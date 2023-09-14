Vuelta a España stage 18 live: Kuss, Vingegaard and Roglic face off on final mountain finish

Refresh

112km to go Tick, tock, tick tock. Second by second, kilometre after kilometre, the lead of the break away goes up and up. It is now 9:20 and still rising as Dylan van Baarle and Robert Gesink ride tempo at the head of the peloton.

¡🇧🇪 @EvenepoelRemco cada vez más líder de la Montaña! El belga suma 5⃣ puntos más. ➕ 5 points for Remco on the Alto de las Estacas.💙🤍9⃣6⃣ pts - Evenepoel5⃣1⃣ pts - Vingegaard#LaVuelta23

The riders can enjoy a 30km valley rode to the foot of the Puerto de San Lorenzo climb. However the Puerto de San Lorenzo is then a 10 km climb at 8.5% and goes up to over 1000 metres of altitude. It will hurt.

Sepp Kuss looks calm and in control for now, as he rides in the slipstream of his teammates.

Etapa 1️⃣8⃣ Stage | 🏁 - 135 km💨 ¡La escapada se distancia! El pelotón al ritmo de @JumboVismaRoad permite que la ventaja aumente antes de la montaña.🚴‍♂️ The breakaway has established itself a big lead as Jumbo Visma set the pace and allow the gap to increase some more, just…

130km to go At the summit, Evenepoel briefly ups the pace and so leads the attack over the top to take the maximum KOM points. He will surely secure mathematical victory in the blue polka-dot jersey competition today.

These are the 14 rider in the break: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious), Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek), Lewis Askey and Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jarrad Drizners and Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny), Andrea Piccolo (EF-EasyPost), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich), Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea-Samsic) and Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies).

Remco Evenepoel confirmed he has two ambitions today. “It seems to be a nice stage. A bit similar like the second stage I won, so probably a big fight again for the breakaway, and then we will see what it brings," he said. "I’m excited for today and looking forward to it. I think it would be nice if I can just grab some more points on the road today, try to secure the jersey today, and then we’ll see by the end of the stage. "If I’m in the breakaway first of all, and if the situation is good for my mountain jersey, then we can think for a stage win or not. We’ll have to see also how the legs feel after yesterday because it was quite an effort, but of course, if the situation is there, we will try to go for the jersey first of all, and then we hope for the stage win. It doesn’t have to be with me, but it can also be a teammate for today.”

Evenepoel needs to ride a smart race if he also wants to win the stage. The gap is up to 7:30 and so can score maximum KOM points without having to race hard and give his all in the break.

After a fast 45km opening kilometres, the riders are on the first categorised climb of the stage, the Alto de las Estacas. It is 5.2 km long, at 7.4%, and we can expect Remco Evenepoel to sprint for the mountain points at the summit.

135km to go Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) is leading the peloton but the gap is up to 6:50.

The opinion on social media and across the sport is that Kuss deserves to win the Vuelta, for his great performance in this year's race and for all the vital support he has given Roglic, Vingegaard and the team over the years. Jumbo-Visma seem to have finally accepted that and may have decided to back Kuss from today. He will have to perform on the climb to the finish to merit that support for one last time on a mountain finish. If Kuss keeps his lead today, then the road to the finish of the Vuelta is figuratively down hill. (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kuss accepted that a team leader is usually protected by his teammates but acknowledged that he may need to show more killer instinct. "I’m always a more altruistic person than a ‘win at all costs; kind of guy but I also realise that to win, you need the killer instinct. I have to channel that every once and a while," Kuss said, convinced that Vingegaard and Roglic will back him. "They’re the best, strongest guys you could have, so we’ll try to see the situation today and hope to manage it," he said. "We're unified and we know what the differences are after the last stages, so, we have more breathing room now."

Sepp Kuss spoke to Eurosport and other broadcasters at the start. He was cautious what could happen and the Jumbo-Visma tactics but he seems confident the team will help him today. “There’s still hard stages to come and for sure the team will give me their support but yeah, I still have to deliver in the end. That’s still how the race will be decided,” he said. "We’re definitely in a more comfortable position after yesterday. Anything can happen in cycling and stages like this but I’m still feeling really good. Yesterday we went super fast up the Angliru and I did my best. Today I feel fresh again and I’m looking forward to it."

145km to go Evenepoel is back at his team car to take a bidon and some tactical advice.

Jumbo-Visma have placed their domestiques on the front to keep the break in check but the gap is up to 5:00.

The gap is up to 4:00. The break has gone!

155km to go Riders in the peloton are stopping for a natural break. The gap to the attacks is up to 2:00 and growing. Will Jumbo-Visma let them go and fight for the stage win? What will everyone else do?

Also there are Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious), Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny), Egan Bernal (Ineos), Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ) and Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic) , Max Poole (DSM-Firmenich) and Nico Denz (Bora-hansgrohe). That's a quality breakaway.

Evenepoel is confirmed in the attack. ¡Tenemos un grupo de escapados! 1⃣4⃣ ciclistas, entre ellos, el líder de la montaña 💙🤍Evenepoel. 💨 We have a breakaway ! 1️⃣4️⃣ riders, including the current King of the Mountains 💙🤍Evenepoel.⏱️ 54"#LaVuelta23

160km to go Caja Rural have missed the attack and so do not want to let the move go, without one of their riders in it. However the gap to the 14-rider attack is already 1:00.

The peloton has imposed a barrage on the front, stopping more attacks. We may have the break of the day.

165km to go Egan Bernal is on the move up front but there are several groups spread along the road.

170km to go The peloton is lined out at speed.

Sepp Kuss spoke briefly before the stage start. "I am in this position because I deserve it," the American told television before the roll out. "I deserve the support of the team. I'm not someone who often demands a lot, but I have learned that you have to stand up for yourself every now and then." (Image credit: Getty Images)

They're off and the attacks start flying straight away.

Remco Evenepoel is tucked up behind the race director's car. He looks ready to attakc again. Vamos! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The riders face a 3.7km neutralised section before the flag drops and racing starts.

Stage 18 is underway. ➡ ¡La etapa 1️⃣8️⃣ está en marcha! 🔥 Último gran día en las preciosas montañas de Asturias.➡ Three, two, one … GO - stage 1️⃣8️⃣ is underway. Rolling out for our last day in the mountains from Pola de Allende La Cruz de Linares ❤️ 𝑷𝙤𝒍𝙖 𝙙𝒆 𝑨𝙡𝒍𝙖𝒏𝙙𝒆#LaVuelta23

Jumbo-Visma is the last team to sign on. It'll be fascinating to see how they race today. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The stage is about to start but the debate about yesterday's stage and the way Jumbo-Visma rages on. We captured what happened in our stage report. Vuelta a España: Roglic tames Angliru for 1-2 finish with Vingegaard on stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

As the map shows, the stage is deep into the Asturias countryside in northern Spain. (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the team are signing on at the start. The sun is out.