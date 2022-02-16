Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022
Latest News from the Race
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 - PreviewWorldTeams open season at four-day Spanish race that caters to the best climbers in the world
Women’s European season kick off at Vuelta CV Feminas and Setmana Ciclista ValencianaTeams fine-tune form in opening races in Spain
Women's peloton set for 12 days of dramatic racing in SpainMountainous Spanish 1.1 races offer lead up to Women's WorldTour Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
Stages
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 202217 February 2022 - 20 February 2022 | Valencia | 2.1 WE
Stage 1 | Tavernes de la Valldigna - Gandia2022-02-17 114km
Stage 2 | Altea - Cocentaina2022-02-18 117km
Stage 3 | Vila-Real - Vistabella del Maestrat2022-02-19 135km
Stage 4 | Sagunt - Valencia2022-02-20 118km
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 - Preview
By Kirsten Frattini published
Women’s European season kick off at Vuelta CV Feminas and Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Kirsten Frattini published
Women's peloton set for 12 days of dramatic racing in Spain
By Kirsten Frattini published
Zigart takes first international win at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Cyclingnews published
News Slovenian rider wins solo on final stage while BikeExchange teammate Fidanza takes second in bunch sprint
Alice Barnes takes first win in almost two years at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Cyclingnews published
News ‘I feel relief’ says British national champion after delivering victory on the third stage of the Spanish race
Crash not enough to stop Van Vleuten from solo victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Cyclingnews published
News Movistar rider sustains bruises on right elbow and leg but otherwise 'in good spirits'
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2021 - Preview
By Kirsten Frattini published
Preview Annemiek van Vleuten the outright favourite for mountainous four-day race through Spain
