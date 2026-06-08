Schwalbe Rocket Ron XC tyre review: Our favourite all-condition race tyre

Schwalbe’s Rocket Ron is fast and controlled everywhere in every weather and comes in a huge variety of sizes. It’s pricey though and not quite as rapid as slicker, lighter rubber.

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Price: $102.00, £68.99, €68.90

$102.00, £68.99, €68.90 Sizes: 16 x 2in, 20 x 2.25in, 24 x 2.1in, 26 x 2.1in, 26 x 2.25in, 27.5 x 2.25in, 6in, 27.5 x 2.8in, 27.5 x 2.29 x 2.1, 29 x 2.25in or 2.35in

16 x 2in, 20 x 2.25in, 24 x 2.1in, 26 x 2.1in, 26 x 2.25in, 27.5 x 2.25in, 6in, 27.5 x 2.8in, 27.5 x 2.29 x 2.1, 29 x 2.25in or 2.35in Options: Super Race, Super Ground, and Performance, in Addix Speed, Addix SpeedGrip, or Addix compounds

Super Race, Super Ground, and Performance, in Addix Speed, Addix SpeedGrip, or Addix compounds Colours: Black wall only

Black wall only Weight: 747g (Addix Speed Super Race 29 x 2.35in)

Schwalbe’s Rocket Ron has been one of the best XC tyres for ages, particularly as the front wheel partner to Racing Ralph. While Racing Ray has now replaced it for drier conditions, Rocket Ron is still a brilliantly versatile high-velocity tyre for front or rear use all year round. That comes at a high price and relatively high weight, though, and we’d like to mix up the compound and carcass options more.

Design and build

With its mid-height, wide-spaced, angular blocks, the Rocket Ron tread looks more like a trail tyre than a typical XC design. The shoulder knobs are bigger and more angular than most too, with sipe slots on top to allow surface deformation.

The red stripe denotes the use of Schwalbe’s hardest, fastest Addix Speed compound. The stripe is also offset to the rider's left to make it easy to check whether it’s fitted the right way round.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I tested the Super Race carcass, which is the most supple construction option in the Schwalbe arsenal. It’s only got a thin strip of puncture protection under the crown of the tread and reinforcement right against the rim edge though. Despite that, it’s still slightly heavier than the Super Ground option, which has a full wrap of puncture protection and ‘Snake Skin’ carcass strengthening. That makes it one of the heavier XC tyres around in the 29 x 2.35in size I tested, but comparable with 2.4in tyres from Vittoria, Hutchinson, Pirelli and others.

Rocket Ron also comes in a cheaper ‘Performance’ version, as well as an unprecedented range of sizes, from 20in kids' size upwards.

Rocket Ron tread pattern looks more like a twisted Schwalbe Hans Dampf trail tyre design than a stripped back race tyre, but it's still surprisingly rapid (Image credit: GuyKesTV)

Performance

Having worked my way through a ton of different XC and fast trail tyre options over a number of years, it takes a lot for one to make a significant impression. Where Ron wins though, is by matching Rocket level speed to impressively tenacious grip in a wide range of conditions. The block-shaped, mid-height tread gives sharper, better supporting working edges compared to tear drop and paddle-style treads. There’s way more to work with than really low-profile ‘semi-slick’ designs too. Even with the hardest of Schwalbe’s Addix compounds, grip in wet and slippery conditions is as good, if not better, than most other race rubber too.

The real surprise is while it growls and grumbles more than slicks or low-tread tyres on tar surfaces, subtle ramping means it still rolls OK on the road. Get it into the rough and that ultra-supple Super Race carcass really comes into its own. With no big sheets of protective material in the mix, it’s free to flow and flux over roots, rocks and ripples rather than getting bounced and stalled. That lets Rocket Ron keep pace with tyres that outroll it on Tarmac, and the rougher the terrain, the more that Schwalbe Super Race advantage becomes obvious.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as saving energy and maintaining momentum, that compliance also gives better traction, amplifying its mechanical grip even further. The carcass is still predictable at lower pressures too, rather than suddenly folding and flopping. Even at lower pressures, it still feels alive rather than sluggish, and while the weight dulls initial acceleration compared to superlight tyres, the overall vibe is definitely high velocity.

Another surprise from testing the Super Race carcass on Rocket Ron, Racing Ray and Racing Ralph for a couple of years, and Super Race Wicked Will for a couple of months, is how survivable it is. While there’s very little protection built in, the pliable character actually seems to dodge impact and scuff damage better than Super Ground tyres. The only issue I’ve had is premature sidewall wear if used with a broader, harder type of tyre insert, such as Cush Core, but that hasn’t caused any leaking. Better survivability increases value too, as does on-site event support at most major races in the UK at least, but it’s still an expensive tyre that’s not often discounted.

Rocket Ron front, Racing Ralph rear is a classic grippy front, super fast rear tyre XC combo for mixed conditions (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

Rocket Ron has been around for a while, but updated carcass and compound tech means it’s still ahead of the game in techier, more slippery situations. The fact it gives you a grip advantage without obviously compromising speed or survivability makes it a truly standout tyre. Especially as the original Maxxis Forekaster, which used to run it very close, was replaced by a heavier, slower version. That said, I think using the slightly softer Addix SpeedGrip compound in the Super Race, not just the Super Ground models, would flatter the talent of the tread pattern even more.

Now Nobby Nic has become a more aggressive tyre, I’d love to see Rocket Ron on a Super Trail carcass for fast general use too. That’s definitely greedy though, seeing as there are already so many versions of Ron available from tiny 16in to 2.8 plus sizes. That leaves only the price to really grumble about, but at least you’re buying a genuinely exceptional tyre rather than paying more for meh.