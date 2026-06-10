Selle Italia X-LR Ti316 Superflow saddle review: A premium option for XC racers

For XC riders, marathon racers and cyclo-crossers, the X-LR Ti316 shows that less is sometimes more.

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Selle Italia’s X-LR SuperFlow saddles take the classic profile of its SLR and Flite saddles and give it a pure off-road focus, with scuff bumpers, a great shape, and a practical combination of cover materials to bring it in line with the best mountain bike saddles. Its curved profile and light padding won’t be for everyone, but for some riders it will be a fast and liberating ride. Here we’re reviewing the Ti316 model, which sits in the middle of the X-LR range.

Price: $214.99, £159.90

$214.99, £159.90 Weight: 176g (L)

176g (L) Colours: Black

Black Sizes: S 131 x 266 mm, L 145 x 266 mm (tested)

S 131 x 266 mm, L 145 x 266 mm (tested) Key materials: Titanium rails, carbon-infused shell, polyurethane foam cushioning, Fibra-Tek cover

Design and aesthetics

The X-LR is an elegant perch, the rear wings cutting away quickly to a narrow front section and a significantly down-curved tip. The large centre cutout and the highly curved cross-section reflect its intent: it’s a minimalist saddle designed for a more aggressive, forward-tilted riding position, or for riders with a naturally forward-rotated pelvis.

The X-LR Ti316 sits on titanium rails, attached to a carbon and nylon undershell for stiffness and light weight. The cushioning is thin and firm, covered with a taut, hand-stretched cover.

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Selle Italia X-LR Ti316 Superflow saddle has titanium rails and a carbon/nylon base (Image credit: Future)

The rear two-thirds of the cover is matt and moderately grippy, the front third with the sloping tip is deliberately shiny and smooth, to make it easier to get back into position when you’ve been off the saddle. Softer padding in the front section also helps the remounts.

Plastic side bumpers extend beyond the cushioning at the widest points, to protect the saddle in a crash or when it’s leaning against a rough wall. Every scrap of material on the X-LR seems to have earned its place, and there’s nothing there that doesn’t need to be.

The colour options are equally minimal, it’s black or black.

The X-LR comes in two widths. More significantly for your wallet and the weight of your bike, it also comes in three chassis materials: manganese 224g (the cheapest); titanium (tested), 176g; and carbon, 138g (the most expensive). Both the ti and carbon models have their own shock-absorbing qualities over the base version and have more durable Fibra-Tek covers.

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Performance

A narrow, curved, lightly padded saddle like the X-LR is a great advert for the benefits of getting a saddle that fits. Whereas it could have been incredibly uncomfortable, for me, my weight carried through my sit bones onto the curved edges in the right place, and the cutout was just right, even when perched slightly forward in the saddle for climbs.

Though the cushioning is thin and firm, it’s surprisingly protective when combined with the little bit of natural flex in the carbon-infused shell underneath it, and it does have the magic feeling of being super purposeful and direct when you put the power down.

The real delight was the freedom of movement. The narrow front section (36mm, compared with 47mm on the Spank Spike 160, for example) gives plenty of room for unhindered pedaling, and the curved sides and relatively smooth materials make it super-easy to let the bike move under you when you need to. That curved, shiny nose also helps maneuverability.

Selle Italia X-LR TI316 Superflow has thin racey profile (Image credit: Future)

Verdict

Saddles are an immensely personal preference, but if you have the budget, we have no problem in suggesting the X-LR TI316. For cross-country riders in particular, it’s a great combination of lightweight, manoeuvrable form and surprising protection. Some riders would only use it for racing, few would find it ideal for long, rough, rocky days, but for others, it’s a great, fast, all-around option.