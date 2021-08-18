Vuelta a España stage 5 - Live coverage

Refresh

This looks very much like our breakaway of the day as they quickly move out to two minutes.

It's Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH), Oier Lazkano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Xabier Mikel Azparren (EUskaltel-Euskadi).

Three riders on the attack, from the Spanish Pro Conti teams.

We're off! The riders reach km0 and the stage is waved underway

Here's Jakobsen at the start this morning, wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification. His sprint was so strong yesterday that he'd have to be considered the favourite again today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are on the move, on their way to kilometre-zero.

It's another blue sky - hot sun day, and we're not far away from the start. The riders have all signed on and are making their way towards the start line, because the roll-out is coming up on the hour. It's a 15-minute neutral zone before we're actually racing.

This is the scene in Tarancón, where we're starting out today. ❤️ ¡Recibimiento especial para @jesushl90 y @joherradalopez en Tarancón!Tarancón ❤️ Herrada#LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/EwynyPEwN3August 18, 2021 See more

I feel like the wind was overhyped two days ago. The word 'echelons' seems to send people into a weirdly manic state of excitement, and they were widely promised last time, but not delivered. Today's route was designed with the so-called 'abanicos' in mind, but it looks like more of a headwind for the most part, and not that strong... so I'm not going to add to the hype. We could well see a repeat of two days ago, in that teams will be constantly vigilant today, but perhaps not willing to lay it on the line. We shall see.