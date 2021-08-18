Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 5 - Live coverage
Another flat stage with a threat of crosswinds
This looks very much like our breakaway of the day as they quickly move out to two minutes.
It's Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH), Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Xabier Mikel Azparren (EUskaltel-Euskadi).
Three riders on the attack, from the Spanish Pro Conti teams.
We're off!
The riders reach km0 and the stage is waved underway
Here's Jakobsen at the start this morning, wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification. His sprint was so strong yesterday that he'd have to be considered the favourite again today.
Before we get properly underway, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Full report, results, photos in the link below.
The riders are on the move, on their way to kilometre-zero.
For more about the wind and today's stage in general, have a read of Alasdair Fotheringham's excellent contextualising preview.
Echelons a tradition in Albacete stage of Vuelta a España - Preview
It's another blue sky - hot sun day, and we're not far away from the start. The riders have all signed on and are making their way towards the start line, because the roll-out is coming up on the hour. It's a 15-minute neutral zone before we're actually racing.
This is the scene in Tarancón, where we're starting out today.
❤️ ¡Recibimiento especial para @jesushl90 y @joherradalopez en Tarancón!Tarancón ❤️ Herrada#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/EwynyPEwN3August 18, 2021
I feel like the wind was overhyped two days ago. The word 'echelons' seems to send people into a weirdly manic state of excitement, and they were widely promised last time, but not delivered. Today's route was designed with the so-called 'abanicos' in mind, but it looks like more of a headwind for the most part, and not that strong... so I'm not going to add to the hype. We could well see a repeat of two days ago, in that teams will be constantly vigilant today, but perhaps not willing to lay it on the line. We shall see.
Hello there and welcome along as the Vuelta a España continues with another flat stage. This is a kind overall route for the sprinters and a potential third opportunity in the space of four road stages. However, we're heading to Albacete, and that means wind...
