Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå: A solid winter of training
Ready for the Season
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
The success of a season of competitions depends on a good autumn and winter. High quality training and continuity is important for both Kenneth and me. A solid winter gives top motivation and self-confidence, and a good basis for top results in the upcoming season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy