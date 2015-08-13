2015 Women's USA Pro Challenge stage 1 preview
Breckenridge ITT, 14km
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The women will tackle the same 14km time trial course as the men in the opening stage of the inaugural Women's USA Pro Challenge. The Breckenridge course heads out and back on CA 9 for a flat start, albeit at 9600ft in altitude it will not fee easy. The course then heads up Moonstone Road to Boreas Pass before turning into a technical descent to the finish. This stage will test all of the riders' skills, but should be a good course for Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.
