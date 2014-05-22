How long can Cadel Evans's luck last?
BMC leader will be tested in days to come
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
Unlike the other pre-race favourites for the Giro d’Italia crown current race leader Cadel Evans hasn't had any real bad luck to hinder his racing. His team's opening time trial was similar to main rivals Movistar, way better than Katusha's struggles and compared to Garmin's memories of Ireland it was a relatively stress free start. That's as much to do with Evans’ character and abilities to stay near the front of any group when he's involved in the fight for the win as it is good fortune.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy