Daniel Staniszewski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|102
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|104
|Kaspars Sergis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|105
|Kristofers Racenajs (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|107
|Valters Cakss (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|108
|Ansis Bremanis (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Maratoni.Lv
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Galym Akhmetov (Kaz) Astana City
|112
|Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Astana City
|113
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana City
|114
|Matvey Nikitin (Kaz) Astana City
|115
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana City
|116
|Yuriy Chsherbinin (Kaz) Astana City
|117
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Astana City
|118
|Maxim Satlikov (Kaz) Astana City
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|122
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|123
|Florian Gaugl (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|124
|Andreas Graf (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|125
|Raphael Hammerschmid (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|126
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|127
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|128
|Johannes Windischbauer (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|132
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|133
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|134
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|135
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|136
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|137
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|141
|Nazim Bakirci (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|142
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|143
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|144
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|145
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|146
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|147
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|148
|Rasim Reis (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|151
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|152
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|153
|Giovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|154
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|155
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|156
|Enrico Salvador (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|157
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|158
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
