Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå: A solid winter of training

Ready for the Season

It's a tough job but one that I love

(Image credit: Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå)
Training has been key to my winter

(Image credit: Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå)
Putting through the effort in training

(Image credit: Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå)
Time for some relaxation on the beach

(Image credit: Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå)

The success of a season of competitions depends on a good autumn and winter. High quality training and continuity is important for both Kenneth and me. A solid winter gives top motivation and self-confidence, and a good basis for top results in the upcoming season.