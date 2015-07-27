Oleg Tinkov: Chapeau to Team Sky but they’re going to kill the business

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan, Oleg Tinkov and Alberto Contador. Image 2 of 4 Oleg tinkov rides in the heat on Monday. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 4 Oleg Tinkov clowns during the press conference. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 4 Oleg Tinkov on the Tour de France rest day

The Tour de France is over for another year and to be honest I’m not satisfied with the final result, even if we won the green points jersey with Peter and Alberto fought all the way to Paris to finish fifth.

Of course we still celebrated and I brought some of my Russian people to Paris for a VIP trip and a special dinner at the Tour de Argent restaurant on Saturday night. That meant I left Alpe d’Huez by helicopter and didn’t get a chance to say hello to my big fan Marc Madiot. We were supposed to sleep in the same hotel but it didn’t happen, so the first date of our Bromance will have to be for another time.



