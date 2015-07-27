Oleg Tinkov: Chapeau to Team Sky but they’re going to kill the business
Tinkoff-Saxo owner talks Tour, Sagan, Madiot and the need for long-term strategies
The Tour de France is over for another year and to be honest I’m not satisfied with the final result, even if we won the green points jersey with Peter and Alberto fought all the way to Paris to finish fifth.
Related Articles
Tinkoff-Saxo director Yates ejected from Tour de France for bottle toss
Tour de France podcast episode 19: Team Sky, Chris Froome’s data and Tinkov’s attack on ASO
Tour de France: Tinkov wants to start a cycling revolution
Oleg Tinkov: Who is the best Grand Tour rider at the moment?
Of course we still celebrated and I brought some of my Russian people to Paris for a VIP trip and a special dinner at the Tour de Argent restaurant on Saturday night. That meant I left Alpe d’Huez by helicopter and didn’t get a chance to say hello to my big fan Marc Madiot. We were supposed to sleep in the same hotel but it didn’t happen, so the first date of our Bromance will have to be for another time.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy