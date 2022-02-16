2022 Vuelta a Andalucia-Ruta Ciclista del Sol start list
By Cyclingnews published
Official starters as of February 16, 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Ángel Lopez (Col)
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz)
|3
|Simone Velasco (Ita)
|4
|Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (Kaz)
|5
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz)
|6
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kaz)
|7
|Harold Tejada (Col)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|11
|Lluis Mas (Spa)
|12
|Imanol Erviti (Spa)
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por)
|14
|Juri Hollmann (Ger)
|15
|Einer Rubio (Col)
|16
|Ivan Sosa (Col)
|17
|Gonzalo Serrano (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|21
|Magnus Sheffield (USA)
|22
|Edward Dunbar (Irl)
|23
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita)
|24
|Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu)
|25
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spa)
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus)
|27
|Ben Turner (GBr)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|31
|Simon Yates (GBr)
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus)
|34
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth)
|35
|Nick Schultz (Aus)
|36
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita)
|37
|Dion Smith (NZl)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|41
|Mikel Landa (Spa)
|42
|Jack Haig (Aus)
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita)
|44
|Domen Novak (Slo)
|45
|Wout Poels (Ned)
|46
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|51
|Alessandro Covi (Ita)
|52
|Andres Ardila (Col)
|53
|Laengen, Vegard Stake (Nor)
|55
|Jan Polanc (Slo)
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|61
|Michael Woods (Can)
|62
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel)
|64
|Guillaume Boivin (Can)
|65
|Simon Clarke (Aus)
|66
|Alexander Cataford (Can)
|67
|Corbin Strong (NZl)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|71
|Mikkel Honore (Den)
|72
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel)
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel)
|75
|Jannik Steimle (Ger)
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
|77
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|81
|Filippo Conca (Ita)
|82
|Steff Cras (Bel)
|83
|Cédric Beullens (Bel)
|84
|Frederik Frison (Bel)
|85
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel)
|86
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel)
|87
|Kamil Malecki (Pol)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|91
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel)
|92
|Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra)
|93
|Stan Dewulf (Bel)
|94
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel)
|95
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|96
|Ben O'Connor (Aus)
|97
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel)
|102
|Biniam Girmay (Eri)
|103
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|104
|Barnabas Peak (Hun)
|105
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita)
|106
|Taco van der Hoorn (Ned)
|107
|Théo Delacroix (Fra)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|111
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita)
|112
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol)
|113
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger)
|114
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita)
|115
|Lennard Kämna (Ger)
|116
|Frederik Wandahl (Den)
|117
|Patrick Gamper (Aut)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|121
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel)
|122
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|123
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel)
|124
|Senne Leysen (Bel)
|125
|Stefano Oldani (Ita)
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|131
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa)
|132
|Orluis Aular (Ven)
|133
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu)
|134
|Alvaro Cuadros (Spa)
|135
|David González (Spa)
|136
|Sergio Martin (Spa)
|137
|Jon Barrenetxea (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|141
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita)
|144
|Dries van Gestel (Bel)
|145
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa)
|146
|Juraj Sagan (Svk)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|151
|Mate, Luis Angel (Spa)
|152
|Ibai Azurmendi (Spa)
|153
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa)
|154
|Xabier Isasa (Spa)
|155
|Mikel Iturria (Spa)
|156
|Gotzon Martin (Spa)
|157
|Antonio Soto (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|161
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel)
|162
|Rune Herregodts (Bel)
|163
|Jenno Berckmoes (Bel)
|164
|Sander De Pestel (Bel)
|165
|Robbe Ghys (Bel)
|166
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel)
|167
|Kamiel Bonneu (Bel)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|171
|Jon Agirre (Spa)
|172
|Hector Carretero (Spa)
|173
|Raúl García (Spa)
|174
|Francisco Galván (Spa)
|175
|Diego Lopez (Spa)
|176
|José Félix Parra (Spa)
|177
|Vojtech Repa (Cze)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|181
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Rus)
|182
|Diaz, Jose Manuel (Spa)
|184
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita)
|185
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus)
|186
|Artem Nych (Rus)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|192
|Juan Antonio Lopez-Cozar (Spa)
|193
|Adria Moreno Sala (Spa)
|194
|Daniel Navarro (Spa)
|195
|Ander Okamika (Spa)
|196
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa)
|197
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|201
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita)
|202
|Mark Christian (GBr)
|203
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita)
|204
|Alejandro Ropero (Spa)
|205
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita)
|206
|Diego Sevilla (Spa)
|207
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|211
|Gavin Mannion (USA)
|212
|Stephen Bassett (USA)
|213
|Nathan Brown (USA)
|214
|Chad Haga (USA)
|216
|Benjamin King (USA)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.