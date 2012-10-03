Trending

2012 Marathon Worlds start lists

As of October 3, 2012

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country)
1Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
2Steffen Thum (Germany)
3Alban Lakata (Austria)
4Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
5Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)
6Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
7Urs Huber (Switzerland)
8Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
9Tim Bohme (Germany)
10David Schöggl (Austria)
11Thomas Dietsch (France)
12Karl Platt (Germany)
13Periklis Ilias (Greece)
14Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
15Frans Claes (Belgium)
16Luca Ronchi (Italy)
17Claus Crone (Denmark)
18Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Portugal)
19Stefan Sahm (Germany)
20Sören Nissen (Denmark)
21Jakob Nimpf (Austria)
22Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
23Yves Corminboeuf (Switzerland)
24Manuel Pliem (Austria)
25Remi Laffont (France)
26Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
27Matthias Leisling (Germany)
28Konny Looser (Switzerland)
29Robert Mennen (Germany)
30Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
31Robert Wittmann (Germany)
32Piotr Truszczynski (Poland)
33Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
34Mirko Celestino (Italy)
35Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
36Hannes Genze (Germany)
37Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
38Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
39Jochen Kass (Germany)
40Massimo De Bertolis (Italy)
41Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
42Samuele Porro (Italy)
43Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
44Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
45Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
46Frédéric Gombert (France)
47Marcel Reiser (Germany)
48Michal Ziulek (Poland)
49Sebastian Stark (Germany)
50Martin Foger (Austria)
51Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
52Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
53Jan Preus (Germany)
54Lars Ragnar Manengen (Norway)
55Kevin Evans (South Africa)
56Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
57Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombia)
58Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
59Max Knox (South Africa)
60Uwe Hardter (Germany)
61David George (South Africa)
62Erki Pütsep (Estonia)
63Moritz Milatz (Germany)
64Peeter Pruus (Estonia)
65Damiano Ferraro (Italy)
66Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
67Nico Bell (South Africa)
68Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
69Artur Miazga (Poland)
70Torsten Marx (Germany)
71Maxime Folco (France)
72Daniele Mensi (Italy)
73Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
74Damian Perrin (Switzerland)
75Oliver Zurbrugg (Switzerland)
76Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)
77Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
78Friedrich Dahler (Switzerland)
79Florian Willbold (Germany)
80Karl Egloff (Ecuador)
81Florian Thie (Switzerland)
82Romain Cleret (France)
83Robby De Bock (Belgium)
84Michael Schuchardt (Germany)
85Mariusz Marszacek (Poland)
86Andreas Huber (Germany)
87Roland Golderer (Germany)
88Mike Schuler (Switzerland)
89Gregory Pascal (France)
90Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
91Lars Granberg (Norway)
92Hans Becking (Netherlands)
93Thomas Holtkamp (Germany)
94Jo Thorson Nordskar (Norway)
95Dana Weber (United States Of America)
96José Juan Trejo (Mexico)
97Vincent Arnaud (France)
98Calle Friberg (Sweden)
99Thomas Bundgaard (Denmark)
100Tim Dunford (Great Britain)
101Timothy Carleton (Canada)
102Marcus Nicolai (Germany)
103Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mexico)
104Erik Skovgaard (Denmark)
105Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
106Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
107Stéphane Tempier (France)
108Maxime Marotte (France)
109Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)
110Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
111Michal Lami (Slovakia)
112Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)
113Tony Longo (Italy)
114Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
115Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
116Markus Kaufmann (Germany)
117Ruben Almeida (Portugal)
118Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
119Nicola Rohrbach (Switzerland)
120Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
121Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
122Hakon Austad (Norway)
123Bayram Eroglu (Turkey)
124Caspar Austa (Estonia)
125Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
126Martin Larsen (Denmark)
127Rupert Palmberger (Germany)
128Kris Sneddon (Canada)
129Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
130Jérome Chevallier (France)
131Markus Bauer (Germany)
132Shun Matsumoto (Japan)
133Ali Çakas (Turkey)
134Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
135Milton Javier Ramos Gamez (Honduras)
136Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
137Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)
138Mikhail Besaha (Belarus)
139Justin Price (New Zealand)
140Mickael Szkolnik (France)
141Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
142Yanosuke Fujimoto (Japan)
143Sébastien Einsle (Luxembourg)
144Victor Galvez Perez (Chile)
145Ioannis Skordas (Greece)
146Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
147Den Hutmacher (Luxembourg)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country)
1Annika Langvad (Denmark)
2Jane Nussli (Great Britain)
3Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
4Aleksandra Dubiel (Poland)
5Alexandra Clement (Switzerland)
6Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Denmark)
7Katrin Schwing (Germany)
8Borghild Løvset (Norway)
9Agnieszka Zych (Poland)
10Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation)
11Coralie Redelsperger (France)
12Verena Krenslehner (Austria)
13Kim Saenen (Belgium)
14Fanny Martinet (Switzerland)
15Inne Gantois (Belgium)
16Sandrine Ponsard (France)
17Esther Süss (Switzerland)
18Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Venezuela)
19Ariane Kleinhans (Switzerland)
20Catherine Hare Willianson (Great Britain)
21Andrea Kuster (Switzerland)
22Theresa Ralph (South Africa)
23Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
24Yolande Speedy (South Africa)
25Helene Marcouyre (France)
26Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
27Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)
28Kristien Nelen (Belgium)
29Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
30Caroline Duc (Switzerland)
31Céline Kluska (France)
32Daniele Troesch (France)
33Sophie Borderes (France)
34Hanne Trønnes (Norway)
35Katharina Alberti (Germany)
36Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)
37Rachel Fenton (Great Britain)
38Annika Bergman (Sweden)
39Tina Urnau (Germany)
40Flavie Montusclat (France)
41Manuela Werkle (Germany)
42Silke Keinath (Germany)
43Celine Riviere (France)
44Sabine Spitz (Germany)
45Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
46Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)
47Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
48Adelheid Morath (Germany)
49Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
50Sabrina Enaux (France)
51Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Norway)
52Fanny Bourdon (France)
53Isabelle Klein (Luxembourg)
54Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chile)
55Pia Sundstedt (Finland)
56Antonia Wipfli (Switzerland)