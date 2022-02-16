2022 Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol start list

By published

Official starters as of February 16, 2022

PULP SPAIN MAY 22 Antwan Tolhoek of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia and Movistar Team yellow leader jersey Julen Amezqueta Moreno of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA celebrate at podium during the 67th Vuelta A Andalucia Ruta Del Sol 2021 Stage 5 a 1145km stage from Vera to Pulp VCANDALUCIA on May 22 2021 in Pulp Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Astana Qazaqstan Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Ángel Lopez (Col)
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
3Simone Velasco (Ita)
4Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz)
5Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz)
6Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz)
7Harold Tejada (Col)

Movistar Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
11Lluis Mas (Spa)
12Imanol Erviti (Spa)
13Nelson Oliveira (Por)
14Juri Hollmann (Ger)
15Einer Rubio (Col)
16Ivan Sosa (Col)
17Gonzalo Serrano (Spa)

INEOS Grenadiers
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
21Magnus Sheffield (USA)
22Edward Dunbar (Irl)
23Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
24Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu)
25Carlos Rodriguez (Spa)
26Cameron Wurf (Aus)
27Ben Turner (GBr)

Team BikeExchange-Jayco
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
31Simon Yates (GBr)
33Luke Durbridge (Aus)
34Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
35Nick Schultz (Aus)
36Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
37Dion Smith (NZl)

Bahrain Victorious
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
41Mikel Landa (Spa)
42Jack Haig (Aus)
43Damiano Caruso (Ita)
44Domen Novak (Slo)
45Wout Poels (Ned)
46Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)

UAE Team Emirates
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
51Alessandro Covi (Ita)
52Andres Ardila (Col)
53Laengen, Vegard Stake (Nor)
55Jan Polanc (Slo)
56Matteo Trentin (Ita)

Israel-Premier Tech
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
61Michael Woods (Can)
62Guy Niv (Isr)
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)
64Guillaume Boivin (Can)
65Simon Clarke (Aus)
66Alexander Cataford (Can)
67Corbin Strong (NZl)

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
71Mikkel Honore (Den)
72Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
73Dries Devenyns (Bel)
74Pieter Serry (Bel)
75Jannik Steimle (Ger)
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
77Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)

Lotto Soudal
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
81Filippo Conca (Ita)
82Steff Cras (Bel)
83Cédric Beullens (Bel)
84Frederik Frison (Bel)
85Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
86Sylvain Moniquet (Bel)
87Kamil Malecki (Pol)

AG2R Citroën Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
91Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
92Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra)
93Stan Dewulf (Bel)
94Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
95Oliver Naesen (Bel)
96Ben O'Connor (Aus)
97Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
101Jan Bakelants (Bel)
102Biniam Girmay (Eri)
103Kobe Goossens (Bel)
104Barnabas Peak (Hun)
105Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
106Taco van der Hoorn (Ned)
107Théo Delacroix (Fra)

BORA-hansgrohe
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
111Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
112Cesare Benedetti (Pol)
113Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
114Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
115Lennard Kämna (Ger)
116Frederik Wandahl (Den)
117Patrick Gamper (Aut)

Alpecin-Fenix
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
121Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
122Floris De Tier (Bel)
123Ayco Bastiaens (Bel)
124Senne Leysen (Bel)
125Stefano Oldani (Ita)
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
131Julen Amezqueta (Spa)
132Orluis Aular (Ven)
133Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
134Alvaro Cuadros (Spa)
135David González (Spa)
136Sergio Martin (Spa)
137Jon Barrenetxea (Spa)

TotalEnergies
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
141Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
144Dries van Gestel (Bel)
145Cristian Rodriguez (Spa)
146Juraj Sagan (Svk)

Euskaltel-Euskadi
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
151Mate, Luis Angel (Spa)
152Ibai Azurmendi (Spa)
153Mikel Bizkarra (Spa)
154Xabier Isasa (Spa)
155Mikel Iturria (Spa)
156Gotzon Martin (Spa)
157Antonio Soto (Spa)

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
161Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
162Rune Herregodts (Bel)
163Jenno Berckmoes (Bel)
164Sander De Pestel (Bel)
165Robbe Ghys (Bel)
166Ward Vanhoof (Bel)
167Kamiel Bonneu (Bel)

Equipo Kern Pharma
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
171Jon Agirre (Spa)
172Hector Carretero (Spa)
173Raúl García (Spa)
174Francisco Galván (Spa)
175Diego Lopez (Spa)
176José Félix Parra (Spa)
177Vojtech Repa (Cze)

Gazprom-RusVelo
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
181Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus)
182Diaz, Jose Manuel (Spa)
184Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
185Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus)
186Artem Nych (Rus)

Burgos-BH
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
192Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spa)
193Adria Moreno Sala (Spa)
194Daniel Navarro (Spa)
195Ander Okamika (Spa)
196Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa)
197Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
201Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
202Mark Christian (GBr)
203Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
204Alejandro Ropero (Spa)
205Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
206Diego Sevilla (Spa)
207Diego Rosa (Ita)

Human Powered Health
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
211Gavin Mannion (USA)
212Stephen Bassett (USA)
213Nathan Brown (USA)
214Chad Haga (USA)
216Benjamin King (USA)

info@firstcycling.com | Twitter icon
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.