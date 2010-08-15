Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the Vattenfall Cyclassics race in Hamburg, Germany.

32km remaining from 216km It's been a fast race today, with just 32km left to race.

Fortunately you have not missed much of the action. The peloton stayed together for the first 100km of the race and then five riders jumped away and were allowed to open a huge lead. The gap touched 16 minutes at one point but has now fallen to less than four minutes.

The race is about to hit the Waseberg climb for the third time inthe race and the pace is high in the peloton. The race will go up the climb for the last time 15km from the finish.

Nikolay Trusov (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux), Sebastien Lang (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Robin Chaigneau (Skil-Shimano) were the five in the break. However now just the first three are still away.



24km remaining from 216km The trio now have a lead of just 2:20.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) has just had a perfect tow back to the head of the race. He slipped through the field on the climb but is back where it matters now. He could do the same on the last time up the climb and then be there for the sprint.

20km remaining from 216km Liquigas-Doimo are now on the front, driving hard to bring the trio back. The gap is falling but not very quickly.

Now it's Lampre on the front, riding for Petacchi.

The gap is coming down rapidly now as every little climb helps the chasers. Garmin-Transitions riders are now working too.

Team Sky now hit the front, with Ian Stannard doing a huge turn. Team Sky are riding for Edvald Boasson Hagen today.

16km remaining from 216km It is time for the Waseberg climb. The break is at the start of the climb, as the peloton is lined out along the river bank.

14km remaining from 216km The gap is down to 30 seconds now after the climb. Other riders are coming across after the Waseberg climb.

12km remaining from 216km It's raining hard now, which will make it harder for the bunch to catch the three breakaways.

10km remaining from 216km The gap is just 20 seconds now and the peloton can see the trio up the road. We're going to see a bunch sprint in the rain.

7km remaining from 216km Team Sky are trying to control the peloton but it there is still seven kilometres to go.

5km remaining from 216km Team Sky and Garmin-Transitions are now on the front.

4km remaining from 216km Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (BMC) and is now on the attack with Fabian Wegmann (Milram).

Crash! A Quick Step rider goes down.

2km remaining from 216km Here we go. The two attackers have been caught. It is going to be a sprint. Lampre, Sky, Garmin, and Liquigas riding for the sprinters.

1km remaining from 216km The whole peloton is lined out. Liquigas are leading it out in the last kilometre.

Team Sky lead it out in the centre of Hamburg.

Edvald Boasson Hagen ot a perfect lead out but faded before the line and Tyler Farrar got it on the line.

Boasson Hagen was second and Andrei Greipel was third.

Farrar has now won back to back editions of the Vattenfall Cyclassics. He seems to have recovered well from his fractured elbow in the Tour de France.

Farrar got a perfect leadout from teammate Julian Dean and then had the speed to beat Boasson Hagen. Greipel was on the inside and had the better line but was trapped aganist the barriers and did not have the speed to push through and challenge for victory.

Here is the unofficial top ten for the race: 1.Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky

3. Andrei Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC

5. Allan Davis (Aus) Astana

6. Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas

7. Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank

8. Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto

9. Sebastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale

10. Marco Mercato (Ita) Vacansoleil.



That's it for today's live coverage. The riders covered the 216km at an average speed of 43km/h, hence the early finish. Joins us next time for more live coverage. There will be a full report, results and a photo gallery from the Vattenfall Cyclassics race here on Cyclingnews very soon.