How long can Cadel Evans's luck last?

Image 1 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) in the maglia rosa heading into the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Cadel Evans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Unlike the other pre-race favourites for the Giro d’Italia crown current race leader Cadel Evans hasn't had any real bad luck to hinder his racing. His team's opening time trial was similar to main rivals Movistar, way better than Katusha's struggles and compared to Garmin's memories of Ireland it was a relatively stress free start. That's as much to do with Evans’ character and abilities to stay near the front of any group when he's involved in the fight for the win as it is good fortune.



