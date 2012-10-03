2012 Marathon Worlds start lists
As of October 3, 2012
Start lists
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Switzerland)
|2
|Steffen Thum (Germany)
|3
|Alban Lakata (Austria)
|4
|Alexandre Moos (Switzerland)
|5
|Andreas Kugler (Switzerland)
|6
|Simon Gegenheimer (Germany)
|7
|Urs Huber (Switzerland)
|8
|Lukas Buchli (Switzerland)
|9
|Tim Bohme (Germany)
|10
|David Schöggl (Austria)
|11
|Thomas Dietsch (France)
|12
|Karl Platt (Germany)
|13
|Periklis Ilias (Greece)
|14
|Alexey Medvedev (Russian Federation)
|15
|Frans Claes (Belgium)
|16
|Luca Ronchi (Italy)
|17
|Claus Crone (Denmark)
|18
|Luis Alberto Costa Leao Pinto (Portugal)
|19
|Stefan Sahm (Germany)
|20
|Sören Nissen (Denmark)
|21
|Jakob Nimpf (Austria)
|22
|Arnaud Rapillard (Switzerland)
|23
|Yves Corminboeuf (Switzerland)
|24
|Manuel Pliem (Austria)
|25
|Remi Laffont (France)
|26
|Thomas Stoll (Switzerland)
|27
|Matthias Leisling (Germany)
|28
|Konny Looser (Switzerland)
|29
|Robert Mennen (Germany)
|30
|Juri Ragnoli (Italy)
|31
|Robert Wittmann (Germany)
|32
|Piotr Truszczynski (Poland)
|33
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Austria)
|34
|Mirko Celestino (Italy)
|35
|Johnny Cattaneo (Italy)
|36
|Hannes Genze (Germany)
|37
|Adrian Jusinski (Poland)
|38
|Philipp Gerber (Switzerland)
|39
|Jochen Kass (Germany)
|40
|Massimo De Bertolis (Italy)
|41
|Hansueli Stauffer (Switzerland)
|42
|Samuele Porro (Italy)
|43
|Christian Kreuchler (Germany)
|44
|Norbert Wyss (Switzerland)
|45
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Colombia)
|46
|Frédéric Gombert (France)
|47
|Marcel Reiser (Germany)
|48
|Michal Ziulek (Poland)
|49
|Sebastian Stark (Germany)
|50
|Martin Foger (Austria)
|51
|Oliver Vonhausen (Germany)
|52
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (France)
|53
|Jan Preus (Germany)
|54
|Lars Ragnar Manengen (Norway)
|55
|Kevin Evans (South Africa)
|56
|Allan Bachmann (Denmark)
|57
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Colombia)
|58
|Martin Gujan (Switzerland)
|59
|Max Knox (South Africa)
|60
|Uwe Hardter (Germany)
|61
|David George (South Africa)
|62
|Erki Pütsep (Estonia)
|63
|Moritz Milatz (Germany)
|64
|Peeter Pruus (Estonia)
|65
|Damiano Ferraro (Italy)
|66
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Colombia)
|67
|Nico Bell (South Africa)
|68
|Lenart Noc (Slovenia)
|69
|Artur Miazga (Poland)
|70
|Torsten Marx (Germany)
|71
|Maxime Folco (France)
|72
|Daniele Mensi (Italy)
|73
|Jan Jobanek (Czech Republic)
|74
|Damian Perrin (Switzerland)
|75
|Oliver Zurbrugg (Switzerland)
|76
|Stefan Roffler (Switzerland)
|77
|Jukka Vastaranta (Finland)
|78
|Friedrich Dahler (Switzerland)
|79
|Florian Willbold (Germany)
|80
|Karl Egloff (Ecuador)
|81
|Florian Thie (Switzerland)
|82
|Romain Cleret (France)
|83
|Robby De Bock (Belgium)
|84
|Michael Schuchardt (Germany)
|85
|Mariusz Marszacek (Poland)
|86
|Andreas Huber (Germany)
|87
|Roland Golderer (Germany)
|88
|Mike Schuler (Switzerland)
|89
|Gregory Pascal (France)
|90
|Wolfram Kurschat (Germany)
|91
|Lars Granberg (Norway)
|92
|Hans Becking (Netherlands)
|93
|Thomas Holtkamp (Germany)
|94
|Jo Thorson Nordskar (Norway)
|95
|Dana Weber (United States Of America)
|96
|José Juan Trejo (Mexico)
|97
|Vincent Arnaud (France)
|98
|Calle Friberg (Sweden)
|99
|Thomas Bundgaard (Denmark)
|100
|Tim Dunford (Great Britain)
|101
|Timothy Carleton (Canada)
|102
|Marcus Nicolai (Germany)
|103
|Cesar Trejo Gachuzo (Mexico)
