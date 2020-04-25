Trending

Zwift Classics: McGlinchey wins in Crit City

A late attack by Dempster comes back like a boomerang

A packed field of top riders in the Pro/Am Invitational Zwift Classics Crit City Slam contested a fast and furious eRace, with Irishman Christopher McGlinchey (Vitus) taking the sprint after a huge late attack from Gavin Dempster (Draft) failed in the last moments.

The riders faced the short, mostly flat circuit ten times, and the high power output needed just to stay in the front group led to a number of riders using their power-ups early then fading out the back.

An attack from Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee (Super League Triathlon) stirred up the pot with 12km to go but the move was too soon and he was quickly marked by his rivals. Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB) tried to shake things up, but Brownlee's teammate Vincent Luis came to the front to reel him in.

With less than 1km to go, Dempster put in his dig, going all out with more than 10W/Kg to open a strong gap. Wessel Krul (SEG) tried to join him but both riders faded at the last moment and McGlinchey claimed the victory by a hair.

It was a big upgrade for the 26-year-old who was eighth in the Zwift London International earlier this month.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher McGlinchey (Irl) Virtu Pro cycling
2Ollie Jones (NZl) Canyon
3Brad Gouveris (RSA) Turbo
4Samuel Brännlund (Swe)
5Ryan Larson (USA)
6Jonathan Levie (KISS)
7Lionel Vujasin (Bel) Canyon
8Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon dhb
9Gavin Dempster (GBr)
10Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon dhb

Zwift Classics

  • April 5 - Yorkshire Grand Prix Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
  • April 9 - London International Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
  • April 13 - Trofeo Bologna Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
  • April 17 - Richmond Challenge Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
  • April 21 - Watopia Cup Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT
  • April 25 - Crit City Slam Pro/Am Invitational race, 7pm BST / 2pm EDT