|104
|Erik Skovgaard (Denmark)
|105
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)
|106
|Ralph Naef (Switzerland)
|107
|Stéphane Tempier (France)
|108
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|109
|Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)
|110
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Belgium)
|111
|Michal Lami (Slovakia)
|112
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spain)
|113
|Tony Longo (Italy)
|114
|Jiri Novak (Czech Republic)
|115
|Simon Stiebjahn (Germany)
|116
|Markus Kaufmann (Germany)
|117
|Ruben Almeida (Portugal)
|118
|Pavel Boudny (Czech Republic)
|119
|Nicola Rohrbach (Switzerland)
|120
|Kristian Hynek (Czech Republic)
|121
|Hamza Kansiz (Turkey)
|122
|Hakon Austad (Norway)
|123
|Bayram Eroglu (Turkey)
|124
|Caspar Austa (Estonia)
|125
|Juan Pedro Trujillo Hernandez (Spain)
|126
|Martin Larsen (Denmark)
|127
|Rupert Palmberger (Germany)
|128
|Kris Sneddon (Canada)
|129
|Jesus Del Nero Montes (Spain)
|130
|Jérome Chevallier (France)
|131
|Markus Bauer (Germany)
|132
|Shun Matsumoto (Japan)
|133
|Ali Çakas (Turkey)
|134
|Motoshi Kadota (Japan)
|135
|Milton Javier Ramos Gamez (Honduras)
|136
|Ben Thomas (Great Britain)
|137
|Hakan Yildirim (Turkey)
|138
|Mikhail Besaha (Belarus)
|139
|Justin Price (New Zealand)
|140
|Mickael Szkolnik (France)
|141
|Mikael Salomonsson (Sweden)
|142
|Yanosuke Fujimoto (Japan)
|143
|Sébastien Einsle (Luxembourg)
|144
|Victor Galvez Perez (Chile)
|145
|Ioannis Skordas (Greece)
|146
|Yuki Ikeda (Japan)
|147
|Den Hutmacher (Luxembourg)
|#
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|2
|Jane Nussli (Great Britain)
|3
|Sally Bigham (Great Britain)
|4
|Aleksandra Dubiel (Poland)
|5
|Alexandra Clement (Switzerland)
|6
|Helle Qvortrup Bachmann (Denmark)
|7
|Katrin Schwing (Germany)
|8
|Borghild Løvset (Norway)
|9
|Agnieszka Zych (Poland)
|10
|Vera Andreeva (Russian Federation)
|11
|Coralie Redelsperger (France)
|12
|Verena Krenslehner (Austria)
|13
|Kim Saenen (Belgium)
|14
|Fanny Martinet (Switzerland)
|15
|Inne Gantois (Belgium)
|16
|Sandrine Ponsard (France)
|17
|Esther Süss (Switzerland)
|18
|Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Venezuela)
|19
|Ariane Kleinhans (Switzerland)
|20
|Catherine Hare Willianson (Great Britain)
|21
|Andrea Kuster (Switzerland)
|22
|Theresa Ralph (South Africa)
|23
|Sofia Pezzatti (Switzerland)
|24
|Yolande Speedy (South Africa)
|25
|Helene Marcouyre (France)
|26
|Virginie Pointet (Switzerland)
|27
|Janka Stevkova (Slovakia)
|28
|Kristien Nelen (Belgium)
|29
|Samantha Sanders (South Africa)
|30
|Caroline Duc (Switzerland)
|31
|Céline Kluska (France)
|32
|Daniele Troesch (France)
|33
|Sophie Borderes (France)
|34
|Hanne Trønnes (Norway)
|35
|Katharina Alberti (Germany)
|36
|Rikke Kornvig (Denmark)
|37
|Rachel Fenton (Great Britain)
|38
|Annika Bergman (Sweden)
|39
|Tina Urnau (Germany)
|40
|Flavie Montusclat (France)
|41
|Manuela Werkle (Germany)
|42
|Silke Keinath (Germany)
|43
|Celine Riviere (France)
|44
|Sabine Spitz (Germany)
|45
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)
|46
|Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)
|47
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|48
|Adelheid Morath (Germany)
|49
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|50
|Sabrina Enaux (France)
|51
|Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Norway)
|52
|Fanny Bourdon (France)
|53
|Isabelle Klein (Luxembourg)
|54
|Maria Teresa Abumohor (Chile)
|55
|Pia Sundstedt (Finland)
|56
|Antonia Wipfli (Switzerland)
